The S&P Run Will End Sooner Rather Than Later

This article is written by Michael Schoonover, COO and portfolio manager at Catalyst Funds.

The S&P 500 had a tremendous run the last decade, closely resembling the path of U.S. equities in the 1990s. Compared to other major asset classes, equities thrived, overcoming significant risk factors to continue its rally. But don't expect the 2020s to be as lucrative for this asset class.

Billionaire Carl Icahn is just one of many prominent investors that have suggested a larger bubble may be forming due to the rise of passive investing. Icahn called passive investing a bubble that "will implode and could lead to a crisis bigger than 2009," explaining that investors are making a mistake using the market as a casino, with too much money flowing into index funds and investors not knowing what they own. It's also worth noting that billionaire investor Ray Dalio recently put on a $1 billion bet on a big stock market selloff.

Looking at the performance of the S&P 500 since 2009, the balloon of assets into passive low-fee and no-fee strategies should be no surprise. No other major asset class has come close to posting similar returns, making one of the best trades over the last decade no trade at all: simply buy passive S&P 500 exposure as a "set it and forget it" investment strategy.

But history tells us that, with the exception of the 1980s into the 1990s, the S&P 500 has not managed to put up two decades of triple-digit returns in a row. And traditional bull-leaning factors are not currently in play: equity valuations are stretched, the economy can't seem to get passed low to moderate growth, and there are several geopolitical risk factors that could derail equities. Aside from the benefit that lower interest rates offer, these are conditions that typically support historically high valuations.

This suggests the stock market could be set up for another lost decade, where investors face flat or negative returns, like the 2000s following the strong rally in equities in the 1990s.

Internet stocks, as measured by the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index, faced this twice in the last two decades. After peaking in March 2000, the sector dropped over 95% through October 2002. This volatility returned in the second half of 2018, when the market got spooked by trade deterioration. In that time period, internet stocks dropped more than 27%, while the S&P 500 TR Index dropped just under 7%.

For example, between December 1999 and September 2001, Amazon (AMZN), which is one of the largest constituents in the Dow Jones Internet Composite, dropped over 94%. In 2018, AMZN dropped more than 34%, between 9/4/2018 and 12/24/2018. Netflix (NFLX) was down more than 35% during this same time period. Perhaps, the levels of the tech bubble drawdowns are too extreme, but 2018 was a reality check that certain stocks that are favored by passive strategies could be at risk if we get into a sustained market selloff.

Valuations offer some additional insight, particularly when looking at the Shiller P/E, or cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (CAPE). The average CAPE ratio dating back to 1881 is 17.00x. Today, it is above 30x. When looking at the CAPE ratio back to 1900, the current environment does not look too different from past situations where stretched valuations were followed by significant market declines.

So, what does this mean for this ongoing bull run? First, it's highly unlikely that the S&P 500 will continue the level of outperformance that it experienced the last decade. At a minimum, be prepared for the fact that passive investing strategies may not continue to put up such strong relative performance. Second, the S&P 500 may experience another lost decade, meaning passive index strategies could deliver negative 10-year returns. Finally, and most concerning, is the unlikely but worst-case scenario of a major geopolitical event leading to equity investors rushing for the exits with the $4 trillion in passive strategies trying to sell in a similar fashion. Such a selloff could prove devastating for the market.

As we look ahead to the next decade, market history may not repeat itself, but nonetheless, there are economic and market patterns that are too similar to ignore. All signs seem to point to an equities bull-market run that will end sooner rather than later, even if that means the magnitude of returns is not so impressive going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.