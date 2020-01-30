Dow Still Offers Investors A Best-In-Class Dividend

DOW Inc (DOW) reported earnings on January 29, which handily beat analyst expectations, despite tough market conditions. More importantly, the company reiterated its commitment to maintaining and increasing its dividend. With the high yield that the company offers, this is a good reminder of how attractive their dividend is for investors.

Earnings

Though the fourth quarter showed an earnings beat, the quarter still wasn’t too strong for Dow. Weaker results vs a year ago are mainly the result of persistent headwinds in pricing and the global economic climate. Dow posted non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 per share and GAAP earnings of -$3.14, this loss mainly resulting from two large impairment charges relating to the Sadara JV and their Coatings and Performance Monomers segment.

Dow showed continued success in bringing down costs during the quarter, which contributed to the stronger than expected non-GAAP earnings. Over the year Dow achieved $600 million through cost synergies and stranded cost removal. Additionally, the company paid down over $1 billion in debt during the fourth quarter, which brings their full-year reduction to $3 billion. With this debt reduction, Dow has pushed their next significant maturity date back to late 2022, which gives the company greater flexibility with its free cash flow in the time until then. Despite this, the company maintains debt reduction as a third priority for FCF employment, after paying their dividend and capital expenditures to improve facilities and production.

The Dividend as a Priority

Dow’s earnings call served to reinforce the commitment that Dow’s management has; to pay a generous dividend to shareholders. Throughout 2019, Dow returned over $2.6 billion to shareholders through its dividend and buyback which repurchased over 7 million shares in the year. The most important statement pertaining to Dow’s dividend from this conference call is from Dow’s CFO, Howard Ungerleider:

The most important takeaway here is that we expect our cash generation in 2020 to leave us with free cash flow optionality. We have a few key priorities that will dictate how we deploy this cash. The dividend remains our number one priority. We are currently on the high side of our capital structure targets, and so deleveraging continues to also be a key priority as well as putting more investments into our businesses where we see lower-risk, quicker payback opportunities. Should market conditions show improvement, we could also lean more toward returning additional capital to shareholders.

Even in these rough market conditions, Dow makes keeping their dividend a priority. I see this in some ways as a reaction to the less-shareholder friendly years of DowDuPont and Dow Inc’s attempt to differentiate themselves and re-iterate their shareholder-friendly nature.

Even though the company’s payout ratio is high, coming in at 89% for the last quarter, based on their non-GAAP EPS, the dividend seems safe based on their commitment to making sure it’s paid and the company’s stronger balance sheet following a successful debt reduction, while retaining a cash balance of over $2.3 billion. The payout ratio can also be expected to come down as FCF and earnings are supposed to rise in FY2020. With market conditions expected to improve and earnings for the next few years projected to rise, Dow’s dividend seems ready to grow as the company considers shareholder remuneration a priority.

For now, if the dividend can survive these rough market conditions, then we have a pretty good test to prove its reliability, even if Dow, in its current form hasn’t been trading for even a year yet. With a current forward yield of 5.94% (at the time of writing), Dow yields much more than its industry peers.

Company Yield Dow Inc 5.94% LyondellBasell 5.06% Westlake Chemical 1.64% Eastman Chemical 3.76%

Data from Yahoo Finance

Valuation

Dow’s valuation remains low due to the declining earnings the company has been facing during the ongoing downcycle. With promising long-term prospects, and a handsome dividend to be collected while you wait for the upcycle, Dow’s reasonable valuation should look attractive for dividend-focused investors. Dow currently trades at a forward P/E of 13.54, compared to an average of 17.80 in its sector. Dow is also cheaper than DuPont at 15.29 and Corteva at 22.28, who were part of the same split from DowDupont.

Though Dow is valued at a premium to some peers, such as LyondellBasell, whose forward P/E stands at 7.42, I believe that Dow is still fairly valued, because whilst Dow has been paying down its Debt in order to strengthen its balance sheet, LyondellBasell accumulated an additional $2 billion in long-term debt during the third quarter last year. Additionally, Dow does pay a higher dividend of 5.95% vs Lyondell’s 5.06%, though both companies' remuneration programs are generous.

Conclusion

Dow is sending a clear signal that their dividend is a priority for the company and won’t be cut, even if the tough market conditions persist or were to worsen. With its reasonable valuation, Dow is a great investment for dividend growth and income investors as a company which will pay a consistent dividend and whose earnings, and its dividend payout along with them, are set to improve as its market reaches an upswing. Until then, investors can sit back and enjoy collecting a generous ~6% yield each year.

