Wells Fargo & Company: First Preferred Stock IPO In 3 Years

Introduction

Since September 2019, there are 37 newly issued fixed-rate preferred stocks, 11 of which with a nominal yield of below the 5% threshold. From the low-interest rates, several banks have benefited so far such as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Northern Trust (NTRS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), and First Republic Bank (FRC). Now, it seems Wells Fargo (WFC) is taking advantage of the new environment with its new IPO, after the last preferred stock they have issued was almost 3 years ago. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest preferred stock issued by the company, WFC-Z.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Wells Fargo & Co - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 70M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $1.75B. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Wells Fargo & Company Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Z (NYSE: WFC-Z) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 4.75%. The new preferred stock has a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 03/15/2025. Currently, the new issue is trading a little above par value at a price of $25.21. This translates into a 4.71% current yield and a YTC of 4.72%.

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial. It provides retail, commercial and corporate banking services through banking locations and offices, the Internet and other distribution channels to individuals, businesses and institutions in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and in other countries. It provides other financial services through its subsidiaries engaged in various businesses, including wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing services, investment advisory services, mortgage-backed securities servicing and venture capital investment.

Source: Reuters.com | Wells Fargo & Company

As it is one of the most famous and the third-biggest US bank, there is no need for a much in-depth presentation, so better move to the market opinion of the common stock, WFC.

Source: Tradingview.com

The dividend paid by Wells Fargo is constantly increasing since the Great Recession - from $0.20 in 2010 to $1.92 in 2019. With a market price of $49.23, the current yield of WFC is sitting at 3.90%. As an absolute value, this means it has paid over $8.48B in dividend expenses for the common for the last year. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series Z Preferred Stock) of the company is around $1.72B.

In addition, the market capitalization of the company is around $205B, which makes Wells Fargo & Co the third-largest 'Money Center Banks'. Furthermore, WFC is the 35th largest company listed on the National Exchange in the US by this indicator.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Wells Fargo's capital structure as of its last quarterly report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, WFC had a total debt of $244.16B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series Z Preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $21.55B.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of WFC but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) : This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred . Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 205,260/(244,160 + 21,550) = 0.77 , indicating the company is slightly more leveraged, as its equity is enough to cover less than 80% of its debt and preferred stocks.

: This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. . Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 205,260/(244,160 + 21,550) = , indicating the company is slightly more leveraged, as its equity is enough to cover less than 80% of its debt and preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments): This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results is 22,740/(9,830 + 1,720) = 1.96, indicating a significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders' payments, which is also supported by a steady performance of the company with respect to its creditors' payments coverage.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Income Statement

The Wells Fargo & Co Family

The company has 11 more outstanding preferred stocks, listed on a National Exchange: 8 fixed-rate, 2 fixed-to-floating, and a $1,000 traditional convertible preferred stocks.

Source: Author's database

As a fixed-rate preferred stock, it is best to compare the new IPO with the rest fixed-rate preferred stocks of the company.

Source: Author's database

WFC.PT, obviously, has the highest Current Yield of the group, but on the other hand, its YTC is negative. In fact, from the callable issues, it is the preferred stock with the highest nominal yield, and with the current spread of 1.25% in refinancing with the new preferred stock, WFC.PT is very likely to be called for redemption.

Since all issues are trading above their par value, their Yield-to-Call is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. So, let's see how the yield curve looks like, excluding the callable ones:

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 4.72% YTC, WFC-Z rewards a 1.32% more than the maximum you could realize if you choose second-highest YTW in the group, WFC.PX. However, it is the issue with the lowest nominal fixed dividend rate, which means it is the most vulnerable from subsequent rate hikes. However, we are entering a low rate environment and a good yield can hardly be found without taking higher credit risk.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between WFC's fixed-rate preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). What we see is a close correlation and several different parallel movements with the trend the lowest nominal yield preferred stock, the highest performance and the most likely to be redeemed, WFC.PT, to be the worst performer, trading almost flat.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are a whole plethora of corporate bonds issued by the company and the picture below presents only a small part of it:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I will choose medium-term notes that mature a month earlier than the call date of the newly issued WFC-Z, the 02/19/2025 Corporate Bond.

Source: FINRA | WFC4212161

WFC4212161, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated an 'A-', has a maturity date of 02/19/2025 and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 2.225%. This should be compared to the 4.72% Yield-to-Call of WFC-Z, but when making that comparison, do remember that WFC-Z's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. This results in a yield spread of around 2.50% between the two securities.

Sector Comparison

The charts below contain all preferred stocks in the "Money Center Banks" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25 and a positive Yield-to-Call. It is important to take note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

As in the family, they all are trading above their par value, and the current yield is, in fact, their Yield-to-Best. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible yield curve. One more filter will be added, the security must not be callable.

Source: Author's database

All issues carry an investment-grade rating by S&P. Only TCFCP and C.PS are rated as a below-investment-grade, and STL.PA is not rated by the rating agency.

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks issued by a bank that has a qualified fixed dividend rate. Again, all issues have to with $25 par value and positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

Again, the yield curve (a bubble chart by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call):

Source: Author's database

All 'BBB-' Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating and a positive YTC.

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Event

Subject to applicable law, the Series Z Preferred Stock may also be redeemed by us at our option in whole, but not in part, prior to March 15, 2025, upon the occurrence of a "regulatory capital treatment event," as described herein, at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share of Series Z Preferred Stock (equivalent to $25 per depositary share), plus an amount equal to any declared and unpaid dividends, without accumulation of any undeclared dividends.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Wells Fargo & Company

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the depositary shares representing interests in the Series Z Preferred Stock for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the redemption of some or all of one or more series of our outstanding preferred stock and related depositary shares, as applicable.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Wells Fargo & Company

Addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $1.75B, the newly issued preferred stock is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The newly issued preferred stock is the security with one of the lowest nominal yield from the preferred stocks issued by a bank, except for the EIX's 70-year old preferred stocks, and also when compared to the issues with the same credit rating. In terms of returns, WFC-Z has quite an advantage over its closest "brothers" from the company, and despite it has the lowest nominal yield, it has 1.32% higher Yield-to-Worst. It can be also supported by the historical price chart between most of the WFC's preferred stock against the fixed-income benchmark that outperform the benchmark. When continuing downwards to the sector comparison and that with all fixed-rate preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, WFC-Z continues to be the issue with the highest Yield-to-Worst, and from all other preferreds issued by a bank, only BXS-A has the same YTW as the new IPO. However, generally, due to their high vulnerability and the limited capital gain potential of these new constantly coming out below-5 % IPOs, they do not fit into my interest at this price level.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.