ChemoCentryx: An Intriguing Rare Disease Player In 2020

Today, we will study why ChemoCentryx (CCXI) is a promising investment opportunity in 2020.

Company overview

ChemoCentryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral therapies for autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders, and cancer. The majority of the therapies are targeting orphan and rare disease indications in these segments. The company's investigational small molecule therapies are targeting the body's chemokines and chemoattractant system.

What is ChemoCentryx's guiding scientific principle?

Inflammation can be categorized as local or systemic and acute or chronic. This condition is a response of the body's vascularized tissue to harmful stimuli. Acute inflammation manifests in multiple symptoms such as redness, swelling, heat, pain, and loss of function. When there is a harmful agent in the body, the resultant tissue damage causes leukocytes to reach the site of damage and repair it. Leukocytes reach the affected area through hemodynamic and permeability changes in the blood vessels and interaction with endothelium and interstitial tissue. However, to maintain the changes in the blood vessels and to attract even more leukocytes to this area, the leukocytes and tissue cells secrete chemokines and interleukins. When the damage is repaired, acute inflammation is resolved. However, when the leukocytes are unable to eliminate the root cause for prolonged periods, it results in chronic inflammation.

ChemoCentryx is working on blocking the inflammatory responses driven by certain chemokines or chemoattractants, which are responsible for certain chronic inflammation conditions. The company is targeting autoimmune diseases such as AAV (ANCA-Associated Vasculitis), DN (diabetic nephropathy), IBD (inflammatory bowel disease), and RA (rheumatoid arthritis), which are mainly driven by a faulty inflammatory response. The company's investigational therapies are anti-inflammatory and not immune-suppressive. Besides, the company is also developing oral therapies that afford greater convenience to both physicians and payers.

Why Avacopan is set to prove to be a blockbuster therapy?

Avacopan has emerged to be the first chemoattractant inhibitor which demonstrated clinical benefit in a pivotal trial for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Data from the Phase 3 ADVOCATE study has validated ChemoCentryx technology platform. This, in turn, has improved the probability of success rate for Avacopan in other inflammatory indications such as C3 Glomerulopathy and Hidradenitis Suppurativa. Analysts have estimated AVV market potential to be around $3.0 billion.

Avacopan is targeting a potential multi-billion commercial opportunity across these indications. ChemoCentryx first plans to conduct a full analysis of ADVOCATE data and then publish it in various journals in 2020. The company also plans to file applications seeking FDA and EMA approval for the drug in 2020. The company aims to position Avacopan on the basis of ADVOCATE superiority data.

ChemoCentryx has developed a robust U.S. commercialization strategy for the drug. The company will deploy 50 to 75 sales personnel to target 80% of the U.S. market through rheumatologists, nephrologists, key opinion leaders, and healthcare practitioners. The company has also established a favorable partnership with Vifor Pharma for any Avacopan sales in AAV indication in the international market.

How Avacopan works in AAV?

According to ANCA VASCULITIS NEWS, "ANCA vasculitis is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks a type of white blood cell that are called neutrophils. As a result of such attacks, small blood vessels in the body become inflamed and damaged."

In AAV, the complement system mistakenly calls upon white blood cells in tissues where there is no injury or infection. This is mediated through a signaling protein called C5a, an important part of the complement system. C5a then binds to the C5aR receptors on immune cells and endothelial cells on blood vessels. The bound receptors then call upon immune cells to that area.

The existing standard of care for AAV involves high dose steroids for 6 months coupled with immunosuppressants. However, despite the treatments, 11%-16% die within the first year of diagnosis. Glucocorticoid-related toxicity and infection are responsible for almost 60% of the mortality rate in this disease. The tapering of the steroid regimen results in a high relapse rate, which in turn causes irreversible organ damage, especially to the kidneys. Hence, we see that the current treatment options are neither safe nor fast and also not durable. This highlights the significant unmet demand for a much effective and safer treatment option for AAV.

Avacopan has been designed to selective target C5aR receptor and make it pharmacologically inert or inactive even at trough levels of the drug. However, unlike other complement inhibitors, this drug does not target the C5L2 receptor of C5a, which is beneficial in reducing inflammation.

Avacopan demonstrated robust results in Phase 3 ADVOCATE study

Avacopan works in a four-folded manner by stopping vasculitis, eliminating current-therapy induced illnesses, stopping accumulated organ damage, and improving the quality of life of patients, in AAV indication.

On November 25, ChemoCentryx and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma announced positive topline results from Phase 3 ADVOCATE trial comparing Avacopan to the standard of care in AAV patients. The trial met both the primary endpoints, of disease remission at 26 weeks as well as sustained disease remission at 52 weeks. The disease remission was measured with BVAS (Birmingham Vasculitis Activity Score). The primary endpoint required BVAS to be 0 and the patient had to be off glucocorticoid treatment for at least four preceding weeks.

Based on BVAS, Avacopan demonstrated both non-inferiority as well as superiority over SOC in AAV at 26 weeks and 52 weeks, respectively.

Avacopan also demonstrated a significant reduction in glucocorticoid-related toxicity as measured by the GTI index.

Patients with renal disease in the Avacopan arm also reported significant improvement in renal function.

ChemoCentryx expects Avacopan to prove effective in other underserved complement-driven kidney diseases such as Lupus Nephritis, Polycystic kidney disease, and other renal-complement mediated diseases.

There are many clinical data readouts scheduled for 2020

ChemoCentryx expects data readout from Phase 2 trial, ACCOLADE, evaluating Avacopan in C3 Glomerulopathy indication in 2020. The company also expects data readout from the AURORA trial evaluating Avacopan in HS (hidradenitis suppurativa) in the third quarter.

Besides Avacopan, ChemoCentryx is also banking on another investigational asset, CCR2 inhibitor CCX140, as a potential paradigm-changing therapy for orphan inflammatory diseases.

The company expects data from both LUMINA-1 and LUMINA-2 studies in 2020. All these data readouts can prove to be major catalysts for the company's stock price in 2020.

Investors should consider these risks

ChemoCentryx's entire research platform is based on the chemoattractant system. Hence, unfavorable news about any investigational asset can have a dramatic impact on the credibility of the entire research pipeline.

The company is also exposed to negative news from the R&D pipelines of other companies focusing on the chemoattractant system. In June 2019, InflaRx (IFRX) reported discouraging results from the SHINE Phase IIb study evaluating anti-human complement factor C5a monoclonal antibody, IFX-1, in HS indication. This news pushed down ChemoCentryx's share price by 19.13% on June 5. Investors projected their fears on all companies working with complement factor C5a inhibitors. In this backdrop, the company is exposed to significant business concentration and R&D failure risks.

ChemoCentryx is also a loss-making company and may require many more years to become profitable. This can result in depressed valuations.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of ChemoCentryx is $46. On November 26, H.C.Wainwright analyst, Edward White, had raised the company's target price from $23 to $40 and reiterated the "Buy" rating. The analyst had also increased his estimate of the probability of success for Avacopan from 30% to 70%. On January 24, the analyst again raised the target price from $40 to $60 and reiterated the "Buy" rating. He now anticipates multiple catalysts for the company in 2020.

On November 26, Piper Jaffray analyst Edward Tenthoff reiterated the "Overweight" rating for the stock and increased target price from $17 to $54. He expects Avacopan to replace steroids as the standard of care in AAV. On November 26, Canaccord analyst Michelle Gilson reiterated "buy" rating for the stock and increased the target price from $16 to $48. JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama also reiterated the "Overweight" rating and increased the target price from $14 to $28.

The above table highlights the change in analyst recommendations and target price for the stock since March 2019. We see that there has been a consistent improvement in analyst sentiment and target price for the company in the last 12 months.

Analysts expect a 6.2% YoY growth in revenues in 2020. They also expect an increase in losses for the company in 2020, associated with increased spending due to regulatory submissions of Avacopan in AAV indication in the U.S. and EU. The company may also spend more to advance its other R&D assets in 2020.

At the end of September 2019, the company had $205.8 million cash on its balance sheet. This excludes the $100 million credit facility from Hercules Capital in January 2020. The company has spent $65.2 million in cash on operating activities in the last twelve months ending September 2019. Assuming a similar cash burn rate, the company can sustain its operations until the end of 2022. The company also has a history of non-dilutive funding from successful partnerships, while also retaining 100% of the U.S. commercial rights.

In this backdrop, I believe the target price of $49.33 is a likely estimate of the company's share price after 12 months. The company's pipeline is relatively derisked. Hence, I recommend investors with above-average risk appetite to consider this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.