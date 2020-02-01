5% Income, Low-Risk Strategy For 2020 And Beyond

We present a three-pronged all-season portfolio strategy to generate 5% income, lower risks, and 40% smaller drawdowns. Best of all, its success does not depend upon the short-term movements of the market.

We are in the longest bull market in history. Will the rally continue in 2020, or are we near the top? We believe no one knows with any certainty.

The stock market has been making new all-time highs for the past several months on the back of low-interest rates and trade deal optimism. The rally that started in the fourth quarter of last year continued in the new year. However, the rally was briefly paused in the last week due to the health scare coming out of China. Though the market has regained most of its losses from the previous week, it's too soon to say what direction the market takes in the short term. It may turn out to be just a blip on the radar on the upward movement of the market, or it could turn into some meaningful correction. Markets will go through its usual ups and downs, have small as well as big corrections from time to time, but that should not discourage us from investing. In fact, a healthy correction of the order of 10%-15% will actually bring the stretched valuations in check and may offer buying opportunity. What we need to do is to make a well thought-out plan based on our own goals and risk tolerance and implement the plan systematically.

As long-term investors, and especially as income investors, we need to focus on our income strategy and good returns in the long term over 10- and 20-year periods. What the market does in the interim should not overly concern us. We believe no one has a crystal ball to know what the market was going to do in the short term or even medium term. Fortunately, to be successful in investing, we do not need to know the future market direction.

As investors, ideally, we want to capture the majority of the gains of the bull market but would like to avoid any major losses when the eventual big correction arrives. This is, of course, easier said than done because it's very difficult to know when that moment arrives. If you are an index investor, it's almost impossible to avoid major corrections. You ride to the top as well as to the bottom, along with the broader market. A vast majority of the folks find it emotionally too difficult to cope with major losses and just bail out just at the wrong time.

Moreover, if you are nearing retirement (or already retired), a big correction, early in retirement, can be devastating. A 30% correction will require nearly 45% gains in the future just to erase the losses, whereas a 50% correction would need 100% gain to get even. So, as investors, we need to plan ahead and need to have a game plan for any situation. In retirement, one needs to have a portfolio that is income-centric so that one does not have to worry and stress about the market's gyrations.

The Multi-Basket Investment Approach

The best way to prepare for any kind of market, whether it's a bull market or a bear market, is to follow some sort of systematic approach. None of the plans or strategies would be perfect, so it may be best to have multiple strategies since when one strategy zigs, some other will zag.

So, what's a multi-basket investment approach? Basically, it means to have multiple sub portfolios within your overall portfolio. It's much easier to manage a multi-basket portfolio these days. You could choose to have different brokers for each strategy, or you could open separate accounts with the same broker to manage each sub-portfolio (or basket). In fact, there are some brokers who allow managing multiple baskets with the same portfolio.

We are going to present one such portfolio of four baskets for conservative investors or retired folks. Let's assume for the sake of an example and simplicity, that "Total Investment Capital [TIC]" is $1 million.

Portfolio type Suggested Range (% of TIC) Allocation followed in this article Basket-A DGI Portfolio 30-40% of the TIC 40% of the TIC Basket- B Risk-Hedged Rotational Income Portfolio (based on 2-Securities) 25-30% of the TIC 30% of the TIC Basket- C High-Income Portfolio 20-25% of the TIC 20% of the ITC Basket- D* Cash, or Cash-like securities (For conservative investors and retirees) 10-20% of the TIC 10% of the TIC

* The cash basket is optional, depending upon the investor. For example, a young investor in his 30s may not need a cash-bucket; instead, they could use this bucket as a high-growth bucket. However, conservative investors and retires could allocate as much as 10% to 20% of the TIC.

The goals for each of these buckets may be quite different. However, they have a common objective. They are all income oriented. The success of these buckets should be measured based on the consistency and growth of the income rather than the value of the portfolio. This is not to say that the growth of portfolio value (or total return) is not important, but that's something that needs to be measured over long periods like 10 or 20 years, rather than quarterly or yearly.

Sample Portfolios for First Three Baskets

You could structure the above three baskets in a variety of ways, based on your personal preferences, goals, and risk tolerance. However, just to provide a starting point, we will provide sample portfolios for each of the three baskets.

Basket A: DGI Basket - Dividend Income

Goals and Filtering Criteria:

Dividend yield at least exceeding the S&P 500, preferably over 3%.

The yearly dividend growth rate of about 5% or higher. For some companies, where growth is lower, the Chowder number (sum of current yield and dividend growth rate) to be at least 8.

Smaller drawdowns than the broader market during past corrections.

Large-cap, blue-chip companies with a sizable moat in their respective industry.

Should have at least raised the dividends in the previous five years. Better yet 10 or 15 years.

Not more than three or four names from the same sector. At least one company from each sector/ industry-segment.

Reasonable valuation at the time of buy.

A mix of high-growth low-yield and low-growth high-yield companies.

The best way to structure a dividend income portfolio is to select stocks of 20-30 large, blue-chip companies that have a history of paying and raising dividends year after year. This should make the foundation or "core" of our investments. Just like the foundation of a house, the foundation of our portfolio needs to be strong. You should choose the strongest stocks from each sector, which are available at a fair price. We write a monthly article to highlight five such companies, which are fairly priced at the time of writing and have strong fundamentals. You could read our article from this past month here.

We present (see below) a sample DGI portfolio consisting of 20 names, a majority of which are relatively conservative names, provide a decent dividend, and trading at reasonable valuations. If you are putting new capital into the portfolio, we recommend buying in four or five separate lots spread over a year, at least. This will avoid a situation where the market has a major correction just after you buy.

List of 20 DGI Stocks:

Company Name Ticker Market-cap $Billions Industry Div Yield (fwd.) (01/28/ 2020) Price (01/28/ 2020) 52-Wk High Distance from 52-Wk High General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 53.3 Aerospace/ Defense 2.23% 183.63 193.76 -5.23% AT&T Inc. (T) 186.2 Communications 5.44% 38.58 39.7 -2.82% Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 330.5 Energy 5.38% 64.65 83.49 -22.57% Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 35.7 Energy/ Refineries 4.61% 85.95 101.99 -15.73% Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) 36.8 Energy 7.66% 41.2 68.83 -40.14% Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 39.1 Financial 4.43% 92 106.4 -13.53% Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) 257.3 Financial/Banking 4.33% 47.37 54.75 -13.48% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 284.4 Financial/Banking 2.19% 33.24 35.72 -6.94% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 386.8 Healthcare 2.55% 149.5 150.57 -0.71% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 132.7 Healthcare/Biotech 5.62% 83.77 91.99 -8.94% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 91.7 Healthcare/Biotech 3.95% 64.36 70.5 -8.71% Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 44.1 Industrial 2.47% 175.86 182.34 -3.55% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 27.4 Materials (Specialty Chemicals) 5.12% 82.93 98.91 -16.16% Public Storage (PSA) 36.3 REIT 3.57% 223.78 266.76 -16.11% The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 204.8 Retail/Home-imp 2.35% 233.86 239.31 -2.28% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 886.44 Technology/ Cons. 1% 317.69 323.33 -1.74% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 122.9 Technology/Semic 4.21% 318.31 331.58 -4.00% Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) 90.8 Technology/Semic 2.85% 128.04 135.7 -5.64% Microsoft (MSFT) 805.7 Technology/Software 1.26% 165.46 168.19 -1.62% Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 48.5 Utility 4.51% 84.52 84.62 -0.12% AVERAGE 3.79% -9.50%

Basket B: Risk-Hedged, 6% Income, and Capital Preservation Basket

Goals:

Preserve capital during big corrections Smaller drawdowns, possibly no more than 15%-20%

Nearly 6% Income

~10% total-returns over any 10-year rolling period.

This basket can be formed in many ways, from very simple and easy to implement strategies to some complex ones. However, here we will provide a strategy that is very simple and easy to implement:

A Simplified 6% Income Portfolio:

If you have read our previous articles on this topic, this is one of the simplified versions of our 6% income portfolio. We are trying to achieve simplicity without compromising much on the income or the total returns. This is still a monthly rotation risk-adjusted portfolio but invests in only one of the two securities at any given time. At the end of each month, we will look back at the performance of the two securities over the previous three-month period and select the security which has performed better. We will use cash as a risk-hedge asset.

Below are the two securities in addition to Cash for this portfolio, invested in only one of them at a time:

EV Tax-Advantaged Dividend Fund (EVT)

The fund seeks high total return with current income and capital appreciation through investment in dividend-paying common and preferred stock. The fund is invested roughly 75% in dividend-paying equities, 10% each in preferreds, and corporate bonds. Eaton Vance is the fund sponsor. The fund uses a leverage of roughly 20%. It also pays a decent monthly distribution of 6.83%.

In a sense, we have chosen EVT as a proxy for S&P 500, but with a little leverage and with some mix of preferreds and high-yield corporate bonds. But for the most part, it moves up or down with the S&P 500. You could replace it with any similar equity closed-end fund, but results could vary. You could also replace it with the S&P 500, but back-testing results were inferior by a couple of percentage points, and income distribution will be very small.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

This ETF tracks the investment results of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. The underlying index measures the performance of public obligations of the U.S. Treasury that have a remaining maturity greater than or equal to 20 years.

Cash

We remain in cash when none of the securities have performed above the risk-free rate of return.

We will present the back-testing results (based on an initial investment of $100,000) from the year 2004-2019, which includes at least one bear market of 2008-2009 financial crisis. Below is the performance of the portfolio in comparison to the S&P 500 Index:

Performance of Income Portfolio Vs. S&P 500:

Below is a chart showing how the portfolio was invested over the years:

Basket C: High Income Basket

Goals:

Close to 8% Income from distributions.

~10% total-returns over any 10-year period.

We admit that some will question the suitability of this basket for a conservative investor or a retiree. We believe that there's a place for a high yield bucket within an otherwise well-diversified portfolio. It definitely has more risk than our other buckets. But with proper allocation and “staggered buying,” the risk can be minimized. Moreover, this portfolio will help in reducing the need for extra income in other buckets and hence reduce the risk. We will structure this high-income bucket with three types of securities, namely REITs, including mortgage REITs, BDCs (business development companies), and some CEFs.

Security Type Symbol Name Yield (01/28/2020) BDCs/mREIT/REIT ARCC Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 8.51% MAIN Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 5.64% NLY Annaly Capital Management (NLY) 10.42% GBDC Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) 7.16% NRZ New Residential Investment (NRZ) 12.20% OHI Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 6.20% STAG STAG Industrial (STAG) 4.40% VTR Ventas, Inc (VTR) 5.42% CEFs AWP Aberdeen Global Premier Properties (AWP) 7.24% UTF Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) 6.88% BBN BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond (BBN) 5.35% KYN Kayne Anderson MLP (KYN) 10.75% HQH Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) 7.92% PCI PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI) 8.25% JPC Nuveen Pref & Income Fund (JPC) 6.98% STK Columbia Seligman Premium Tech (STK) 7.54% USA Liberty All-Star Equity (USA) 10.07% Total/ Average 7.70%

Likely Behavior of the Multi-Basket Portfolio

In the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the S&P 500 index (SPY) lost roughly 50%, from top to bottom. For so many folks, it was very painful to see their savings reduced to half. Based on our experience of how different securities behaved during that crisis, we will present a table to see how our above baskets would behave during a similar panic in the future. Please note below are our estimates only and have no scientific basis, and future events cannot be guaranteed.

A Bull-Market scenario:

IF SPY gains 10% IF SPY gains 30% IF SPY gains 50% Basket A (DGI) Cap=400,000 3.5 - 4% Income Gains 10% =440,000 Gains 30% =520,000 Gains 50% =600,000 Basket B (Risk-Hedged) Cap=300,000 6% Income Gains 7% =321,000 Gains 20% =360,000 Gains 35% =405,500 Basket C (High Income) Cap=200,000 8% Income Gains 8% =216,000 Gains 27% =254,000 Gains 45% =290,000 Bucket D (Cash, Gold, Treasuries) Cap=100,000 2% Income No Gain =100,000 No Gain =100,000 No Gain =100,000 TIA=1,000,000 5% Income (Average) = 1,077,000 (+7.7%) = 1,234,000 (+23.40%) = 1,395,000 (+39.5%)

A Bear-market scenario:

SPY loses 10% SPY loses 30% SPY loses 50% Basket A (DGI) Cap=400,000 3-4% Income Loses 6% =376,000 Loses 20% =320,000 Loses 32% =272,000 Basket B (Risk-Hedged) Cap=300,000 6% Income Loses 4% 288,000 Loses 10% 270,000 Loses 15% =255,000 Basket C (High Income) Cap=200,000 8% Income Loses 15% =170,000 Loses 35% =130,000 Loses 56% =88,000 Bucket D (Cash, Gold, Tres.) Cap=100,000 2% Income No Loss =100,000 No Loss =100,000 No Loss =100,000 TIA=1,000,000 5% Income (Average) =934,000 (-6.6%) =820,000 (-18.0%) =715,000 (-28.5%)

In our opinion, based on past events, the above strategy should capture the majority of the gains (though not all) in the rising markets (+40% vs. 50% or 23% vs. 30%). However, it should lose much less during corrections, especially severe bear markets (should lose about 28% when the broader market loses 50%). In addition, more importantly, the portfolio should keep providing significant income, which would help ride out any bear market. In our example, it would be providing an income of roughly $50,000, which will be good enough to ride out any storm. On top of that, we are maintaining over $100,000 of cash all the time to meet any emergency needs and provide a cushion in a bear market.

Total Income from the Four Baskets:

Investment Income Basket A DGI Stocks (3.75% dividends) 400,000 15,000 Basket B 6% Income 300,000 18,000 Basket C High-yield bucket (7.5% Income) 200,000 15,000 Basket D Treasury, CDs, Cash (2% Income yield) 100,000 2,000 TOTAL 1,000,000 $50,000

Concluding Thoughts

The stock market had a terrific run in 2019 and may well continue its bull run in spite of the temporary hiccups. The economy is still healthy and growing, unemployment is at its lowest, and there are no indications of any near-term recession. However, we do not have the slightest idea whether the stock market indexes will be higher or lower by the end of 2020 or the next year. There are so many variables in the market that no one can predict the market direction for the near or medium term, with any certainty.

We believe we should be fully invested except maintaining some cash reserves to take advantage of any future opportunities that the market may offer. So, how much cash reserves should we maintain? One size does not fit all, and it depends upon the individual investor and his/her personal situation. We have presented above a diverse investing approach with multiple baskets, which will provide an extra layer of diversification and safety. Above all, the combined portfolio should generate a very decent income of 5%. We do admit that this approach would require more work than index investing and may not be appropriate for everyone. The main idea is to get the readers thinking about a multi-basket investment approach.





High Income DIY Portfolios: The primary goal of our "High Income DIY Portfolios" Marketplace service is high income with low risk and preservation of capital. It provides DIY investors with vital information and portfolio/asset allocation strategies to help create stable, long-term passive income with sustainable yields. We believe it's appropriate for income-seeking investors including retirees or near-retirees. We provide six portfolios: two High-Income portfolios, a DGI portfolio, a conservative strategy for 401K accounts, a Sector-Rotation strategy, and a High-Growth portfolio. For more details or a two-week free trial, please click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, UNH, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, PRU, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, ARCC, AWF, CHI, DNP, EVT, FFC, GOF, HCP, HQH, HTA, IIF, JPC, JPS, JRI, KYN, MAIN, NBB, NLY, NNN, O, OHI, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STAG, STK, UTF, VTR, WPC, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.