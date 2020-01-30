BorgWarner Makes A Bold M&A Move

The guide down for 2020 was disappointing, but I like the deal for Delphi and don't agree with the market reaction; as such, I think BorgWarner is undervalued.

The logic of the deal is sound, with Delphi complementing BorgWarner's portfolio in combustion powertrain and adding power electronics to the hybrid/EV offerings, making BorgWarner more relevant in BEVs.

I didn’t see this one coming.

Yes, I thought, and wrote, that the auto supplier industry was likely to see consolidation, particularly in areas like internal combustion engine (or ICE) components, where pressures from eventual hybrid/electric adoption and R&D were going to reward scale. I likewise thought there’d eventually be consolidation in hybrid/EV-related components, as companies who waited too long to move (or made the wrong moves) tried to correct.

Still, while it makes a great deal of sense to me, I didn’t expect BorgWarner (BWA) to pony up and acquire Delphi (DLPH). Part of the reason was that I expected a negative reaction from investors, and that’s exactly what BorgWarner shares saw after the deal, but also because BorgWarner management had been pretty adamant that they had what they needed in terms of hybrid/EV positioning.

I like this deal. I like the synergy in combustion powertrain, and I like the synergy in hybrid/electric, where Delphi’s power electronics business (inverters in particular) meaningfully improves BorgWarner’s leverage to BEVs. The market clearly doesn’t like the deal, and while there will be plenty of execution challenges and risks, I’d buy BorgWarner on this weakness.

The Deal

BorgWarner and Delphi announced before the open on Tuesday that they had agreed to combine in an all-stock merger that will see BorgWarner pay 0.4534 shares to Delphi shareholders. At the time of the announcement, that was a $17.40/share offer for Delphi, or an almost 80% premium. It also represents a premium of a little more than 5x 2019 EBITDA or about 6.5x my 2020 EBITDA estimate prior to the announcement.

With the post-announcement market reaction, the effective deal price is $16/share for Delphi, which was what I thought the shares were worth when I last wrote about the company. To get a very good asset and not have to pay a premium is a good deal in my book, though of course there’s a range of opinions on the “real” underlying value of Delphi.

BorgWarner management expects the deal to close in the second half of 2020, after which Delphi will effectively be folded into BorgWarner. Management does see the deal as accretive in year two, and believes it can extract about $125 million in cost synergies by 2023.

The Logic Of The Deal

I think this deal works on multiple levels for BorgWarner.

First, it is a consolidating deal in the combustion powertrain space with little overlap. Buying Delphi brings in fuel injection systems and engine/transmission controllers that complement BorgWarner’s offerings in turbochargers, timing, transmission, and emission. A gasoline-powered direct fuel injected engine augmented by a turbocharger, variable cam timing, and dual-clutch transmission is likely a roadmap of what ICE cars are going to look like over the next 10 to 15 years. Having it all in-house should allow BorgWarner to achieve some revenue synergies, as well as potentially some operational product synergies (designing systems that work better together).

Second, the deal improves BorgWarner’s overall hybrid/EV portfolio. BorgWarner has been building and assembling a collection of technologies and products to leverage the shift from ICE to hybrid/electric drivetrains, with a lot of the focus in areas like electric motors (start/stop motors, traction motors, etc.) and repurposed ICE technologies like turbochargers, EGR, variable cam timing, and electric AWD.

What BorgWarner lacked, though, was a strong platform in power electronics – the inverters, capacitors, and so on that along with the battery, will replace engines in BEVs. Delphi’s Viper power switch (the heart of its inverter) has already gotten a lot of positive attention, and it adds something BorgWarner needed to compete in full BEVs. While it’s still unclear as to whether auto OEMs will self-source traction motors and other electric motors, it’s highly unlikely that they’ll self-source power electronics to any large degree.

Finally, and not trivially, I think there are likely too many auto suppliers as is today, and I think BorgWarner can generate some incremental upside from eliminating duplicate costs, consolidating sources, and perhaps consolidating some manufacturing operations. I also think that, if there’s a greater move towards consolidation in the auto supplier space, it may improve their bargaining power with OEMs.

The Outlook

Putting this together on a pro forma basis, I see this deal improving BorgWarner’s underlying revenue growth rate. There will be some dilution to margins that is likely to never disappear. Many bears believe that BorgWarner (and others) will see margin declines as the market shifts from ICE to hybrid/EVs. Products like inverters should carry attractive margins though, so this deal may help offset that even at the cost of near-term margin dilution.

It’s also worth noting that Delphi is in the midst of a restructuring program that includes reducing its operating footprint (including closing several R&D facilities) and reducing headcount by about 10%. That does add some execution risk for BorgWarner, but it’s not as though BorgWarner’s management hasn’t overseen similar efforts in the past.

Combining the two companies on a pro forma basis, the worst I think is that Delphi doesn’t really add much value to BorgWarner (including the share dilution). I see this as a beneficial deal, though, adding about 10% to my long-term value estimate for BorgWarner.

I'd also note that BorgWarner offered updated guidance that indicated a good revenue beat in the fourth quarter (around 5%), along with good FCF generation for the full year. Comparing management's commentary to estimates is challenging (it's unclear if operating profit or segment operating profit is the right comp for the adjusted operating income mentioned in the release), but it does seem as though margins were at least on target. Less positive was the guidance for 2020 - about 4% below my expectation on revenue and close to a half-point below on operating margin.

The Bottom Line

I’ve generally been more bullish than the Street on BorgWarner, and to mixed results – the stock had been outperforming its peer group before the deal announcement, but the shares have long lagged the S&P 500, as has the industry as a whole. Although this deal makes an already-controversial name even more controversial, I like the deal and I think the sell-off is an opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BWA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.