Portola: Doubtful Trials And Falling Sales Make Andexxa An Unlikely Blockbuster

Concerns over safety, efficacy and price of Andexxa look destined to prevent Andexxa from finding its way into hospitals. I am bearish.

Drug is still under investigation by the FDA however and doubt has been cast about recent trial results.

Andexxa is the only FDA approved antidote to Eliquis and Xarelto, the bloodthinners whose combined sales exceeded $17bn in 2018 according to estimates.

Q4 sales of $24m were worse than Q3 ($33m) and full year sales look like being $111m - below analyst estimates of $134m.

Investment Thesis

Portola bulls must be hugely frustrated by falling sales of the company's flagship drug - coagulation factor Xa (recombinant) Andexxa. Many people - myself included, when I recommended Portola in an article back in October - thought the company had a blockbuster on its hands. What is the reason for the many teething problems, and why has the stock price collapsed?

On Jan 9th Portola announced that Q4 sales of Andexxa fell to $28 million (from $33m in Q3) and that full year sales revenues for the drug are likely to come in at $111m. Consensus analyst expectations were ~$41m for the quarter (Source: StreetInsider) and $132m for the full year (Source: The Motley Fool).

The news prompted a market sell-off which reduced Portola's stock price from $25 to $13.6 - an 46% drop. Meanwhile, analysts revised their target prices for the company. In Oppenheimer's case, from $40, to $17, in Cowen & Company's, from $45 to $35, and in Credit Suisse's from $35 to $18 (Source Yahoo Finance). At the time of writing this update, Portola is trading at $13.1.

A company webcast on Jan 14th attempted to shed more light on the issues and tried to strike a positive note. The falling sales were attributed to a $5m gross to net adjustment owing to a return reserve for a short dated product, and to a decrease in demand from Tier 1 accounts owing to pricing concerns. Physician demand for Andexxa is healthy Portola say, but hospitals are under pressure to secure budget for the drug, which is expensive at a list price of $27,500.

There have recently been serious concerns raised around Andexxa's ANNEXA-4 trial results, and questions are being asked as to how a drug with a list price of $27,500 can replace an existing treatment costing $5,000 if it has not yet been proven to be more effective.

Below I go into much more detail. Based on what I have read whilst researching this stock I am quite bearish concerning the prospects of Andexxa making enough sales to hospitals and fear the drug may go the same way as Portola's last potential blockbuster Bevyxxa, which has been all but abandoned, despite receiving FDA approval and generating reasonably positive initial sales volumes.

Reasons to be optimistic

Let's begin with some positives.

Andexxa is the only anti-coagulation reversal agent on the market that is approved for use with both rivaroxaban - brand name Xarelto, marketed by Johnson & Johnson, estimated global sales in 2019 $6.5bn - and apixaban - brand name Eliquis, marketed by Bristol Myers Squibb ("BMS"), global sales in 2019 $9.8bn (Source: Statista). It is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future given that its only credible rival, Ciraparantag, from AMAG Pharmaceuticals, is yet to enter Phase III clinical trials (Source: AMAG JPM Healthcare presentation).

Except in Japan where it partners with BMS, Portola owns the global rights to commercialise and distribute Andexxa. During the webcast the company reiterated its belief that Andexxa represents a $2bn global market opportunity. This figure is based on the untapped potential of the US market - only 3% of FXa bleeding patients were treated with Andexxa in 2019 - and in Europe (where Andexxa is known an Ondexxya) where sales are underway and totalled $4m in Q4.

Portola management say that in total 640 Andexxa ordering accounts have been secured, whilst 2,100 target accounts and 3,000 non-target accounts are on the sales team's radar. The company estimates that the number of patients who will use FXa inhibitors will grow from ~16.4m patients worldwide in 2019 to ~26m in 2025 - at a CAGR of 27%.

FXa inhibitor use to triple over next 5 years. Source: Portola Webcast Jan 2020.

Management say they have identified and are addressing an issue they believe is part-responsible for the decline in Andexxa's sales.

Purchasers of Andexxa are entitled to 65% reimbursement of the list price via the New Technology Add-on Payment ("NTAP") bestowed on Andexxa by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMs"), but Portola management say that only around one quarter of all eligible NTAP cases are currently being claimed. When hospitals apply for the NTAP, they are successful in 92% of cases, Portola says. Hence, the company plans to launch an education campaign in 2020 to explain to clients how NTAP utilization can offset budget impact, and are even opening a dedicated call center.

Finally, Portola has published numerous pieces of research during 2019 supporting management's claim that Andexxa is a best-in-class solution for treatment of Factor Xa related bleeds. Andexxa has been shown to reduce inpatient mortalities, whilst rival 4F-PCC treatments have been shown to be less effective when treating Factor Xa related bleeds. As I will describe below however, doubts have been cast about these results that are quite troubling and could prevent Andexxa from making it onto hospital formulary lists.

Research released in May shows that Andexxa effectively treats spontaneous (non-traumatic) intracranial haemorrhage - a condition that is difficult to treat (Source: Portola Q319 10Q Submission).

(Some) reasons for pessimism may be overstated

Many analysts have taken the view that all of the hospitals who planned to stock and use Andexxa, have now done so. In other words, despite its success in progressing through clinical trials and securing approval, the majority of hospitals have ruled out stocking Andexxa on cost-effectiveness grounds.

Portola says that 80% of its Q4 revenues were derived from reorders - up from 78% in Q3, and that they are confident that more hospitals plan to order the drug.

My take here is that Andexxa's sales in the second half of 2019 have not been overly disappointing. After all, when Andexxa was first approved for commercialisation in March 2018 - at that point, ironically, Credit Suisse estimated 2019 sales revenues to be $110m - precisely what Andexxa ultimately delivered. It seems analyst subsequently revised their estimates upwards, only to be disappointed when their original estimates proved to be correct!

There are however, much bigger issues to consider - namely, is Andexxa as effective a treatment as Portola management are making out? Have Andexxa sales already peaked given its prohibitive price and inability to prove its efficacy (or safety). And what has happened to the big pharma organisations that helped Portola achieve commercialisation for Andexxa in the first place.

Andexxa is still subject to ongoing review by the FDA owing to safety and efficacy concerns

It is important to note that despite its approval for commercialisation Andexxa remains under review by the FDA due to ongoing concerns around the safety and efficacy of the drug, with the investigation set to last until 2023. During this period, the FDA will evaluate Andexxa against existing treatments (that are far cheaper and already favoured by hospitals) to establish the superior treatment.

In fact, Andexxa's initial Biologics License Application was rejected owing to concerns over its manufacturing processes - Portola has since switched production to a 10,000L facility in Porriño, Spain, run by Swiss based pharma company Lonza (Source: Lonza.com) - but also because, in the FDA's words:

“safety and efficacy data for ANDEXXA are not adequate to support approval”. (Source: Springer)

The data presented by Portola came from 2 phase 3 clinical studies that evaluated the safety and efficacy of Andexxa in older, healthy patients, plus limited data from an ongoing phase 3b/4 single-arm, open-label, confirmatory study named ANNEXA-4 conducted on 227 patients presenting major bleed issues after receiving the blood thinners apixaban, rivaroxaban, edoxaban, and enoxaparin.

The decision to reject the drug was subsequently overturned by the Director for the Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies, but not without the FDA insisting on a mandate randomized clinical trial against the current standard of care - PCC.

The safety concerns highlighted in the FDA's complete response letter focused on in vitro effects and clinical thrombosis rates of up to 18% (12 out of 67 patients in the study). The efficacy issues are if anything more concerning.

A note published in the journal Neurocritical Care discussing whether Andexxa should be added to formulary budgets highlights a number of serious issues concerning the ANNEXA-4 trial that, in my view, threaten to completely undermine the initial promise of Andexxa.

But before we consider the evidence in detail, it is worth recapping why Andexxa is such a high profile, and potentially lucrative drug.

Why is Andexxa such an important drug?

The lack of an antidote for blood thinning drugs has been a longstanding concern with thousands of patient deaths being attributed to bleeds caused by blood thinners (Source: "POGO"). Pradaxa, a rival blood thinning drug to Xarelto and Eliquis developed by Boehringer Ingelheim has had an antidote approved and on the marketplace since 2015.

All three drugs are considered superior to and are slowly eroding the market share of the original blood thinner Wafarin, which still has a roughly 45% share of the market (Source: BioPharmaDive).

Without an approved antidote, BMS and Pfizer (who jointly distribute Eliquis) and Johnson and Johnson (who distribute Xarelto) felt under serious threat of losing market share to their rival and hence resolved to develop one as a matter of priority.

That is where Portola comes in. Andexxa is in fact the second attempt by Portola to develop a successful antidote to Eliquis and Xarelto. Bevyxxa, Portola's first attempt, was approved by the FDA but struggled to make sales due to concerns over efficacy and a lack of sales - which began in the millions but soon dwindled into the thousands - and the failure to secure permission for commercialisation in Europe. Portola decided to cease commercialisation of Bevyxxa in April 2018, with CEO at the time, William Lis, deciding to leave Portola at that time.

Despite frustration at the failure of Bevyxxa - with the size of the reward on offer, plus backing from Pfizer and BMS, Portola was not going to give up, and reallocated all of its resources to developing Andexxa and forcing its new Anti-Factor Xa drug candidate over the line.

Was the ANNEXA-4 clinical trial seriously flawed?

The ANNEXA-4 trial was supposed to have provided strong evidence that Andexxa was an acceptable antidote to dangerous bleeds caused by Eliquis and Xarelto and secure Portola's BLA. It was also intended to present persuasive evidence that Andexxa outperformed commonly used prothrombin complex concentrate ("PCC") treatments.

The most widely used PCC is Kcentra, an antidote used to treat Wafarin that has not been considered adequate to treat Eliquis or Xarelto.

Upon first review of the ANNEXA-4 results that certainly appears to have been the case. Results showed that Factor Xa inhibition fell by a median 90% for rivaroxaban and 93% for apixaban (Source: The Hospitalist). Additionally, the trial showed hemostatic efficacy of approximately 80% at 12 hours, rate of clinical thrombosis of 11% by day 30, and a 30-day mortality of 14%.

But if we dig a little deeper then the supposedly positive outcomes of the ANNEXA-4 trial become more and more questionable.

Returning to the Neurocritical article I referenced above, it seems possible that the trial excluded numerous categories of patients that posed a high risk of mortality. For example, patients expected to be going to surgery were excluded from the trial. According to the Neurocritical note these patients would comprise of:

those with the higher expected mortality such as the largest subdural, cerebellar, or large intraventricular hemorrhages.

Next, the study was amended to exclude any patients where mortality (from any source) was expected within one month. Additionally:

Patients with intracerebral hematoma volumes greater than 60 cc were also excluded, a cutoff known to be associated with worse mortality [13]. The trial also excluded patients with Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) less than 7.

The Neurocritical note concludes that:

This study design systematically excluded patients with the highest expected mortality and led to a lower mortality than any comparison group that does not have these exclusions.

There follows a lengthy discussion of Inter Cranial Haemorrhage ("ICH") and Glasgow Coma Scoring ("GCS") which I suggest readers study in detail, but I will add 3 quotes from this discussion here:

We suspect the ANNEXA-4 patients had less severe strokes based on this objective method. It would be helpful to see the comparable data from ANNEXA-4 to confirm or repute our hypothesis that ANNEXA-4 patients were less clinically ill than real-world patients. The lack of comparison group in ANNEXA-4 and the unique set of exclusions not seen in any other trials preclude any certainty whatsoever in comparing Andexxa mortality rates to other studies or databases. Making any decision to add Andexxa to formulary based on a mortality rate should await results of ongoing randomized controlled trial comparing Andexxa to standard of care.

There are 2 further points made in the article which I believe are worth mentioning here.

Firstly, although Andexxa is the only officially FDA approved treatment for Eliquis and Xarelto, the Neurocritical note suggests within the day-to-day hospital setting this distinction carries little merit.

In reality, neither the FDA nor the American Heart Association ("AMA") insist on the use of officially approved drugs. That decision is made exclusively and independently by a physician who is free to use either an approved drug, or an off-label drug as they see fit.

Secondly, neither the American Society for Hematology, nor the American College of Cardiology have expressed any preference for Andexxa over PCC. Although the American College of Chest Physicians expresses a preference for Andexxa, if available, this is clarified in the note as a consensus statement rather than a guideline recommendation.

The positive outcome of the ongoing FDA study must be in serious doubt

The post marketing study I mentioned earlier, mandated by the FDA began in 2019 and will last 4 years. The study will include approximately 440 patients and compare outcomes of patients treated with Andexxa to the usual care - e.g. Kcentra - on a 1:1 randomized scheme.

Its my view that only at this point will anybody be able to say with confidence whether Andexxa is a superior treatment than much cheaper alternatives such as PCCs, and whether the very high list price of Andexxa is justified.

If Andexxa proves to be a treatment that can make the difference between a patient living or dying then there is a powerful case for stocking it. If, as the above evidence suggests -it proves not to be, then surely formularies will allocate their budget elsewhere, and Portola will have another Bevyxxa on its hands.

Unfortunately for Portola, there is further bad news

Andexxa's short half-life presents another serious concern

Andexxa is a modified human form of Factor Xa which works by binding to Factor Xa inhibitors. Usually administered via a 2-hour infusion after a bolus, because the half-life of Andexxa is far shorter (approximately 1 hour) than the FXa inhibitors its effects are short lived. After the initial infusion period trial results suggest that anti-FXa activity usually returns to its original baseline after 4 hours.

Additionally, because Andexxa also binds to and inhibits tissue factor pathway inhibitor (TFPI) the risk of thrombosis - the formation of a blood clot within a blood vessel - is heightened.

Cost comparison between Andexxa and Kcentra is a no contest and affects critical bleed decisions

At this point cost should also be considered. Whilst the list price of Andexxa is generally quoted at $27,500, there appears to be a reasonable chance - given the short-term effects of the drug - that a larger, or a further dosing of Andexxa may be required to treat patients effectively. My research unearthed another article highly critical of Andexxa (Source: EMCrit RACC) that takes up the issue as follows:

A single dose of andexanet (Andexxa) costs more than Medicare reimbursement for an entire CABG admission with or without MCC at my hospital. How can a drug with no definitive outcomes data cost more than a cardiothoracic surgery? Even if this drug reduces length of stay or prevents invasive procedures, I am still not convinced using this drug will be cost effective when looking at the overall picture. Lastly, if the patient goes to the OR and continues to bleed during the surgical procedure, the surgeon or anesthesiologist may continue andexanet. So the dollar amount keeps climbing.

The author calculates the price of Andexxa at $3,300 per 100mg vial. Dosage is either 900mg or 1,800mg depending on severity (or in case a second dose is required if patient relapses) - that's either $26,400, or $59,400 per dose. In current practice, the author continues, Kcentra at recommended dosage for anti-Xa treatment is 50 units per kg, meaning, at a price ~$1.41 per unit, it will cost only $7,050 for a 50kg patient.

A serious bear case?

Investors may agree that based on the above data and reasoning we can make a very grave bear case for Portola. Although much of the evidence both for and against the safety and efficacy of Andexxa is currently subjective or speculative, it would be logical to associate the issues outlined above as a strong contributing factor to slowing sales.

When faced with the choice between a new drug costing $27,500 and an existing one costing $5,000, where the evidence is inconclusive, surely most formularies will opt for the latter - at the very least until conclusive evidence is published either way by an unbiased source - and that is unlikely to happen until 2023 at the earliest.

In the meantime Portola will doubtless do their best to prove that Andexxa is as effective as they say it is - but at present it seems the FDA "approval" is fooling nobody.

Do BMS / Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson still have a role to play?

This is another important question. As I mentioned in my previous note on Portola:

BMS and Pfizer, who jointly distribute Eliquis made $50m in unsecured loans available (Source: FiercePharma) to Portola in August 2016 to help them overcome manufacturing and other concerns outlined by the FDA in its complete response letter to Portola's initial application.

One cynical theory might be that there are $9.9 billion reasons for BMS and Pfizer to back Portola to the hilt at this difficult time in its history.

Eliquis and Xarelto are the 2 biggest selling blood thinners on the market today. In fact, they are not just big-selling blood thinners, according to Statista, they are the 2nd and 10th biggest selling drugs globally, of any kind.

Top pharmaceutical products by sales worldwide 2018. Source: Statista

Imagine if either drug's market share was compromised because there was no FDA-approved anti-FXa inhibitor on the marketplace!

As such it seems surprising to me that the pharma giants have not tried harder to support Portola. It's interesting, perhaps bizarre, that since providing the funds to help secure Andexxa's approval, neither Pfizer nor BMS appear to have shown more than a passing interest in Andexxa.

Surely this valuable (to them) drug would present a strong case for acquiring Portola? Taking Andexxa in-house would enable BMS / Pfizer / J&J to allocate far greater resources to solving the problems that Portola is currently experiencing? BMS is even a commercial partner of Portola's in Japan. Instead, Portola's inexperienced management and sales team are fighting a losing battle to place their drug with hospitals while the investment community rapidly loses faith - draining them of resources and threatening the company's very existence.

Perhaps a (rather shortsighted, in my view) explanation for this is that now the companies have the outcome they desired - an FDA approved antidote - they see no further value in Andexxa. It's possible that as far as they are concerned the drug has already done its job by eliminating the threat of high profile litigation and a subsequent dent in Eliquis / Xarelto sales. If that was the case however, then surely the earlier commercialisation of Bevyyxa would have been sufficient?

An alternative theory runs that realising Portola's solution is not fit for purpose, the pharma's have decided to look elsewhere. To my mind, however, it seems strange that they have decided to stick with Portola for so long, and not focused on funding a range of alternative cures. Perhaps they have decided that, since a good antidote simply cannot be developed, they will accept any litigation that comes their way and rely upon PCCs such as Kcentra as they have done in the past.

Is Portola's management the problem?

If we put aside concerns about Andexxa's efficacy and big pharma's insouciance for a moment we can consider yet another scenario that I believe could be key to understanding Portola and Andexxa at this precise moment in time.

I have noticed that many comments on Seeking Alpha message boards accuse Portola management of being weak and ineffectual. They have a blockbuster drug on their hands, the argument goes, why can they not sell it?

These arguments carry some weight, in my view. Portola has form when it comes to mismanaging drug launches, as we know from the Bevyxxa debacle.

Just like Andexxa, Bevyyxa was dogged by manufacturing issues, demand for the drug never materialised, purchases were returned by hospitals unused, and the commercialisation effort was ultimately abandoned, with the then management team falling on their own swords.

It seems that lessons haven't been learned. Portola's new management team, led by CEO and industry veteran Scott Garland, are once again attempting to go it alone in both the US and Europe, in defiance of their one-time big-pharma paymasters, rather than presenting themselves as an attractive, compliant acquisition opportunity.

After all, Portola might reason that criticism of Andexxa is wide of the mark. They might have concluded that sales in excess of $100m less than one year from launch date are more impressive that they have been given credit for. They may feel confident that it is just a matter of time before Andexxa becomes the Eliquis / Xarelto antidote of choice.

Although the stubborn management team could be at the heart of Portola's distribution and approval issues, it is also possible, if unlikely that given time, management can deliver.

Conclusion - 3 possible outcomes for Portola and my verdict on which is most likely

1. Management can go it alone but must consider pricing and win back analysts

For this scenario to work Portola management must prove - and quickly - that safety and efficacy concerns are wide of the mark. In my view there is simply no case to be made for the success of Andexxa unless it can be proven that the treatment will save the lives of patients in situations where no other available treatment can, or proven to be a more cost-effective solution - which does not look likely to be the case.

Even in a best case scenario management must consider dropping the price of the drug - the list price is simply too high, especially so due to the drug's short half life and confusion over what the appropriate dosage might be.

On the Q3 earnings call CEO Scott Garland suggested that 60,000 patients treated with rivaroxaban or apixaban undergo urgent surgery each year in the US and could benefit from the use of Andexxa. If every patient were treated with a single dose of Andexxa, Portola would make sales of $1.65bn by my calculation. Of course, in reality the maths would be far more complicated and related to hospital stockpiling rather than patient demand.

Portola has not revealed (to my knowledge) how many patients were treated with Andexxa last year but we can briefly consider a scenario where Portola generates sales of $1bn by 2025 - as unlikely as this may be.

To reach $1bn in revenues by 2025 Andexxa sales volumes would need to grow annually at a CAGR of 265%. If the company's (very expensive) operating expenses grow at 11% per annum (average of past 2 full years' increase ) and cost of goods sold remain around 31% of revenues mark then based on my analysis Portola would be profitable by 2021 with net income of $500,000, rising to $500m+ by 2025 - a 50%+ net profit margin.

The share price gain Portola might achieve with figures like the above may tempt some investors to buy or hold - but in my view the above is purely theoretical - could Portola even meet this kind of production demand? Can it achieve 50% market penetration within 5 years? What concerns would be raised by the authorities given the drug is still under investigation?

Admittedly, Eliquis has added $1bn in sales revenues every year since 2014 (Source: Forbes) but there is no merit in comparing apples with oranges. Portola's TAM is nothing like as large as an Eliquis, or Xarelto.

2. Find a commercial partner or an acquirer

Portola needs to gain some credibility and the best way of doing this may be to find a partner with the funds to take the positive elements of Andexxa - its rapid binding to Factor Xa inhibitors and its initial powerful efficacy - and try to address the negatives - the shortlived effect of the drug, plus concerns around safety, cost and authenticity of trial data.

Andexxa is expensive to produce and is a tough sell under the current circumstances. Portola has cash at bank of $476.8m which ought to see the company through to mid-2021 before management would be forced to consider raising again. But will investors buy, even at a depressed price?

If I were Portola management, I think I would be putting up the for sale sign, and accepting the first offer that came my way.

3. Further stock price decline - Portola ceases commercialisation of Andexxa

To my mind this seems to be by some margin the most likely scenario.

Regarding Portola and Andexxa, my take is that we have watched this movie before, and it was called Bevyxxa. The price, the safety and efficacy concerns, and the lack of enthusiasm from the medical community (or even from big pharma) all adds up to the most bearish scenario being the most likely.

I would consider it unlikely that once Portola drops below $10 per share it will trade as high again so long as it is attempting to sell Andexxa at current list price. I hope to be proven wrong, but I believe the blockbuster tag is not one that Portola is worthy of.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.