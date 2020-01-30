IBM Jumps On CEO Change

After the bell on Thursday, shares of technology giant IBM (IBM) rallied after the company announced a change at the top. As the chart below shows, shares were up nearly 4% with Ginni Rometty stepping down, as the new leader looks more in tune with the company's future. Now, IBM will need to start delivering more impressive results as it looks to build off the Red Hat acquisition in order to solidify this move.

(Source: cnbc.com)

There have been many people calling for a change in leadership at IBM. In fact, I discussed the move back in October 2018 after one of the company's many earnings report failures under Ginni Rometty. The business just wasn't performing as well as expected under her, with revenues floundering and earnings per share excluding help from the buyback program not looking impressive. As I mentioned in my most recent article on the name, IBM shares were up just 10% in the past five years, dramatic underperformance to the overall tech sector and a number of the company's peers.

IBM has named Arvind Krishna its new CEO, and he would seem like the perfect man for the job. Not only has he been with the company since 1990, but he was most recently the Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software. Jim Whitehurst, the Red Hat CEO, was also promoted to company President. When cloud is the area you want to focus your business on in the near term, these are the kinds of leaders to put in charge at the top. In the press release, Rometty provided the following quote:

"Arvind is the right CEO for the next era at IBM," said Rometty. "He is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing and blockchain. He is also a superb operational leader, able to win today while building the business of tomorrow. Arvind has grown IBM's Cloud and Cognitive Software business and led the largest acquisition in the company's history. Through his multiple experiences running businesses in IBM, Arvind has built an outstanding track record of bold transformations and proven business results, and is an authentic, values-driven leader. He is well-positioned to lead IBM and its clients into the cloud and cognitive era."

Do you know what Thursday's news reminds me of? Well, let's go back to August 2013, when Microsoft (MSFT) came out and announced that CEO Steve Ballmer was stepping down. The company had just announced a large tablet write-down along with a massive revenue/earnings miss. As a result of the changing CEO news, shares of Microsoft rose by more than 7% that day, closing at a dividend adjusted price of about $30. With Satya Nadella eventually taking over and boosting Microsoft's cloud business, Microsoft shares hit a new all-time high over $174 on Thursday after another strong earnings report.

In the end, investors are certainly celebrating the news that Ginni Rometty is out as IBM CEO, effective April 6th. With the stock having lagged significantly in recent years as results have failed to impress, it only seemed like a matter of time here. Turning over the keys to the kingdom to someone who was leading the Cloud business seems like the perfect move for what IBM is looking to do after the Red Hat deal. While I don't know if IBM shares will soar as much in the next 6.5 years as Microsoft shares have since Ballmer stepped aside, investors can at least feel a bit more confident now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.