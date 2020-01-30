Roadrunner Transportation: Selling To Address Leverage

This is very encouraging, yet the company continues to lose quite a lot of money, creating continued uncertainty.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) hit the spotlights in recent times as it sold a substantial portion of its business in a deal triggering a huge pop in its share price. The deal and the move in itself is interesting as this firm, with a recent very troubled past, might eliminate itself from its major debt concerns. Selling an apparent good asset makes it even more unlikely that operating profits might be achieved anytime soon.

Given the past and uncertainty, it is too early to form an informed opinion into the outlook for the business, yet a potentially new era might make it interesting to continue to watch Roadrunner in 2020.

The Deal

Roadrunner has reached a deal with C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a $225 million deal to sell its Prime Distribution Services business. The unit provides retail consolidation solutions, including five food grade warehouse facilities. With $108.7 million in sales in 2019, the unit is sold at a 2.1 times revenue multiple.

With the sale, the company will see significant deleveraging and can pay off all of its ABL and term loan facilities, while actually allowing for some organic growth ambitions as well as tuck-in deals. Given the past of the company, this seems overly aggressive, to say the least.

This is in fact the third deal in a short period of time. In December, Roadrunner sold its flatbed unit in a $30 million deal, in a deal which will shed about $50 million sales, at a 0.7 times sales multiple. In November, the company sold its intermodal service to Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) in a $51 million deal, shedding another $125 million in sales. Furthermore, the company has been winding down some operations.

These three recent deals bring in about $300 million in cash, while revenues take a hit equivalent to nearly similar that number.

Pro Forma Impact

In November, the company reported third quarter numbers. Holding merely $6 million in cash, total debt stood at $194 million. This net debt load of $188 million will reverse to a $122 million net cash position, assuming $300 million in cash proceeds from recent sales. This excludes about $90 million in financial lease liabilities, yet should be comforting by all means.

The 37 million shares outstanding following the reverse split now trade at $9, for a market value of $333 million. The issue, however, is that, even with a flattish or positive net cash position, the business has real underlying problems which include large losses. The company reported a 15% fall in third quarter sales to $459 million, or a run rate of $1.8 billion. The issue is that, even after excluding impairment and restructuring costs, the company still reported a quarterly operating loss of $40 million, along with a decline in sales, even while some of the better assets are divested.

While the sale price looks quite compelling and is very important for the business, this is the reason why shares jumped 40% to $9 per share, in a move adding about a hundred of million to the market value of the firm.

Final Thoughts

While the deal is certainly interesting and could be a game-changer, at least, it addresses the near-term debt situation, the issue is that of the continued losses as restructuring and divestment of underperforming assets will have to translate into better margins in 2020, yet that is a very big uncertainty.

I am not completely surprised all of this happened as the latest article on the company by me dates back late 2015. At the time, the company was feeling the pain from a not-such-great operating performance after years of acquisition, cheered by Wall Street. With revenues down certainly on an organic basis, and leverage ratios far above 3 times, I saw dark clouds emerging. With all the financial troubles encountered along the way, including the reverse splits, shares are down about 97% in a time period of about 4 years, being a painful warning of falling in love with an acquisition story, usage of excessive debt, and aggressive strategies.

Nonetheless, transformations can happen, given the turnover in upper management, yet for now, it is too early to bet upbeat on the shares despite a nice recent bolt-on sale, as the real question is how far losses can be narrowed this year.

