General Electric: Focus Is Upon Cash Flow

The company appears to be headed in the right direction, but there is still no overall "vision" of what GE might look like, indicating that survival is still biggest goal.

The emphasis on cash flow informs us about how "out of control" General Electric was before Larry Culp became CEO and began his effort to make sense out of GE.

Cash flow is the apparent driver of the General Electric restructuring as emphasis upon fourth quarter results was on annual cash flow, which came in at $2.3 billion.

The foundation of the future of General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE), as laid out by current GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp is to reduce the company's debt and streamline its operations.

“Strapped for cash, GE has been selling off business units and it slashed its dividend, most recently in late 2018.”

Consequently, cash flow, not profits, has become such an important factor for the success of the turnaround.

GE generated $2.3 billion in cash flow in 2019. This topped its goal of cash flow coming in between zero and $2.0 billion.

It should be noted that for the first nine months of 2019, cash flow was a negative $1.6 billion. Cash flow for the fourth quarter came in at $3.9 billion, pushing the yearly figure into positive territory.

One shouldn’t question the validity of this result, but given the past character of General Electric and its record of hitting annual target, one can grin a little at the timing.

Moving on, the market response to such strong results and “upbeat outlook” presented by management, investors pushed the company’s stock price up by more than 10 percent on Wednesday, hitting a new 52-week high.

GE has upped its cash flow projection to the $2.0 billion to $4.0 billion range for 2020.

The point is that General Electric needs cash to make sure that it can get through the next couple of years, so that it can calmly reduce its debt further and continue to stabilize its remaining companies going into the future.

There are still plenty of problems ahead.

Of course, the most exposed problem is that connected with the Boeing Co. 37 MAX jet. GE is a part of a joint venture that makes the engines for the jet. Right now, the projections built into GE’s financials assume that the jet is back in service by mid-2020.

Right now, however, this date is anyone’s guess.

In terms of the financials, GE earned 21 cents a share, modestly above the consensus forecast.

Net income fell by 6 percent in the fourth quarter to $538 million as revenue dropped by one percent to $26.24 billion above analyst expectations of $25.69 billion

New equipment and services orders dropped in the fourth quarter by 3 percent from a year earlier. There was a dramatic drop of 30 percent in the division that makes power plant turbines. The power division, GE’s biggest revenue generator, has also been the center of the financial and operational woes of the conglomerate.

This, I think, tells us about the overall condition of General Electric when Mr. Culp took over and remains the basic problem going forward.

General Electric was in a hell of a mess…in more ways than just one.

Mr. Culp has had to find out what that mess was and then try to make something out of it. But, being the composite conglomerate it was, nothing fit together, nothing worked together, and every component had its own problems.

One thing I have criticized Mr. Culp for from the beginning of his tenure was a lack of vision for the GE of the future. Just cutting debt and streamlining operations did not provide much of a picture of what the future looked like.

Most turnaround leaders set out a vision pretty early on so that shareholders and investors can buy into something…or, not.

From the way things are developing, it appears that perhaps I did not realize the depths of the problems Mr. Culp had to face. But, let me just add here, maybe a lot of people did not know the condition General Electric was in.

More and more it looks as if from the very beginning of his tenure, Mr. Culp’s primary effort was to bring an “out-of-control” organization back into some kind of control.

This was how bad things really were at GE.

And, this tells us why cash flow is such a big deal.

Mr. Culp and GE need cash to keep the company afloat.

I am still not sure about Mr. Culp and General Electric but maybe now I have a greater appreciation of what Mr. Culp faced in taking over this grand old company.

Perhaps the best judge of his performance is that General Electric is still with us and that the near future may see further improvements to cash flow in order to buy back the control that Mr. Culp needs.

Maybe then we will get more of a vision of what the future General Electric is going to look like.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.