Union Pacific Is Fairly Priced

In spite of declining revenue, shareholders have been treated very well here in my view. The problem is that most good news is baked in, in my view.

Since publishing my latest article on Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), the shares are up about 7%, slightly underperforming the market in that time. Since the company has just released full-year results, I thought I’d look in on the name again to try to work out whether Union Pacific is a good buy at these levels. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I'll say that Union Pacific remains reasonably priced. The shares are neither excessively expensive nor inexpensive at this point, so I can't recommend buying at these levels. This has been my perspective on this stock for some time. In spite of the fact that the shares are reasonably priced, I think investors have the opportunity to make some money by selling put options here. I've recommended this strategy on my Union Pacific articles, and I'll go through the results of those recommendations in an effort to strengthen the case for short puts.

Financial Update

The financial history here suggests to me that elephants can dance. What I mean by that is that a company of this quality can suffer declining sales over time, and still reward shareholders well. Over the past six years, revenue has declined at a CAGR of ~1.6%. In spite of that, net income has increased at a CAGR of ~2.25%, and EPS has increased at a very dramatic 6.5% on the back of an aggressive buyback program. Given that the market seems to fixate on it, I also like the fact that the operating ratio is down ~290 basis points since 2014.

Management obviously treats shareholders very well, having returned just over $40.57 billion to them since 2014 alone. The majority ($27.8 billion) of this was in the form of stock buybacks, and the balance from dividends. This combination has resulted in share count declining at a CAGR of ~4%, and dividends per share at a CAGR of ~11.6%.

Not everything is rosy, though, as long-term obligations have also grown dramatically (CAGR Of ~6%) over the past six years. In my view, this is troublesome, as interest expense in the most recent full year is just under double what it was in 2014. In my view, the company needs to attack the long-term debt here. The dividend is well covered in my estimation, with a payout ratio of ~44%. Obviously, though, the trend of growing indebtedness and growing dividends is unsustainable.

Comparing 2019 to 2018 reveals some challenges. Revenue declined by just under 5%, but net income was down only about .8% because of cost control. More disturbing to me is the fact that long-term obligations jumped fully 15%, and interest expense was 21% higher than it was a year ago.

In summary, I think this is a well-run business, and management has managed to reward shareholders very well in spite of a decline in revenue. I think the dividend is well covered, but I’d like to see steps taken to reduce the levels of indebtedness here.

The Stock

I’ve said it so many times and in so many ways that maybe this sentence might be starting to develop the first inklings of a cliche, but it must be said again. Investing well is about much more than simply buying the shares of a company that is growing cash flows. At least half the battle involves not overpaying for those future cash flows. The reason for this is that it’s fairly obvious that the more an investor pays for a given stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their subsequent returns. Not overpaying is critically important in my view.

For my part, I judge whether the stock is expensive or not in a few ways. First, and most simply, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash flow, etc.). In particular, before buying, I want the shares to be inexpensive relative to the overall market, and to the company’s own history. On that basis, the shares of Union Pacific look neither cheap nor expensive relative to the market and its own history.

In addition, I try to understand the assumptions embedded in the current stock price. I do this by using the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about future growth of the business. Employing this methodology to Union Pacific reveals that the market currently assumes a long-term growth rate of ~5% for the business. In my view, a more reasonable long-term forecast has this company growing at the rate of the U.S. economy, given that it’s such a proxy on such growth. For that reason, I consider the shares to be optimistically priced at the moment, and can’t recommend buying at these levels.

A Short History of My Options Trades on Union Pacific

I’ve written two articles about Union Pacific on this forum, and each time I concluded the same thing. The shares were fairly priced, but there was significant opportunity in the options market. In my first article on the name, I recommended selling February 2020 puts with a strike of $150. At the time of writing, these were bid-asked at $5.05-5.25. They are currently bid-asked at $.14-.22, so that trade worked out reasonably well. In my second article on Union Pacific, I recommended that investors take the same approach, and sell the May puts with the same strike price. They were bid-asked at $6.15-6.55 at the time of writing, and are currently bid-asked at $1.50-1.72, so that trade worked out well, too.

I mention these results to drive home the point that investors have an alternative to simply buying a stock at a price that represents a mediocre long-term return. In the teeth of a bull market that’s long in the tooth, investors can earn a higher return at less risk in my view.

With that in mind, I recommend selling the September puts with a strike of $150. These are currently bid-asked at $4-4.30. If the investor simply takes the bid on these puts, and the shares are subsequently put to them, they will be obliged to buy a great company like this at a price ~19% below the current level. At that price, the yield jumps to 2.66%, assuming that the investor hasn’t sold any of the puts I’ve recommended so far. If they have generated ~$9 in premia so far as I recommended, the net price would fall to ~$137 where the dividend yield is around 2.85%.

Conclusion

I think my history of writing about Union Pacific is relevant on two levels. On the one hand, I think I’ve made a set of reasonably strong arguments for why the shares weren’t expected to do well. It’s also relevant because it indicates that it’s possible to still make money on stocks that aren’t attractively priced. Although the shares have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past several months, the short put options have done quite well.

In my view, not much has changed here. This is a very well-run company, with a very deep moat, and a very long history of treating shareholders very well. Further, the company is critical to the functioning of the U.S. economy, and so there will always be relatively robust demand in my view. That said, investing is about accessing the future of a business via the public markets, and the stock has all of the positive qualities already priced in. For that reason, I can’t recommend buying at these levels. I can recommend making some money via the “win-win” trade of a short put. It’s worked out well in the past, and I have no reason to think that it won’t work out well again.

