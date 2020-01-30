Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/28/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/28/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Zymeworks (ZYME)

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Hostess Brands (TWNK)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Palomar (PLMR)

Phreesia (PHR)

Levi Strauss (LEVI)

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Adobe (ADBE)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Discover Financial (DFS)

Credit Acceptance (CACC)

B. Riley Principal Merger (BRPM)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors & Fragrances IFF B $11,029,719 2 Mott David M DIR, BO Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP JB* $5,000,250 3 Perelman Ronald O BO vTv Therapeutics VTVT JB* $2,000,000 4 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $1,804,693 5 B Riley Financial BO B. Riley Principal Merger BRPM B $1,348,799 6 Armistice Capital BO AMAG Pharmaceuticals AMAG B, JB* $865,240 7 Riley Bryant R DIR B. Riley Principal Merger BRPM B $861,982 8 Shapiro Marc J DIR Cadence Bancorporation CADE B $403,250 9 Cox Troy DIR Zymeworks ZYME B $348,750 10 Minetti Carlos VP, PR Discover Financial DFS B $221,206

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Genstar Vi Gp Aiv BO Palomar PLMR JS* $35,463,752 2 Parasnis Abhay VP, CTO Adobe ADBE S $14,000,000 3 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $13,691,820 4 Flynn James E BO Homology Medicines FIXX S $10,036,536 5 Morris Donna VP Adobe ADBE S $8,871,498 6 Hostess Cdm Co Invest O Hostess Brands TWNK AS $3,054,457 7 Murphy Andrew J VP Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN AS $2,727,279 8 Eisenhardt Elizabeth H BO Levi Strauss LEVI AS $2,146,636 9 Roberts Evan COO Phreesia PHR AS $2,026,132 10 Sarver Robert G CB, DIR Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL S $1,868,777

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

