Atlas Flinches

There's no standard by which I can call Atlas cheap, and this is a stock I'm watching in the hopes of further derating.

Vacuum Technique is definitely recovering, but Compressor Technique and Industrial Technique are just starting to show real weakness, with IT a couple of quarters ahead of CT.

Investors waiting for that rare opportunity to buy Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), one of the best-run multi-industrial companies out there, on a pullback … need to keep waiting. While the shares have already pulled back more than 10% from their high established in mid-January, the prospective return from here still isn’t all that good and I will be holding off in the hope that further derating brings the shares back to a more reasonable entry point.

A Rare Miss, And A Rather Broad One Too

Atlas didn’t have a terrible quarter by any means, but relative to the exceptional (if not insane) expectations worked into the valuation, it was certainly a disappointment. While management didn’t exactly throw cold water on the idea of a second half improvement in the industrial businesses, this quarter will likely remind investors that there’s more to the story than just the expected recovery in the Vacuum Technique business.

Revenue rose 8% as reported and about 1% in organic terms, missing expectations by about 1%. Three of the four units missed on revenue, though gross margin still improved (up 60bp) and exceeded expectations. That upside was lost through operating expenses, though, as operating income rose less than 7%, missing expectations by about 2%. Every segment missed at the operating line.

Free cash flow also missed expectations, barely growing on a year-over-year basis, with the biggest change coming from “other”.

Looking At The Units

Compressor Technique (or CT) remains quite healthy on a relative basis, with revenue up 2% in organic terms, though 1% below expectations. Segment profits rose more than 7%, with margins steady, and profits missed by about 1%. Orders were up 3%, barely missing expectations, but small and mid-sized compressor orders finally turned down, though large compressor orders remain quite healthy.

I haven’t had a chance to go over Ingersoll-Rand’s (IR) quarter in detail, but it would seem that Atlas outperformed once again in compressors, and based on the multi-industrial/general industrial earnings reports seen to date, it would seem Atlas is outperforming its end-markets overall. Strong new product introductions and service growth continues to help, with Atlas benefiting especially from new introductions in the large compressor space.

A lot of sentiment has been riding on Vacuum Technique (or VT), with Atlas shares recently trading more in sync with semi equipment stocks than industrial stocks. Revenue rose 3% this quarter, beating expectations by about 2%, and orders improved by 9% (missing by 1%). Segment profits rose 11%, missing slightly, with 70bp of negative margin. The outlook for memory capex spending continues to improve and chip companies are finally reporting improving underlying market conditions. Taken along with ASML’s (ASML) report, there’s ample evidence of improving conditions for these capex companies, and Atlas remains leveraged to a multiyear opportunity driven by increasing chip volumes (autos, IoT, data center, et al) and increasing complexity/product demands.

Industrial Technique (or IT) was the weakest part of Atlas this quarter, with revenue falling 5% and missing by about 2%. With auto representing about half this business, and weak results reported in the auto sector from companies like Graco (GGG), 3M (MMM), and MSC Industrial (MSM), it’s not really surprising that Atlas too is seeing order delays. Segment profits declined 7%, missing expectations by 4%, with 140bp of negative margin change. Orders fell an alarming 11%, missing by 9%, and I’ll be curious to see how much of this weakness is reflected in Illinois Tool Works’ (ITW) results.

Power Technique (or PT) saw 4% revenue growth, missing by 3%. Segment profits rose more than 8%, missing by 6%, as margin shrank 40bp. Orders were down 2%, missing by 3%. Not atypically, not much was said or asked about this business, but I do wonder about the extent to which this performance reflects some underlying weakness in construction; company commentary on that end-market has so far been mixed this quarter.

The Outlook

Once again management characterized the demand outlook as “somewhat lower” for the quarter ahead. One item of note was that management said they really didn’t see signs of underlying improvement in China yet, with ongoing weakness in the auto and general industrial categories. At this point, the second-half rebound that most analysts and investors have been expecting isn’t off the table, but it does seem like the first half is going to be weaker leading into that rebound, and the rebound itself may be shallower than expected. I’d also note that Atlas Copco has been relatively late to feel the pinch, which could lead to a situation where they rebound at a later point and have worse-looking comps later this year.

Taken in total, though, there’s nothing wrong with Atlas Copco – this is a high-quality cyclical industrial that is finally showing some cyclicality on the industrial side. I don’t ignore the risk that industrial end-markets could improve less than expected in 2020, but Atlas, as a business, will be fine.

The issues remains valuation and investors expectations. My modeling assumptions continue to suggest that Atlas Copco will be one of the best quality growth stories among the large industrials, with a mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth rate, as well as some further upside for margins and FCF margins. The problem is what is already priced into the shares; discounting back the cash flows, the shares only seem to offer roughly mid-single-digit annualized returns. Likewise, the shares already trade beyond 15x forward EBITDA (15x looking like “fair” on the basis of the company’s margins and returns).

The Bottom Line

I understand the temptation to jump on any opportunity in Atlas shares, but buying an expensive stock that has gone from “extremely expensive” to “very expensive” still means you’re buying a very expensive stock. I don’t expect Atlas to ever get conventionally cheap, and I’m not looking or waiting for that, but I would like a more appropriate prospective return before buying in.

