AT&T: Won't Reach Targets

While analysts shrugged off the weak Q4 results for AT&T (T), the company isn't going to reach financial targets based on another revenue miss. Long-term investors have to look at throwing in the towel on this management team as the stock just isn't going anywhere when revenues continue to decline and the company makes no progress on launching HBO Max in the face of stiff competition.

Image Source: AT&T presentation

Another Revenue Miss

My biggest complaint about the 2022 financial targets laid out by AT&T towards the end of 2019 was the revenue targets. The company has a history of missing targets and hasn't shown any ability to generate actual core revenue growth for years now.

The Q4 numbers reconfirmed these fears with AT&T missing revenue targets by $140 million and seeing revenues fall 2.4%. The Q3 results saw revenues dip a similar 2.5%. The company maintained 2022 financial targets that require 1% to 2% CAGR to achieve.

Source: AT&T Q4'19 earnings release

The big issue remains the large declines at the Entertainment Group where video (DirecTV) revenues were down 7.0% over last Q4. AT&T is doing a decent job of lowering costs in the process, but the division's EBITDA was still down 5.2% on total revenues of $11.2 billion.

Again, the issue here is that the segment has over $11 billion in declining quarterly revenues. AT&T will have a very difficult time reaching 1% to 2% annual growth with the huge drag of linear TV while mobility and WarnerMedia offer no major growth options. In addition, 5G wireless and HBO Max aren't the growth opportunities that will overcome the drag in other segments.

Possibly worse, AT&T is out claiming the foregone licensing deals cost WarnerMedia $1.2 billion in Q4 revenues and ~$500 million in EBITDA. The lost revenue is unexplainable considering HBO Max wasn't even close to ready for launch during Q4.

Source: AT&T Q4'19 presentation

Remember, the HBO Max projections have revenues only contributing $1.0 billion by 2021. The company claims to have lost more revenue in the last quarter than the service will generate over the next two years.

HBO Disaster

A big pillar of my investment thesis that AT&T isn't going to see the revenue growth projected by the company centers around the failures with HBO and WarnerMedia in general. For Q4, WarnerMedia revenues were down 3.3% to $8.9 billion while HBO saw a minimal 1.9% gain to quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion. These numbers definitely come with the caveat of the above $1.2 billion in foregone revenues, but the move to lose this revenue further magnifies the disaster here.

The kicker to the HBO story is the lack of revenue growth while the company is taking a margin hit from moving to roll out Warner content into HBO to create HBO Max. For the quarter, operating income dipped with margins down 900 basis points over last year to only 28.2%.

Source: AT&T Q4'19 investor briefing

The details get even worse with HBO only generating 1.2% growth in subscription revenues due to a dip in domestic linear subs. The only real bright spot was the content and games licensing revenues, all unrelated to the video streaming services. Considering HBO Now already exists as a streaming service, the Q4 numbers don't portend well for HBO Max, leading to substantial revenue growth needed for AT&T to hit financial targets in 2022.

Source: AT&T Q4'19 investor briefing

AT&T is protecting the linear price point of $15, while the market is quickly shifting to Disney+ (DIS) and Apple (AAPL) TV+. Analysts estimate both services already have a similar subscriber base after only being live for a few months with Disney+ possibly topping 40 million and Apple TV+ having 34 million subs.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T management continues to frustrate any hopes of maintaining a bullish investment thesis. The company almost brags about how revenue growth could've existed, if WarnerMedia hadn't foregone license revenue for content to place on HBO Max when the SVOD finally launches in May.

The upside potential in the stock continues to disappear as the company fiddles away a leadership position in video streaming. The stock is fairly priced at about 10x '20 EPS estimates of $3.65.

Looking for even more? Join DIY Value Investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.