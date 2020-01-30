A Remedy For Berkshire's Decade Of Underperformance

Source: Business Insider

When the history of investing is written, no name will feature prominently than that of Warren Buffett. Very few investors have achieved so much for so long than the "Oracle of Omaha." The second prominent person will be James Simons, who was recently crowned the "best investor in the world" by the Wall Street Journal. In so many measures, Simon's track record in Wall Street is unmatched.

Warren Buffett has crashed the S&P for more than half a century. He is the investor who inspired so many of us to get into investing. Also, he is the reason why The Intelligent Investor has become one of the best-selling investment books in the world.

For decades, Warren Buffett has built Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) to become one of the biggest companies in the world. The company is now worth more than $543 billion. It is the sixth biggest company by market capitalization after Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB). Berkshire owns a significant stake in Apple and Amazon.

Berkshire is a company I have loved and invested in for years. I own it directly through its class B shares (BRK.B). I also own indirectly through the Oppenheimer Financials Sector Revenue ETF (RWW) and Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF).

Warren Buffett Underperformance

While Warren Buffett has a long track record of excellent performance, the reality is that Berkshire has been a disappointing company to own in the past ten years. This means that I and other investors have been crashed by the overall market. The chart below shows the total return of Berkshire class A and B shares compared to the total return of the S&P 500. The same underperformance is clear when you narrow its performance by year.

This is how the Financial Times described Buffett's recent underperformance:

Never has Buffett had anywhere near as long a stretch of underperformance. And never has the competition for the kinds of assets he prefers - big companies that are easy to understand but hard to dislodge from their competitive positions - been fiercer.

The reason for Buffett's underperformance is simple to understand. In the past decade, the rally in US stocks has been driven mostly by technology stocks. In fact, technology-focused ETFs like the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and Vanguard Information Technology (VGT) have outperformed the S&P 500 as shown below.

For years, Warren Buffett has resisted investing in technology companies. Instead, he has focused on investing in value companies. A look at his portfolio shows classic companies like General Motors (GM), Axalta (AXTA), Charter (CHTR), and American Express (AXP) among others. This method of investing is in line with what Benjamin Graham wrote in the Intelligent Investor book. However, value stocks, as measured by the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) have lagged the overall market.

Warren Buffett has simply resisted investing in industries he does not understand. He has resisted investing in technology and even in emerging themes like cryptocurrencies (BTC-USD). In the past few years, he has invested in only a handful of technology companies like IBM (IBM), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and StoneCo (STNE).

This underperformance is also reflected by Berkshire's valuation. The company's current valuation implies an earnings multiple of 20. This is below the S&P 500 average of 24. This is a reasonable valuation for a company like Berkshire that has more than $128 billion in cash. This means that 23% of its market capitalization is in cash. Berkshire's operating model means that it has very limited debt on total assets of almost $800 billion. Also, according to CNBC, the total value of public stocks held by Berkshire is worth more than $247 billion. Most of these are cash-flow positive companies that pay great dividends and are continually repurchasing their stocks.

Warren Buffett's Two Problems

It's difficult to be in Warren Buffett's shoes today. He is in a position where his big cash hoard is a problem. This is simply because company valuations are not where he likes. The S&P 500 has a PE ratio of 24, which is double where it was ten years ago.

This situation is mostly blamed to the Federal Reserve, which brought interest rates to near zero for most of the last decade. This free money tends to be contagious. A good example of this is the valuations we are seeing in technology companies. For example, a company like Shopify (SHOP) is a loss-making company that is worth more than $50 billion. The same is true with companies like Beyond Meat (BYND), Okta (OKTA), and Square (SQ). The irrational exuberance has spread to other sectors of the economy like peer-to-peer lending and blockchain.

Therefore, it is understandable when Buffett keeps his cash on hand. He believes that he will be able to scoop companies when a stock market recession comes. This is an area he is experienced in. For example, he is credited for saving Goldman Sachs during the financial crisis.

There are two challenges for his wait-and-see approach. First, it is unclear when the next stocks recession will happen. Respected people like Nouriel Roubini have been warning about a recession for almost a decade. At the same time, a general weakness in the economy, as we saw last year, had no negative impact on stocks. In fact, they had their best year since 2012. This bull run could continue for more years if the Fed maintains interest rates at the current levels. As such, I believe that cash not invested during this bull-run is a wasted opportunity for investors.

The second challenge is on the stocks he already owns. While a recession in corporate earnings will be a good thing for his cash on hand, it will be a bad thing for the current stocks. These stocks are worth half the market value of the company. When there is a general recession in stocks, Buffett's stocks will also be hammered.

What Next for the Oracle?

Berkshire has a few options to do in today's market. First, Buffett can allocate more money to share repurchases. He is already doing this. In 2019, committed almost $3 billion in repurchases. This is a tiny amount for him to purchase considering that Berkshire's stock is not overvalued. In fact, I believe that he can spend as much as $70 billion in asset repurchases and he will still have more than $50 billion to fund his acquisitions in case of a dislocation in stock prices. Repurchases also make sense because unspent cash means little to investors for a company that is not growing. Buffett also seems supportive of a big share repurchasing plan. In an interview with FT, he hinted that he would be willing to spend up to $100 billion in buybacks.

Another option I believe would be excellent is to create a venture or technology focused-fund. As I mentioned before, part of the reason why Berkshire has underperformed is that it has avoided investing in technology. He failed to recognize the tremendous value presented by companies like Google (GOOG), Facebook (FB), and Salesforce (CRM). This is understandable for a guy who still uses a flip phone.

The solution would be to create a fund that will invest in emerging technologies. This will help Berkshire become a company that invests mostly in value while having exposure in technologies that will shape the future. In fact, looking at his portfolio shows a very small number of companies that have a significant stake in technologies that are set to define the future. These are technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and electric cars. The only companies that come close to this are Apple, Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard.

Other traditional and new companies are doing exactly this. Companies like Google, P&G (PG), Microsoft (MSFT), and Unilever (UL) have all created funds that are investing in emerging technologies. Buffett, and his team of young proteges, has the luxury of having a solid track record, limitless amount of money, and the ability of hiring talented individuals to run such a venture.

Final Thoughts

Warren Buffett has one of the best track records in the US stock market. Very few people have invested for this long period without having any scandals. However, times have changed and Berkshire has been underperforming for years. I still continue holding a small part of the company directly and through ETFs. My hopes are that Buffett will do the right thing and buy back the stock and start investing in growth companies. Think about how big Berkshire would be if he had invested in companies like Google and Facebook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.