Shedding Light On Orion Energy Systems

While the transition to LED lighting has been going on for years, it has occurred more slowly than anticipated by some industry proponents. One factor contributing to slow adoption has been weak business investment over the last decade following the Great Recession followed by a long, slow recovery. Another factor has been an increase in the technology connected to lighting, including advanced controls, sensors and other IoT (internet of things) interfaces. While there are multiple cost and benefits to justify retrofitting to LED, decisions to deploy systems loaded with advanced technology are more complex than simple upgrades to lighting. Accordingly, potential adopters may hesitate to deploy new lighting systems before having a clear understanding of long term needs and all available options for deployment. Add to the foregoing the fact that emerging tech add-ons remain largely un-standardized, adding a degree of caution when choosing systems and suppliers.

After slowing for several months, business spending appears to be picking up. Accordingly, the PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) for January) posted a 10-month high to 53.1 over the 52.7 December reading. Beyond macro factors, analysts are predicting the North American LED lighting market to grow to over $100 billion in annual revenue by 2024 at a CAGR of about 9%. As illustrated in the headline graphic above, the transition to LED remains in the early stage of development, especially for linear fixtures. In addition, lighting systems are now being marketed in combination with advanced technology packages that could boost revenue even further for adept lighting suppliers.

A difficult lighting market over the last ten years resulted in significant disruption in the industry, causing some players to undergo restructuring or exit the category entirely. For example, General Electric (GE) sold its lighting business after a 100-year history going back to Thomas Edison. Interestingly, GE also has a history of purchasing a large number of systems from Orion. While the decision to exit the lighting category likely had much to do with restructuring GE’s power and aerospace businesses, poor performance of the lighting business was likely a factor. Accordingly, pure-play LED lighting stocks have languished for an extended period of time and most continue to under-perform as can been seen in the charts of LED pure plays illustrated in the chart below.

(Courtesy: Stockcharts.com)

Orion Energy Systems (OESX) is a standout among the group with a recent breakout and strong rally that has taken the stock well above the 52-week high and to a level not seen since 2015. Like its peers, Orion has undergone significant challenges over the last several years, implementing a fully new product line, key management changes, and a total restructuring of its business. The consequence was reported losses for each of the last seven fiscal years totaling $100 million over the period. While $100 million may seem like a relatively small number for mega businesses, it should be recognized that the total revenue for the company was $86.1 million in fiscal 2013 which decreased to $65.7 million by the end of fiscal 2019. While the magnitude of the foregoing could have resulted in the demise of a company, Orion succeeded in managing challenges to position the company for continued growth, as will be detailed below.

Current positioning

Historically Orion Energy Systems was recognized as a supplier of lighting fixtures and controls to industrial, commercial, and institutional clients that included about 40% of Fortune 500 companies, some of which are long term clients as illustrated in the graphic below.

(Source: Company presentation.

Along with differentiated products, Orion developed a high level of expertise working with clients designing, manufacturing, and installing lighting solutions, which included project management through final installation. The company earned a reputation as a turnkey supplier, completing projects with minimal disruption to client operations. During the transition to LED and difficult business conditions, the company invested heavily in product development and a full restructuring of the business to accommodate a paradigm shift in the industry.

Despite challenges and reported losses, Orion emerged in a strong position by 2019 as shown in selected data illustrated in the table below. For comparison purposes, there were 20.1 shares outstanding at the end of fiscal 2013 (source: Form 10K) which increased to 30.2 million shares by 2019. While the share count increased about 50% over seven years, long term debt was reduced to near zero by 2019. In addition to writing down legacy assets during the period, the company invested heavily in an impressive portfolio of differentiated LED lighting products, evidenced in a growing portfolio of LED lighting patents. The result was totally transformed business with leaner operations and no overhang on the balance sheet.

Source: Form 10K and Form 10Q for respective periods)

As noted above, Q2 revenue and earnings experienced enormous increases, with quarterly revenue more than tripling and net income fully positive at $6.7 million. The dramatic results were due mainly to a $110 million national account contract booked earlier in 2019 which is set to be completed by the end of fiscal year 2020 ending March 31. While the contract provided a much need boost to financials, the big question for investors is whether the company can continue the momentum beyond completion of the large contract this year. Since it is impossible to predict the future revenue pipeline in the absence of company announcements, the remainder of the article will attempt to evaluate the company’s ability to extend recent progress long term.

Channel strategy

Historically Orion sold retrofit lighting fixtures and controls to industrial, commercial, and institutional clients mostly with linear, high-bay lighting. In 2013 the company purchased Harris Manufacturing and Harris LED, which largely supplied troffer lighting fixtures for commercial and office lighting locations. The Harris acquisition expanded the addressable market to include troffer lighting fixtures that have been around for decades with a massive installed base.

Previously Orion marketed directly to national accounts and also through ESCO (energy service companies). ESCOs provide a full range of services including auditing, system configuration, installation, and ongoing monitoring. In 2016, the company expanded to a 3-channel market approach adding sales agents, which numbered 50 agent firms nationwide by 2019 (source: Form 10K). Sales agents market products from manufacturers they represent to third party clients including distributors and installers. While the agent channel has been slow to develop for Orion, the company recently began introducing new products tailored specifically to agents to address pricing pressure in their markets. One novel product is the Harris Lumen Select High Bay that includes six selectable-lumen options in one fixture that can be adjusted on the back of the unit.

To boost marketing to national accounts, Orion recently hired four senior sales executives who have extensive backgrounds in marketing to national accounts. As stated by CEO Mike Altschafl on the Q2 earnings conference call “These are experienced sales professionals who bring very strong customer relationships and industry knowledge. Importantly, these individuals were eager to join Orion because they believe in our products, customer commitment and turnkey solutions model and how these capabilities resonate with large national accounts.” While the expansion of the national account sales team may take time to generate notable results, it should have an immediate impact on getting in front of key national account opinion leaders and decision makers.

In addition to new emphasis on national accounts and sales agents, management reported progress in the ESCO channel on Q2 earnings call, stating that “For the first 6 months of fiscal 2020, our ESCO channel achieved solid revenue improvement from the year-ago period. We believe this improved performance reflects the benefits of our strategy to fully engage in our historically strong ESCO relationships.”

Product and service differentiation

In the transition to LED, Orion developed and introduced a full offering of innovative, differentiated products that are marketed under three brands: ISON, Apollo, and Harris, which offer three price levels for an impressive array of choices. With U.S.-based operations, the company is able to provide quick order fulfillment, providing a differentiated level of service compared to the competition. In addition, the company has the ability to design and manufacture custom lighting fixtures. Competitors mostly supply lighting fixtures that are sourced offshore that may not be optimal solutions for large, highly sophisticated operations or retail settings. Instead, Orion provides design services, quick prototype development, and readily available supply from its U.S. based operations. Recognition of the company's strong capabilities are exemplified in a recent press release.

While some lighting suppliers offer proprietary control, networking and IoT interfaces, Orion offers a broad range of solutions provided by leading global suppliers, represented by the brands in the graphic below. The list includes brands that clients recognize as global leaders in their respective product categories, ranging from small sensors to complete control systems and other IoT interfaces.

Choosing third party suppliers for control and IoT systems can give clients an opportunity to source optimal systems that are not locked into lighting suppliers that may not offer the best long term solutions in terms of innovation and support. In addition to installing system hardware, the company may provide startup services for networking and IoT systems during project completion. Turnkey service provides significant benefits to clients that want to avoid disruptions to operations that can occur from fragmented, multiple-vendor deployments. In addition, as stated on the Q2 earnings conference call, the company may earn ongoing licensing revenue from third-party supplied products the company markets and installs.

(Source: Company brochure)

As pointed out on the earnings call linked above, Orion maintains a network of electrical contractors that participate in Orion projects and also perform maintenance services in behalf of the company. As stated, the company is experiencing an increase in demand for ongoing maintenance services that are providing a future revenue stream that adds diversification to a project-based business. Installation and maintenance services have historically provided higher gross margins than product revenue, which boosts overall gross margins.

Risks

As a micro cap company with limited financial resources and a short history of profitability, Orion Energy Systems should be considered a speculative investment that may not be suitable for some investors. Small micro cap stocks like the company can be extremely volatile, causing short-term losses. While the company appears to be well positioned with product and service advantages, there can no assurance that larger competitors, with significantly greater financial resources, would not be able to counteract the company’s efforts to execute its business strategy. As in the past, poor economic conditions and muted business spending could negate efforts by the company to achieve success for an extended period of time, having detrimental effects on the financial position of the company. Readers should not invest in the stock based solely on the content of this article, and do so only after full consideration of risks outlined in Form 10-K beginning on page 11.

Conclusion

Orion Energy Systems has built a strong footing in the LED lighting business after confronting major challenges over an extended period of time. The company maintains unique product and service advantages that are well-differentiated in the market. With U.S. design and manufacturing capabilities to produce both ready-made and customized products, the company supports a business model that cannot be easily replicated by competitors without incurring major supply-chain changes and added costs. In addition, Orion continues to build its reputation for prompt turnkey service that is becoming crucial to more complex projects that include embedded and connected technologies. Lastly, the company has expanded its addressable market with a 3-channel market strategy that appears to be gaining traction.

Investors continue to be concerned that the company may not be able to continue momentum achieved with recent contract wins, and rightfully so. It has taken years to get the business to where it is today. However, momentum appears to be gaining as evidenced by the large contract wins and positive indications from the ESCO and sales agency channels. Quarterly growth could be choppy, however, there are multiple indications that the trend is up.

Successful implementation of the 3-channel marketing strategy will, in addition to expanding the addressable market, provide diversification in revenue streams. Lastly, new opportunities in technology deployment and service opportunities should boost margins and provide ongoing revenue beyond product sales and completions. The deployment of IoT devices connected to lighting has just begun. As with other emerging technologies, it is a given that users will find more IoT applications to optimize business operations, which should propel the business for decades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OESX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.