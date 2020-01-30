Prepare For More Dilution Of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Yet Again

If an investor wants to buy INO securities, contact the company directly to try to participate in any future capital raise rather than by buying shares in the open market.

In May of 2017, I wrote an article on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) called "Prepare For More Dilution Of Inovio Pharmaceuticals" where I predicted that the company was going to imminently raise funds in a financing despite appearing to have sufficient working capital for the time being. The stock opened at $9.65 on May 24, 2017, up 35% from the previous day's close after announcing strong early-stage study results on its HIV vaccine candidate. It faded the entire day after the spike, prompting me to predict that dilution was coming. Two months later, the company raised $75 million by offering 12.5 million shares at $6.00. That $6.00 pricing came at a 25% discount to the market price just a day prior to the initial prospectus filing and at a lower price than the level INO was trading prior to the HIV news.

An article written by fellow Seeking Alpha author Douglas McBride made a bullish case for INO by providing a very detailed analysis on the company's upcoming catalysts for 2020. My contention is that for a stock like INO, every positive catalyst is going to be met with dilutive raises that kill any momentum. Since the $6.00 raise in July 2017, INO has struggled to come anywhere near that level in the following two-and-a-half years until very recently:

INO's most recent push upwards is sector related as it is rising along with a bunch of other speculative vaccine companies on fear/hype of the Coronavirus outbreak. It's unlikely that any one of these companies will come up with a solution, INO included, but traders are using the hysteria as an opportunity to flip some hot shares. I predict that most, if not all, of these companies will use this opportunity to finance and secure their cash runway from this Coronavirus gift, and Inovio is no exception.

As of September 30, 2019, INO had $94 million in cash and short-term investments. It had a total of $99 million in current assets and $20 million in current liabilities for total working capital of $79 million. It also has $70 million in convertible notes and bonds as long-term liabilities. Once again it doesn't look like INO has an imminent need for cash, but in 2017 its balance sheet was in similar shape with $90 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2017. It had a total of $107 million of current assets and $40 million in current liabilities for total working capital of $67 million before the July financing of $75 million.

INO's perpetual need to finance is due to its heavy burn rate which will be a challenge to reduce given the numerous catalysts to take place in 2020. INO's loss from operations was $81 million for the first nine months of 2019. The company has slightly reduced its expenses compared to 2018 but revenue from collaborative R&D has all but dried up.

If INO can leverage its 2020 catalysts into one or more partnership deals, its need to dilute significantly abates. But I don't believe that a partnership will come before the next round of financing so shareholders need to prepare for at least one more painful raise if they are determined to hold this stock.

INO's most recent financing was a relatively immaterial $4 million convertible bond with a Korea-based institutional investor:

The Bonds were issued on December 31, 2019 and will accrue interest at a coupon rate of 1.00% per annum, payable quarterly. The Bonds will mature on December 31, 2024 (the "Maturity Date"), unless earlier converted or repurchased. Commencing on December 31, 2020, the Bonds will be convertible until the date that is one month prior to the Maturity Date. Upon conversion, the Company will deliver Korean Depositary Receipts ("KDRs"), if the Company has any such securities listed on the KOSDAQ Market of the Korea Exchange ("KOSDAQ") at that time, or otherwise shares of common stock of the Company, if KDRs are not listed on KOSDAQ at that time. The initial conversion rate will be 214.7766 shares per KRW1,000,000 principal amount of Bonds (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately USD $4.00 per share based on the exchange rate as of December 19, 2019), subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events set forth in the Subscription Agreement. The conversion rate is subject to reset on July 2, 2020 and on each three month anniversary thereafter until the Maturity Date to the then current market price if the current market price is lower than the conversion price then in effect; provided that the conversion rate will not exceed 357.9611 shares per KRW1,000,000 (equivalent to a conversion price of approximately USD $2.40 per share based on the exchange rate as of December 19, 2019).

While the low interest rate and conversion at $4.00 were favorable terms at the time the financing was announced, the bonds also have a conversion reset feature to $2.40. These type of reset features are dilutive to existing shareholders but protect the most recent investors who have written a check to the company.

My advice to retail investors is to avoid chasing INO on the Coronavirus hype. To those investors who are bullish on INO's prospects and are willing to lay down large sums of cash on it, contact the company directly to see if you can participate in a capital raise similar to the one for the Korea-based investor.

