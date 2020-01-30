CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) CEO Nicholas DeIuliis on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Q4 2019 Results Conference Call January 30, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tyler Lewis - Vice President of Investor Relations

Nicholas DeIuliis - Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Donald Rush - Chief Financial Officer

Chad Griffith - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Tillett - Barclays

Operator

Tyler Lewis

Thank you and good morning to everybody. Welcome to CNX Midstream's fourth quarter conference call. We have in the room today Nick DeIuliis, our Chairman of the Board and CEO; Chad Griffith, President and Chief Operating Officer and Don Rush, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today we will be discussing our fourth quarter results and we have posted an updated slide presentation to our website.

We will begin our call today with prepared remarks by Nick, followed by Don and then Chad and then we will open the call for Q&A.

With that, let me turn the call over to you Nick.

Nicholas DeIuliis

Okay, Tyler, thank you. Good morning. I would like to start off by reviewing our fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results. Those are shown on Slide 3 in our slide deck.

As you can see, CNX Midstream had another strong quarter, which has allowed us to meet or exceed our guidance for the year. This continues a trend for the business that has been consistent since our IPO back in 2014, consistently meeting or beating the guidance that we have laid out. This shows we are doing what we say we are going to do and showcases the phenomenal group of employees we have at the Company.

If you move to Slide 4, that illustrates that not only have we been meeting or exceeding our guidance, year-in and year-out, we have also been growing the EBITDA and distributable cash flow for LP unit at a phenomenal rate over the last five years. And as our update guides reflects, which time we will get into later. We expect it to continue going forward into 2020 and beyond.

A 25% EBITA accumulative annual growth rate over the course of seven years is quite an impressive feet. We have effectively tripled the EBITDA of the company in five short years. Now, all the great results, they haven't happened on their own. It has taken a lot of work by the CNX Midstream team and a lot of great cooperation and harmony between CNX Midstream and CNX Resources.

If you look at Slide 5, a lot of major accomplishments have occurred since the IPO, from the initial IPO date back in September of 2014, we executed a drop of the 25% remaining from the anchor system. CNX Resources invested $300 million by buying the other 50% interest in the GP and immediately dedicated substantial new acres and added well commitments into CNX Midstream.

The balance sheet was strengthened with a drop of the Shirley-Penn System coupled with the concurrent financing to support the continued Southwest PA infrastructure build out that wrapped up in 2019 as well as other well commitments and transactions the company has done along the way. And it is announced this morning the recent IDR transaction, it gets CNX Midstream into a capital structure to excel into its next chapter.

In conclusion and as I highlight it in the upstream call, we reliably do what we say we are going to do. we have been thoughtful, disciplined and focused through ups and downs of both the commodity cycles and the MLP markets.

We believe that we have built a best-in-class Appalachian Midstream company, it has grown tremendously and is projected to continue to do so in the future and our transaction track record coupled with the Midstream team's smooth execution, it helped drive 19 consecutive quarters of 15% distribution growth, which in turn sets us up for an IDR transaction that strengthen both companies in a big way.

All these things create an exciting future and with that I'm going to turn it over to Don to talk about some of the transactional highlights.

Donald Rush

Thanks Nick, and good morning everyone. I would like to start off by covering the details of the IDR transaction and then walking through our updated guidance. But before I get into the details of the IDR transaction, I want to highlight that due to the recent investor focus and push to address IDRs across the MLP space, we executed our simplification transaction much earlier in our MLP lifecycle than most other MLPs have.

And in figuring this out both CNX, CNX Midstream the independent midstream board members and their legal and financial advisors worked hard to come up with a fair transaction. The details of the transaction can be found on Slide 6. As you can see, as part of the transaction, CNX received 26 million CNX Midstream Common Units, three million CNX Midstream Class B Units and deferred cash payments totaling $135 million.

The Class B Units represent a newly issued class of units, which will not receive or accrue distributions prior to conversion. The Class B Units will automatically convert to CNX Midstream common units on January 1st of 2022.

So 135 million cash component of the transaction will be paid out in three installments. $50 million on December 31st of 2020, $50 million on December 31st of 2021 and $35 million on December 31st of 2022. As a result, our sponsor CNX now earns more than 50% of the equity interest in CNX Midstream, which continues to represent important and material value to CNX Resources.

As illustrated on Slide 7, there are a number of benefits associated with this transaction. The transaction was purposely structured to stagger the value over the next three years to ensure LP unit holder accretion for each year beginning in 2020 while also ensuring that CNX Midstream maintains a best-in-class balance sheet.

This transaction also simplifies our corporate structure, permanently lowers our cost of capital and creates further alignment between the sponsor and public unit holders, as each owns the same form of equity interest in CNX Midstream now. We expect this transaction to substantially expand the opportunity set for CNX mission going forward, and we are glad the IDR overhang is now eliminated.

Our pro forma guidance can be found on Slide 8. As you can see, we are reaffirming our 2020 guidance and giving select preliminary guidance for 2021. Looking forward in both 2020 and 2021 you can see EBITDA is expected to grow materially. Our capital spend is expected to decline significantly and already strong leverage ratio issue is expected to get even better.

And I want to make sure to highlight that under the base plan that our outlook is based upon CNX Midstream generate significant free cash flow, especially relative to its current equity and enterprise value. And this free cash flow provides us with a tremendous amount of strength and optionality going forward. We are excited and we are very optimistic about the future.

And with that I will hand it over to Chad to discuss our operational performance.

Chad Griffith

Thanks Don. Slide 9 provides an update on the status of the major overhaul of our Southwest PA System. During [2019] (Ph) we completed the expansion of Morris Station and built in commission our Dry Ridge Compressor Station. In all we added just over 18000 horsepower during the year.

We are still on schedule with our Greenfield Buckland Station and expect to begin utilizing that station late spring. I would like to congratulate the team on their successful completion of our 2019 planned capital program.

Looking into 2020, we still have a fair amount of infrastructure projects plan. In addition to completing Buckland, we plan to expand our Dry Ridge area connect, install additional compression at Dry Ridge and install a new tap in the Texas Eastern directly from our Buckland Station.

Once those are complete, our Southwest Pennsylvania system is situated to support years of production from CNX and our other shippers. The stations have been designed for additional compression in the high capacity to be essentially plug and play and our unique dual line well connects will greatly assist our shippers as they come back for second and third trips to their paths. We expect continuous utilization of the capital we deployed in 2019.

We have built a long live Midstream system in the core of Southwest PA Marcellus and we use financial backstops provided by well commitments from our primary shipper. We are now positioned for multiple rounds of futures development and years of healthy free cash flow.

Slide 10 highlights our strong track record focused on an improvement in operating costs and it is really the result of two main drivers. We have been very thoughtful over the years with how we would expand our system and where to keep operating efficiency high and strong culture amongst the team for reading out inefficiencies and finding ways to do things better. That has paid off over the years.

In fact, since the fourth quarter of 2014 to the fourth quarter of 2019 even though our volumes have more than doubled and our footprint has expanded, our operating costs have gone down on an absolute basis.

Slide 11 provides a reminder of the financial backstops provided by gathering agreements. Everything we have been able to do over the last two years from the Midstream build out to the continued distribution growth to the IDR transaction are based upon these commitments.

And even after their target years past, the assets and operating leverage they allow us to build will continue to pay financial rewards well into the future. And I want to highlight the magnitude of these commitments. As a combined space value the commitments are worth nearly $960 million to minimum revenue to CNXM.

Moving to Slide 12. We have updated our distribution bar chart. As the slide illustrates, even if our customers develop at the bare minimum required to meet the well and volume commitments to CNXM, we would expect our distributable cash flow to continue to exceed our distributions at the 15% annual growth rate target through 2022.

Slide 13 really sums up where we are exiting 2019 and entering 2020 and beyond. We have resolved the IDR overhang. We have a balance sheet and leverage ratio combined with financial commitments from our shippers to protect us from changes in commodity and capital market downturns.

We are forecasted to return to strong free cash flow generation now that the major capital overhaul is winding down, beginning with $130 million in 2020 and an early view of around $200 million in 2021 and with the IDRs resolved, we have eliminated any potential misalignment with our sponsor and largest shipper CNX. It just so happens to have one of the best balance sheets and hedge books in the basin.

As we have discussed since IPO, CNXM has continually performed by delivering on its plans and growing the business. And now after the last two plus years of working hard to expand infrastructure and improve the corporate structure we are ready for an even brighter future.

And with that I will hand it back to Tyler to open up the line for any questions.

Tyler Lewis

Thanks Chad. Operator if you can open the line up at this time, we would be happy to take any questions from the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question and answer session. [Operator Instruction] at this time we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. [Operator Instruction] the first question will come from Chris Tillett of Barclays.

Christopher Tillett

Hi guys. Good morning.

Nicholas DeIuliis

Good morning.

Christopher Tillett

I guess just quick one for me, maybe could you help us sort of bridge the gap in the 2020 guidance, I guess relative to you know the 250 to 270 EBITDA target you guys have put out there. You know, it looks like you are expecting throughput to be you know - the 1.6 to 1.75 BTUs per day is roughly flattish I guess from where you finished in 2019. CNX is indicating that volume growth next year might also - or this year rather it might also be limited. So just curious to know kind of how - you know what is behind the 50% growth in 2020 relative to some of the other expectations that are out?

Nicholas DeIuliis

Yes, sure. It is a combination of many different factors. It is the you know dry gas rate versus the wet gas rate. It is some of the incremental tier compression fees that we have agreed to with CNX. So there is a bunch of components that affect the kind of rate blend that you are expected to get at the CNX Midstream level.

And two, if you look at CNX’s activity where they are spending their money on DNC. The majority of that is in the CNX Midstream bucket. So some of the non-midstream assets that would be otherwise declining. And CNX’s total production wedge is being offset by more CNX Midstream’s volumes and coupled out with the different fee structures that I talked through allows you to get the guidance the way it has been set up.

Donald Rush

We certainly expect to continue to improve on operating class, which should help operating margin, which we expect to help with operating margin in 2020.

Christopher Tillett

Okay. Makes sense. Thanks for that guys. And then I guess as a follow-up to that, you know, what are the expectations in 2020 and as far as third-party activity goes?

Nicholas DeIuliis

So we have a new third-party that is planned to turn in line call it Q2, maybe late Q2. We are working very closely with those guys to make sure that our facilities are ready to go when they are ready to bring those wells online. We are super excited about this, it is the first arms length like new Greenfield pad that CNXM gathered. And so we are super excited to get this thing online. And like I said, that is a late Q2 sort of target line.

Christopher Tillett

Okay. Thanks for that. That is it for me.

Operator

