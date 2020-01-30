Nucor Beats Its Self-Lowered Bar For Q4

Nucor managed to come in ahead of the results indicated by its mid-December update, but there's been a pattern of management revising expectations lower and then beating them.

There’s an emerging trend of Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD) lowering guidance at their mid-quarter updates only to later beat those projections. Draw your own conclusions from that, but at a minimum it suggests low visibility into the business, which is why I think it’s a little funny that at least some sell-side analysts take guidance from these companies as though it were fait accompli.

As I said in my review of STLD’s earnings report, I don’t think the U.S. steel market is going to be as accommodating to these steel companies as managements are projecting. I believe underlying demand is still soft and I think the recent price surge is going to fade after the first quarter. That said, I still respect the operating quality of Nucor and I like it’s leverage to higher-value areas like long products and the consolidated U.S. rebar market.

When I last wrote on Nucor, I said that I preferred Steel Dynamics and Ternium (TX) to Nucor. Since then, both have outperformed (or performed less badly, more accurately), with roughly 5% declines to Nucor’s 14% decline. I still see better relative value in Steel Dynamics and Ternium at this point.

A Beat … But Not Really

With management having lowered guidance significant with its mid-December update, only to end up seeing a much stronger December boost results, I’m not inclined to compare the reported results to the expectations the day before the earnings release, but rather before the mid-quarter update. Even so, Nucor did post a nearly 3% beat on revenue relative to those revised expectations.

Revenue fell almost 19% year over year in the quarter, and about 6% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The revenue weakness was driven primarily by price (down 16% and down 5%), with volumes down only slightly (down 3% and down 1%). Revenue in the Mills business (the core steelmaking operations) declined 25% yoy and 5% qoq on 3rd party shipment volumes that were down 4% and flat qoq. The Products business reported 3% yoy growth and 1% qoq contraction, with volume up more than 10% yoy and down 2% qoq.

Gross margin declined about eight points yoy and 150bp qoq, as Nucor and other steel makers remain squeezed between input costs and pricing. EBITDA declined 57% yoy and 21% qoq, missing the pre-update sell-side estimate by about 9%. While steel scrap costs declined 23% yoy and 8% qoq in the quarter, I calculate that Mills EBITDA declined 68% yoy and 23% qoq, with EBITDA per ton (external shipments) down 66% yoy and 24% qoq to $71, versus the $115 reported at Steel Dynamics and $129 at Commercial Metals (CMC). EBITDA in the Products segment jumped 56% yoy and shrank 12% qoq, with margin almost back to 10%.

Pricing Could Be More Challenging Than Expected

Steel prices have been substantially stronger of late, with steel companies leveraging increasing scrap costs to push through pricing. As of the most recent information I have, U.S. hot-rolled coil spot prices are still down about 20% yoy, but have improved 14% over the last three months and more than a third from the October lows of around $470.

I do think there’s a restocking effect going on now, as steel customers ran their inventories down about as much as they could. I’m still concerned about fundamental weakness in the market, though. For starters, U.S. steel companies have pushed through a cumulative $190/ton in price increases since October, but actual prices have not followed through. There’s always some lag in price realization (some customers are on contracts, etc.), but I think the headline prices increases don’t tell the full story. I also think there are upcoming factors that will pressure steel prices. The second half of 2020 will see the start of meaningful capacity increases in the U.S. steel market (Nucor being among those bringing new capacity online), and I just don’t see the demand growth in the market for 2020. I’d also note that recent U.S. HRC rises are such that it’s becoming worthwhile to buy imports even with the tariffs included. Unless steel demand picks up significantly elsewhere in the world or Chinese producers cut production (neither of which seems likely to me right now), I do think that imports could cap further price increases in the U.S.

Last and by no means least is the demand environment. We’re still early in the earnings reporting cycle for industrials, but so far there hasn’t been much good news when it comes to volume or underlying demand in markets like autos, heavy machinery, oil/gas, and other steel-consuming sectors. The second-half rebound story is still play, and that should support steel demand, but robust demand recovery is looking like an aggressive assumption right now.

I’d also note a lot of uncertainty in construction. Infrastructure (roads in particular) activity is healthy, and that will be good for Insteel (IIIN) (a downstream steel processor), Commercial Metals, and Nucor, but there have been conflicting reports and projections about the health of the non-residential construction market early in 2020.

The Outlook

Make no mistake, Nucor is a very well-run steel company. What’s more, I like the company’s leverage to higher-value steel segments like long products (versus Steel Dynamics’ heavier reliance on HRC), and I think the consolidation of the U.S. rebar market will be good for both Nucor and Commercial Metals. Nucor has also been what I’d call “prudently aggressive” with respect to capacity increases in higher-value segments, even though I am worried about the impact of increasing capacity in the more commodified HRC market.

Unfortunately, I just don’t see all that much value now unless U.S. demand (and pricing in particular) really picks up, and I’m not expecting that. I’d love to be wrong about that, as it would mean many other holdings of mine would be seeing improving demand.

I value Nucor on the assumption of around 3% long-term revenue growth and relatively stable long-term FCF margins in the mid-single-digits (a slight improvement over the historical average). That suggests a high single-digit annualized return on a DCF basis, and using a 6.5x multiple to my full-cycle EBITDA estimate gives me a higher target in the low-to-mid $50’s.

The Bottom Line

As I said before, Steel Dynamics and Ternium both hold more appeal for me now, as do Commercial Metals and Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY). Nucor has meaningful leverage to construction, heavy machinery, and ag, though, and if those markets prove stronger in 2020 than I expect, Nucor can outperform. As is, though, I think there are better ideas in the steel sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.