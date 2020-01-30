Tesla Surges Despite Mixed Results

After the bell on Wednesday, we received fourth quarter results from electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). With the stock having soared in recent months on strong Q4 deliveries and optimism over 2020 production growth, investors went into this report with high expectations. Investors surely liked the results detailed, sending the stock to new all-time highs in the after-hours session, but the report wasn't exactly a blockbuster.

In my earnings preview article earlier this week, I discussed some of the key factors investors would be watching for in the Q4 report. The keys involved higher deliveries than Q3 2019, so higher revenues could potentially offset initial Shanghai gigafactory costs. I thought the company would be able to have strong, above-street estimates, and I provided three scenarios for results. The table below shows how those cases compare to the actual results for Q3 and Q4. Dollar values are in millions.

All in all, the results weren't too far off of what I expected. Total Automotive revenues came in a little higher than I thought, which also add some more costs. Operating expenses also rose a bit, but were partially offset by a $12 million benefit from restructuring/other. For a company that is so proud of its cash pile, the interest income number is rather low. Also, the CEO milestone award resulted in a large stock-based compensation accrual, making the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP results a bit wider than expected. In the end, the company managed a small non-GAAP profit for the year, as I predicted it would, but don't forget that 2019 started with analysts expecting that bottom-line figure to be well over a billion dollars, as seen below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

Now, the balance sheet is where things start to get interesting. Tesla celebrated another rise in the cash balance of $930 million, finishing the year with just under $6.3 billion. However, like many prior periods, this comes with a number of asterisks. First of all, accounts payable and accrued liabilities soared by another $711 million to a new all-time high, accounting for most of that "cash flow". The larger-than-expected stock-based compensation number also provided a bit more cash, while the company recorded a $46 million inflow from a government grant.

Finally, Tesla again came in well below its plans for capital expenditures. After originally guiding for about $2.5 billion in capex in 2019, the company finished the year spending just $1.327 billion. For the full year, Tesla reported free cash flow of $1.078 billion, or $973 million when including solar purchases. However, of this total figure, the company also reported total stock-based compensation of $898 million, so investors are paying for that "cash flow" via meaningful dilution. Realistically, free cash flow for the year was just about $75 million when you take out SBC.

As I discussed in a previous article about this year, Tesla has established a variety of production capabilities across multiple vehicle lines. These include the Fremont factory's S/X line, Model 3 line, Shanghai Model 3 line guidance, and the Model Y ramp. I came up with an estimation for production of 585,000 units this year, and I was a little conservative in some areas. Here's what management had to say about vehicle figures for 2020:

For full year 2020, vehicle deliveries should comfortably exceed 500,000 units. Due to ramp of Model 3 in Shanghai and Model Y in Fremont, production will likely outpace deliveries this year.

This is nowhere near a home run forecast. This is especially true with the Model Y seeming to be a bit ahead of schedule, with guidance for deliveries of that vehicle starting this quarter. In the graphic below from the earnings letter, management details current production capacity at 640,000 units a year, ramping to 740,000 a year by mid-2020. So, why say deliveries "should comfortably exceed" 500,000 units? That would seem like a bit of a demand problem, as guidance should have been for more than 600,000 units, given this production plan. The production constrained narrative is over.

Interestingly enough, up until about an hour before earnings, the company's US Model Y page still showed production starting in late 2021, but that page was suddenly updated. The original link to the Q4 investor letter was headed by "Q3 2019 Update" in the browser tab, so you do have to wonder about a company that always boasts about its technology superiority.

In the end, Tesla's earnings report really doesn't justify the major rally above $650. Revenues were a little better than thought, but earnings were about as I expected. Guidance for 2020 wasn't that great when you consider the Model Y pull forward, since production should be topping 600,000 units this year. Finally, the cash balance increase was again due to outstanding bills surging and capital expenditures being slashed. With the stock at a new all-time high, the pressure on Tesla will only increase from here. Just remember these quick facts when you look at the stock:

Q4 2019 revenues were up $158 million over Q4 2018, of which $38 million was a rise in high margin regulatory credits.

Tesla swung from a $5 million expense in the year ago period to $12 million of income from restructuring/other items.

Interest income was up $3 million over the prior year period, while income expense declined by $5 million.

Despite all of these numbers, net income dropped by $35 million and GAAP EPS fell even more, given an 8 million rise in diluted share count.

Tesla's net cash balance rose by $1.135 billion in 2019. During the year, accounts payable and accrued liabilities rose by $1.177 billion.

