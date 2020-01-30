The Verdict Is In: Audi And Jaguar Electric SUVs Outsold Tesla Model X And S In Europe

The key to predicting Tesla’s future may be to catch the moment when the market will start discounting this severe competitive impact.

Over the next 6-18 months, more direct competitors to the Tesla Model 3 (and Y) will enter the European market, and it’s clear the impact will be similar.

The ultimate step in this analysis is what the lessons from Tesla Model X/S losing to the electric Jaguars and Audis in Europe will mean for the Model 3.

I discuss why the European market is going to become even more important compared to the U.S. market in 2020 and 2021.

The European data is in: Audi eTron and Jaguar i-Pace handily out sold the Tesla Model X and S in 2019. It was not close.

In the debate about Tesla’s (TSLA) future prospects, I often get the question “Wake me up when there is a credible competitor to Tesla, and I’ll think about it, OK?”

At first glance, that seems like a fair question. I mean, if you believe that electric cars are the future, and you believe Tesla is the leader, then it seems reasonable to ask when the natural competitors - existing large automakers - will start out-selling Tesla.

There are two parts to answering this important and fair question.

First, the stock market ought to be able to discount what's about to happen in the generational model cycle for which the die already has been cast. What do I mean by “the die has already been cast?” It takes 4-5 years to fully develop, test and bring into production an all-new vehicle - so if you know what was decided by an automaker at some point within the last five years, you know what’s coming with some decent precision.

As such, if decisions were taken 3-4 years ago to develop a certain number of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), then the market ought to have the intelligence to discount the impact of those new cars showing up in the market approximately one year from now (subtract 3-4 years from 4-5 years). Alas, based on the bullishness on Tesla’s stock, the market seems ignorant of the competitive ketchup-bottle effect of a very large number of BEVs and PHEVs that will arrive in the market over the next 6-18 months (one year, plus or minus six months).

So, that’s the first objection to the “wake me up when there is a credible competitor to Tesla, and I’ll think about it, OK?” question. However, there's a far more direct objection to that question.

And that's the actual fact of what has actually happened: Not discounting what will happen in the next year or so - but the numbers that actually transpired in 2019.

The argument has been something like this: What will happen to Tesla’s sales when an automaker puts its mind to launching a direct competitor to Tesla?

As it turns out, we actually have the verdict for this scenario: Automakers launching BEV competitors in the premium segment, defined mostly as $70,000 to $100,000-plus, before discounts. That would be Tesla’s Model X and S facing competition, in this case from the Audi eTron and Jaguar i-Pace.

We just received, on Jan. 24, the Europe-wide EV sales numbers from this web site: EV Sales.

These Europe-wide numbers only capture the top-20 nameplates. As you will appreciate, Tesla’s sales of the Model X and S fell to such low levels in Europe in 2019 that in some months either or both of these models didn’t make the top-20 list. Yes, that’s how bad it got for Tesla’s Model X and S in Europe.

As a result, in the empty fields in the table below, all it means is that the monthly unit sales number was so low that it didn’t make the top 20 list. It doesn’t mean that the number was zero. It just means that the number was so small, and obviously smaller than any of the other nameplates on the list - including the lowest numbers from Audi eTron and Jaguar i-Pace, as they were both in the top-20 every single month in Europe.

Europe Jaguar iPace Audi eTron Tesla X Tesla S Jan 2019 562 431 Feb 2019 934 387 Mar 2019 1560 1791 824 Apr 2019 1229 953 May 2019 1352 1476 June 2019 1066 1539 1118 1670 July 2019 821 1756 401 524 Aug 2019 716 1292 617 630 Sep 2019 1289 1527 1131 1024 Oct 2019 928 1701 205 Nov 2019 1003 1310 697 855 Dec 2019 1180 4225 1215

Data source: EV Sales

As you can see in the table above, it’s clear that both the Jaguar i-Pace and Audi eTron out sold each of the Tesla X and S in almost every single month in 2019, in Europe. Only in one month (June) did Tesla models outsell Jaguar’s and Audi’s electric SUVs, and in December the Tesla Model S also out-sold the Jaguar only. All in all, as you can see, it was an annual European wipe out in favor of Jaguar and - in particular - Audi.

This is what happened when only these two new nameplates from Jaguar and Audi entered the market, going head-to-head with Tesla in the fast-growing European electric car market.

Skeptics and critics of this analysis will attack it from two angles:

It’s about Europe, not the U.S. Why? It’s about the Tesla Model X and S, not the Model 3. Why?

I will address those two pushbacks in turn. First, the European angle.

There are two reasons for looking at Europe in this context, as opposed to the U.S. First, the U.S. is Tesla’s home market, where it naturally has a competitive advantage for that reason alone. Tesla Model X and S are made in the U.S., whereas the Audi eTron and Jaguar i-Pace were initially made in Europe only - and unlike with Tesla Model X and S, they also will be produced in China.

The second reason is that Europe is expected to be a far-faster growing market than the U.S. in 2020 - and for that matter in 2021 and in multiple years after that, especially for Tesla. Why? Because Tesla’s access to the U.S. federal tax credit was phased out in 2019. It had been $7,500 per vehicle through the end of 2018, and reached zero one year later. On the other side of the equation, Europe’s de-facto electric car mandate kicked in starting Jan. 1, 2020, and will therefore force the regular automakers to sell a dramatically higher number of electric cars in Europe in 2020 and beyond. So, as a result, Europe’s importance in terms of electric car sales will dramatically grow vis-a-vis the U.S. in 2020 and beyond.

All that said, you are still probably asking “OK, I get it - the point of this article is about the vastly more interesting, especially for 2020 and beyond, European market. But what about the U.S. market anyway, just for completeness’ sake?”

I agree. It's fair to also look at the U.S. sales numbers for this $65,000-plus premium electric car segment just to absorb that additional perspective too. For those numbers, we turn, as always, to Insideevs:

USA 2019 Tesla Model X 19225 Tesla Model S 14100 Audi eTron 5369 Jaguar i-Pace 2594

Data source: FINAL UPDATE: Quarterly Plug-In EV Sales Scorecard

As you can see in the table above, Tesla’s Model X and S still dominate the Audi eTron and Jaguar i-Pace in its home market. It’s a little bit like saying that General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and FCA (FCAU) dominate the U.S. pickup truck market, with its pickup truck brands, such as RAM, Chevrolet and GMC. The U.S. is an important market to be sure, but it doesn’t tell us much about the emerging competitive conditions in the global market. They are completely different.

What about the 2020-2021 prospects for the Model 3 in Europe?

This is indeed the main forward-looking point of this article. The argument that is made in this article is that by examining what happened to Tesla Model X and S sales in Europe in 2019, we can see what’s eventually in store for the Model 3 - when equivalent competitors enter the market.

In the short run, there are of course various European competitors for the Tesla Model 3 already today in January 2020 - sort of. They include good electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai, Chevrolet/Opel, Nissan, Volkswagen, BMW, Seat, Skoda, DS, Citroen, Peugeot, MINI and so forth - but one also can make the argument that while all of them by virtue of their very presence take market share from the Tesla Model 3, still aren’t very good direct competitors.

And why is that? Because these are in, to varying degrees, cars with lesser performance and different styling than the Model 3. Even a Tesla stock bear should readily admit that the Tesla Model 3 has faster acceleration and higher top speed than those slower electric cars listed above. Tesla also has longer range and faster re-charging time. Those are important differentiators and warrant a price premium. One also might make the obvious point that the Model 3 has a design that's viewed as more premium than all or most of those less expensive competitors. In other words, while they compete to some degree, they are not near-100% direct competitors in their current formats.

Rather, it's not until later in 2020 that we will start to see the first more direct competitors to the Tesla Model 3. I make the argument that the first ones come from Volvo and its sister brand, Polestar (both owned by China-based Geely, directly or indirectly) with the Volvo XC40 and Polestar 2 nameplates. They will enter the European market around mid-2020.

Another investor may make the case that the Volkswagen ID.3 will be the most formidable competitor to the Tesla Model 3 in 2020. Sure, in reality it may very well be, given that Volkswagen intends to produce and sell upwards of 100,000 of them in Europe in 2020 from one factory (Zwickau, Germany) which has a capacity to produce 330,000 cars per year. The difference between approximately 100,000 and 330,000 is that the whole Zwickau factory won’t have been converted to BEV production for the full year of 2020, and that there will be four other BEVs produced in that factory, with most of them entering production later in 2020 and some not until early 2021.

The Volkswagen ID.3 also doesn’t have the performance or recharging speed of the Tesla Model 3, but it's uniquely tailored to European car tastes in other dimensions. For starters, it’s a hatchback that's short and more square, making it easy to park in Europe’s tight old world cities, just like the long-standing European favorite VW Golf. The VW ID.3 will take substantial would-be market share from the Tesla Model 3 for that reason alone.

To give one example of one of those vehicles that will certainly take market share from the Tesla Model 3, but isn’t a 100% exact head-to-head competitor - but still is close enough for a large share of would-be consumers - let’s look at the factory production that Hyundai is gearing up for its most capable all-electric SUV already in two months from now, March 2020: Hyundai Motor boosts Kona Electric supply for Europe. Tesla may get all the attention for its to-be-built factory outside Berlin, but this Hyundai factory will begin building this 260-mile range all-electric SUV already in March 2020, long before Tesla’s European factory even starts construction.

The list of competitive entries goes on from there, eventually reaching more than 200 nameplates shortly after 2022, but that brings us to the main point and conclusion of this article. It’s a two-step argument:

In 2019, Audi eTron and Jaguar i-Pace handily outsold Tesla Model X and S in Europe. The numbers are stark and indisputable. At some point later in 2020 and going into 2021, the Tesla Model 3 will start to encounter the same kind of tough competition in Europe that struck the Model X and S in 2019.

By adding those two steps together, investors ought to be able to discount what will happen when not just the Model X and S - but also the Model 3 - hit the European competitive iceberg in the next few months and quarters. Not years.

If you can figure out when the market will start to discount this competitive onslaught to the Tesla Model 3 (and Y, same thing), then you will prove to be an excellent market timer.

