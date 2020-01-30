IPO Update: Trxade Readies $6 Million IPO Plan

MEDS has grown from a small revenue base and is slightly profitable; however, the business is going in multiple directions and the IPO isn't cheap.

The firm provides an online marketplace for pharmacies to order products.

Trxade has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Trxade Group (MEDS) has filed to raise $6 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides pharmacies with an online purchasing platform and also has several other business lines.

MEDS is growing revenue from a small base and has promise, but its unfocused approach and pricey valuation expectations lead me to sit on the sidelines for this IPO.

Land O' Lakes, Florida-based Trxade was founded to enable the U.S. pharmacy industry to purchase and sell products online via its marketplace of accredited pharmaceutical suppliers.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Suren Ajjarapu who has a background in the energy industry and IT industry, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously Co-founder and COO of Global Information Technology.

The company's primary offerings include:

Trxade.com online purchasing system

RxGuru product information

DelivMed pharmaceutical products delivery app

Other related services

The company's stock is currently traded on the OTCQB market under the symbol "TRXD" and its last reported sale on January 23, 2020, was at $7.44 per share or $1.24 before the reverse stock split.

The company has a number of subsidiaries in and around the pharmacy industry and has ongoing relationships with large buying groups and major regional suppliers. The firm obtains customers and suppliers via word of mouth, online marketing, and direct marketing, although management does not break out its sales & marketing expense.

General administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been fluctuating as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 54.7% 2018 90.6% 2017 86.5%

Source: Company registration statement

The general administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of G&A spend, was 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 1.0 2018 0.3

Source: Company registration statement

According to a 2017 report by GlobalData, the U.S. market for pharmaceutical products is expected to grow from $354 billion in 2015 to $497 billion in 2020.

This represents a forecast of an average annual increase of nearly 8.1% from 2016 to 2020.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasingly aging population, growing costs of prescription drugs, and entitlement spending increases.

Major competitive vendors include:

McKesson (MCK)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

SureCost

PharmaBid

RxCherrypick

PharmSaver

MatchRx

GenericBid

Amazon PillPack (AMZN)

Capsule

GetRoman.com

Management says its advantages include the 'ability to be flexible and fast moving in adjusting our business model to address the needs of our customer base.'

Trxade's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue

Increasing gross profit but reduced gross margin

Uneven operating profit and margin

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are the relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 5,740,361 126.2% 2018 $ 3,831,778 30.7% 2017 $ 2,931,280 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 3,620,467 42.8% 2018 $ 3,382,729 -14.0% 2017 $ 3,931,280 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 63.07% 2018 88.28% 2017 134.11% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 482,317 8.4% 2018 $ (87,616) -2.3% 2017 $ 395,095 13.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 210,775 2018 $ 9,038 2017 $ 288,983 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 324,565 2018 $ 273,386 2017 $ 171,670

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Trxade had $3.4 million in cash and $2.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $351,630.

MEDS intends to sell 806,452 shares of common stock at an expected price of $7.44 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $51.9 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10.98%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund working capital and general corporate purposes and possibly acquisitions of other companies, products or technologies.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Aegis Capital Corp. and WestPark Capital.

Trxade is seeking public investment capital for unspecified reasons.

The company's financials show revenue growing at an accelerating rate from a very small base, but the firm is generating a net profit and increasing cash flow from operations, albeit at a small scale.

Management doesn't break out its sales and marketing expenses, but the total G&A expense line, which presumably includes these amounts, is becoming more efficient as revenues increase.

The market for pharmaceutical products is, of course, large and the firm's ability so far to create a network of pharmacists willing to purchase products via its marketplace is laudable.

However, the company has a 3.6% net margin, which at scale would, theoretically, translate into strong profits, but at a low revenue base is still small.

Additionally, management has developed numerous disparate operational elements, which leads to an unfocused approach, which I do not favor.

As a comparable-based valuation, the firm is asking IPO investors pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 7.38x.

A basket of publicly held healthcare information and technology firms indicated an EV/Revenue multiple of 5.41x, so management is asking investors to pay a 36% premium, assuming an IPO price of $7.44 per share.

While the tiny firm has promise, its unfocused approach and pricey IPO give me pause.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

