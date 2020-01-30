Tonix Pharmaceuticals Moves Ahead, And Other News: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) reported favorable results for the tests on its lead drug candidate TNX 102 SL. The pharma company had conducted fed-fasting and dose proportionality tests of the drug candidate in healthy volunteers. The data will be used to support a New Drug Application for treating post-traumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia.

The results showed that there was no significant effect of a fatty meal on the rate or extent of absorption of TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg. The drug was administered as 2 x 2.8 mg sublingual tablets. This finding is in line with transmucosal absorption after sublingual administration. Oral cyclobenzaprine products, which are currently approved for treating muscle spasm, have shown significant increases in absorption with food. Such food effects may make the working of a drug unpredictable in terms of side effects and therapeutic benefits.

Further, the study also showed that the rate and extent of absorption of cyclobenzaprine change in a dose-proportional manner when the intake of TNX 102 SL is increased from 2.8 mg to 5.6 mg. This finding is consistent with the data observed in an earlier study which used a prototype 2.4 mg formulation.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is mainly engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for treating addictions, pains, and psychiatric issues. The firm is currently running three development programs for addressing PTSD. Its TNX 102 SL is being developed as a bedtime treatment for the ailment and currently is in Phase 3 of testing. Its another drug candidate TNX 601 CR is being developed as a daytime treatment for depression and PTSD. The drug is expected to be IND ready in 2020. The third drug candidate is TNX 1600 and is also a daytime treatment for PTSD.

The company’s biodefense program consists of two drug candidates which are TNX 701 and TNX 801. TNX 701 involves the development of agents to protect against radiations. The drug candidate is currently under nonclinical research and development phase and is planned to be governed by the Animal Efficacy Rule. The latter is being developed to treat smallpox and contains a live synthetic version of horsepox virus. It is expected that the drug will have lower toxicity and may prove to be safer than existing therapies.

Tonix is also working on TNX 102 SL which is expected to be developed as a bedtime treatment for managing agitation in Alzheimer’s disease. The drug has been given Fast Track development program designation. Currently, there is no FDA-approved treatment for the ailment, and the firm has sufficient data in hand to support a Phase 2 pivotal efficacy study.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock had a tumultuous past one year, but it is expected to show recovery this year as the company proceeds with its development programs, yielding positive results.

TrovaGene Reports Positive Preliminary Results for Onvansertib

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) stock jumped as the company provided preliminary data for lead drug candidate onvansertib as the second-line treatment of KRAS mutation-positive metastatic colorectal cancer. The data pertains to Phase 1b/2 clinical testing the drug candidate in conjunction with chemo regimen FOLFIRI and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Avastin. The company reported that the trial observed tumor regression across all major KRAS mutation types.

All five patients eligible for efficacy assessment showed a significant reduction in their KRAS mutational burden. Three patients showed at least 25 percent tumor shrinkage while one patient proceeded to curative surgery. In the Phase 1b dose-escalation, the 1st dose level of onvansertib 12 mg/m2 was found safe whereas 2nd dose level of onvansertib 15 mg/m2 is fully enrolled and has not reported any DLTs in the two patients treated to date.

KRAS is known to control cell proliferation and is recognized as a major oncogene responsible for several cancer types. TrovaGene faces competition from established pharma companies such as Mirati (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), both of which are working on developing treatments for non-small-cell lung cancer. However, due to limited applicability of their drug regimens, TrovaGene has strong potential ahead.

Onvansertib is a first-in-class, third-generation highly-selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor of the serine/threonine polo-like-kinase 1 enzyme. Onvansertib targets the PLK1 isoform only while not impacting PLK2 or PLK3. The pharma company believes that this property increases the safety profile of the drug. The drug candidate has shown synergy with various targeted therapeutics and chemotherapies used for treating various cancers.

Principia Biopharma Gets Negative Coverage from Kerrisdale Capital

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) stock tanked as the company received a negative verdict from Kerrisdale Capital. The report states that Principia’s drug candidate is unlikely to work. It also raised concerns about the data pertaining its Phase 2 trials in the autoimmune diseases pemphigus and immune thrombocytopenia, indicating that the drug may not be in a position to pass its Phase 3 trials. The report further claims that the company’s BTK inhibitors designed for treating Multiple Sclerosis are also likely to meet the same fate.

Principia has been receiving flak for Phase 2 trials for its drug candidate PRN1008. The trials involving pemphigus and ITP did not have any placebo groups. Further, the patients were also allowed to keep taking other drugs such as corticosteroids. PRN1008 proved to be inferior to the B-cell–depleting therapy rituximab for treating pemphigus. Rituximab is widely considered to be the benchmark for treating the ailment. In comparison to Rituximab’s nearly 90 percent complete remission rate, PRN1008 managed to show only an 11 percent complete remission rate.

The report also claimed that the Principia’s SAR442168 may not prove its worth as the trials are not properly designed. The Phase 2 trial consists of eight experimental groups, while each group contains only 16 subjects. Further, the drug works by blocking the creation of new B cells and thus may restrict the growth of novel pathogens, leading to possible higher risk of infections. However, it needs to be noticed that Kerrisdale holds short position in the stock and stands to benefit from the fall in stock price.

