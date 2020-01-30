Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/28/20

Includes: ADAP, AMAG, CADE, IFF, PPR, VTVT, ZYME
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/28/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)
  • Zymeworks (ZYME)
  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)
  • International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)
  • Hostess Brands (TWNK)
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
  • Palomar (PLMR)
  • Phreesia (PHR)
  • Levi Strauss (LEVI)
  • Homology Medicines (FIXX)
  • Adobe (ADBE)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Discover Financial (DFS)
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC)
  • B. Riley Principal Merger (BRPM)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors & Fragrances

IFF

B

$11,029,719

2

Mott David M

DIR, BO

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

ADAP

JB*

$5,000,250

3

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,000,000

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$1,804,693

5

B Riley Financial

BO

B. Riley Principal Merger

BRPM

B

$1,348,799

6

Armistice Capital

BO

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG

B, JB*

$865,240

7

Riley Bryant R

DIR

B. Riley Principal Merger

BRPM

B

$861,982

8

Shapiro Marc J

DIR

Cadence Bancorporation

CADE

B

$403,250

9

Cox Troy

DIR

Zymeworks

ZYME

B

$348,750

10

Minetti Carlos

VP, PR

Discover Financial

DFS

B

$221,206

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Genstar Vi Gp Aiv

BO

Palomar

PLMR

JS*

$35,463,752

2

Parasnis Abhay

VP, CTO

Adobe

ADBE

S

$14,000,000

3

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$13,691,820

4

Flynn James E

BO

Homology Medicines

FIXX

S

$10,036,536

5

Morris Donna

VP

Adobe

ADBE

S

$8,871,498

6

Hostess Cdm Co Invest

O

Hostess Brands

TWNK

AS

$3,054,457

7

Murphy Andrew J

VP

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN

AS

$2,727,279

8

Eisenhardt Elizabeth H

BO

Levi Strauss

LEVI

AS

$2,146,636

9

Roberts Evan

COO

Phreesia

PHR

AS

$2,026,132

10

Sarver Robert G

CB, DIR

Western Alliance Bancorporation

WAL

S

$1,868,777

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.