3 Reasons 12% Yielding MPLX Could Be A Dividend Dream Stock

The MLP retained $1 billion in distributable cash flow (REIT equivalent of AFF) in 2019 and ended Q4 with an annual retained cash flow run rate of $1.2 billion.

As with REITs, the cost of capital is a critical competitive advantage that drives profitability over time.

MPLX continues to produce solid results since it's generating more than enough cash flow to comfortably cover its high-yielding payout.

Let's take a look at the reasons that Dividend Kings are so bullish on this irrationally-priced MLP (uses K-1 tax form), including the rewards and risks investors should consider.

This article was co-produced by Dividend Sensei and edited by Brad Thomas.

Earlier this week I wrote an article on the beaten-down mall REIT Tanger Outlets (SKT). The article had more than 380 comments, and based upon my observation, around half of them were bears and the other half were bulls.

Clearly Tanger is a battleground pick likely due to the fact that one could obtain a 9.1% yield from a stock with a BBB rating. I began to ponder that risk/reward thesis, asking myself whether there's another stock that has a strong BBB rating is trading at such a discount.

I began to survey the landscape of stocks in our coverage spectrum that includes REITs, MLPs, and BDCs, and I ran across one such stock - with a high yield (11.7%) and rated BBB (by S&P). We cover MLPs on iREIT but to assist me with this article I reached out to Dividend Kings' in house MLP expert, Dividend Sensei. As he points out:

"MPLX (MPLX) is one of our highest conviction recommendations and we own it in our Deep Value Blue Chip Portfolio, High-Yield Blue Chip Portfolio and it's one of the largest (6% position) positions in my retirement portfolio."

So now you know when I say the stock is a "battleground" pick, it means that the company appears to have elements of mis-pricing or possibly a credit downgrade is coming. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, let's get ready to rumble...

Photo Source

Our Retirement Portfolio Limits On MPLX

Stock Current Price Current Yield Target Yield Limit Price Distance to Limit Price Annual Dividend Shares To Buy MPLX $23.08 11.9% 11.8% $23.31 -1.0% 2.75 22 11.9% $23.11 -0.1% 23 12.0% $22.91 0.7% 24 12.1% $22.72 1.6% 25 12.2% $22.53 2.4% 26 12.3% $22.35 3.2% 27 12.4% $22.17 4.1% 28

(Source: Google Sheets) -bolded = already filled

MPLX, like most MLPs, got into a major bubble in 2015. The oil crash resulted in the longest and most severe bear market in industry history, which has not been justified by the MLP's fundamentals.

MPLX Total Return Since 2013

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = MPLX

But despite the market's irrational hatred of this steadily growing industry, MPLX has outperformed its peers, represented by the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

That's courtesy of 28 consecutive quarters of distribution growth which has resulted in a $10,000 investment in 2012 returning $5,000 in cash, or half your initial investment.

Why are we so bullish on a stock that has delivered just 4% CAGR total returns since its IPO? Because MPLX's steady cash flow growth and rapidly-growing payout have made it literally the safest 12% yielding stock on Wall Street.

One that, from its 51% discount to fair value, is capable of 14% to 20% CAGR long-term total returns, even growing at just 3% to 5% over time.

In other words, excellent valuation (3.3 forward EBITDA, PEG 0.85) is just one reason that MPLX is a dividend dream stock.

Everyone says they want a bargain, until its staring them in the face. That's where a methodical, disciplined and rule-based approach to long-term income investing can pay enormous dividends.

Realty Income Was Once As Hated As MPLX Is Today

(Source: Ycharts)

During the tech bubble value stocks such as Realty Income (O) were despised by Wall Street. Realty Income's peak yield during the tech bubble value crash was 11% and it traded at seven times FFO, 50% below its historical 15 at the time. In other words, Realty Income was 50% undervalued the same as MPLX is today.

Back then analysts like me were pounding the table explaining how this was the high-yield buying opportunity of the decade. Bears laughed and said that if Realty had fallen 30% during the greatest market rally in history, then it was proof the stock was "broken."

"What happens in a recession? How low can this dud go then?" was a question that many probably asked.

A recession did arrive in 2001 and a 50% market crash. How low did Realty fall then, from a 50% discount to fair value?

The First Shall Be Last And The Last Shall Be First

(Source: Ycharts)

Many dividend stocks were left for dead during the tech bubble euphoria. Value stocks became the most undervalued relative to growth darlings in history. From such extremes, magic can happen.

Such as the despised REIT sector rallying during the tech crash and REITs like Simon Property (SPG), Ventas (VTR), National Retail Properties (NNN), and Realty Income delivering 30% to 283% total returns while former tech darlings lost as much as 88% (or went to zero).

So let's take a look at the reasons that Dividend Kings are so bullish on this irrationally-priced MLP (uses K-1 tax form), including the rewards and risks investors should consider to determine whether this ultra high-yield stock is right for you.

Reason One: The Safest 12% Yield On Wall Street

The first thing we analyze with any company is dividend safety.

What Gets MPLX A 4/5 Above-Average Payout Safety Rating

Metric MPLX Safe Level Industry Peers Distribution Coverage 1.42 1.2+ 1.4 Payout growth record 28 consecutive quarters of growth steady growth over time NA Cash Flow trend/stability 9.3% CAGR since IPO, no negative years of OCF, payout ratio peak of 67% steady growth over time NA Debt/EBITDA 4.1 5.0 or less NA Interest Coverage 3.92 2.5+ 5.1 Debt/Capital 40% 60% or less 31% Credit Rating BBB BBB- or higher NA

(Source: Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, S&P, earnings release, Alerian)

(Source: Motley Fool)

MPLX just reported great results, including 45% EBITDA growth excluding the ANDX acquisition. DCF/unit did decline but the 1.42 coverage ratio represents $300 million in retained cash flow or $1.2 billion annualized.

Here's Matt DiLallo, Motley Fool's chief MLP analyst (and one of my mentors when I worked there) explaining his take on MPLX's latest earnings.

MPLX continues to produce solid results since it's generating more than enough cash flow to comfortably cover its high-yielding payout. Meanwhile, its financial profile is on track to improve further over the next year as the company completes its current slate of expansions. Because of that, it's big-time payout appears to be sustainable, which makes this dividend stock one that investors won't want to overlook." - Matt DiLallo

MPLX's BBB rated balance sheet which management is very careful to maintain.

As with REITs, the cost of capital is a critical competitive advantage that drives profitability over time. MPLX's return on capital, as measured by the Greenblat ROC (pre-tax profits/operating capital) is in the top 22% of its industry and has tripled since the low of 6% reached in the oil crash.

(Source: Gurufocus)

What does a BBB credit rating actually mean?

(Source: S&P)

That during the last 30 years just 7.6% of BBB rated companies have gone on to eventually default on their bonds. Bondholders are at the top of a company's capital structure and thus a strong balance sheet is critical to the safety of any midstream's distribution/dividend.

MPLX has a 4.9% average interest cost though that is likely to fall with refinancing over time.

(Source: Ycharts)

With MPLX self funding its growth the cash cost of capital is likely to be under 4% vs 12% DCF yields on new projects.

Here's Morningstar's Stephen Ellis explaining why his firm is so bullish on MPLX.

MPLX's management team is clearly shifting the partnership toward improved capital allocation. MPLX announced that its updated 2020 growth capital spending plans are now $1.5 billion, down from the $2 billion expected in October 2019 and the earlier $2.6 billion guidance. We believe the reduced capital expenditures are mainly on the gathering and processing side, as the firm is clearly shifting more of its efforts toward moaty pipelines. MPLX also indicated that it plans to target free cash flow generation in 2021, allowing room for further debt reduction and unit buybacks. We consider this to be excellent news. Further, with Marathon Petroleum and MPLX set to make further announcements this quarter regarding the strategic review of the midstream unit, we expect either asset sales (primarily weaker former Andeavor Logistics assets) or a c-corp conversion as possible options. Either one or both actions would be good moves, in our view. A buyout of MPLX by Marathon Petroleum seems less likely, given the considerable efforts spent to date to position MPLX as a standalone entity. - Morningstar

Here is what Morningstar is talking about.

(Source: investor presentation)

CEO Mike Hennigan reiterated the MLP's commitment to efficient capital allocation in the conference call.

As our earnings continue to grow, and we continue to be disciplined in our approach to capital investment, we will be targeting positive free cash flow generation after both capital investments and distributions in 2021. This inflection is expected to allow both the funding of our distribution and capital program entirely from internal generated cash flow and provide us improved capital allocation flexibility for unit buybacks or debt reduction." -MPLX CEO

MPLX is becoming ever more disciplined with its self-funding business model which is 100% not dependent on equity markets to fund growth.

The MLP retained $1 billion in distributable cash flow (REIT equivalent of AFF) in 2019 and ended Q4 with an annual retained cash flow run rate of $1.2 billion.

For this year MPLX plans to invest $1.5 billion into growth projects and in 2021 just $1 billion. Or to put another way, soon MPLX's retained cash flow will be sufficient to fund 100% of its growth with some leftover for buybacks at DCF yields of 17%.

Today MPLX is 100% independent of equity markets to fund its growth. By the end of next year, it will be 100% independent of even the bond market, and its leverage ratio should steadily fall over time from already safe levels.

What does this mean for the growth rate of the distribution? In 2019 MPLX was hiking $0.01/unit per quarter, or 6.3% YOY. Going forward that's likely to decline though the MLP is very proud of its quarterly growth streak, so a more modest growth of about 3% should continue.

With a safe yield of nearly 12% even 3% growth (outpacing long-term inflation by 1%) will make this an ultra-high-yield dividend dream stocks.

But MPLX is not just a safe source of 12% yield, it's also a source of steadily growing yield for the foreseeable future.

Reason Two: Solid Long-Term Growth Potential Means Quarter Payout Hikes Likely To Continue For The Foreseeable Future

Know why MPLX's dividend is so high? Because the MLP has been growing the distribution at a rapid clip for 28 consecutive quarters.

(Source: Ycharts)

Think that this means the payout is unsustainable? Think again.

2016 coverage ratio: 1.23 (1.2 or higher is safe)

2017 coverage ratio: 1.28

2018 coverage ratio: 1.36

2019 coverage ratio: 1.51 (1.42 in Q4)

MPLX's yield has been steadily rising, despite objectively better safety, and it continues to sport one of the lowest leverage ratios and strongest credit ratings of large, diversified MLPs.

It's also exceptionally profitable. In 2019 MPLX achieved an 80% DCF/EBITDA conversion ratio, which is very good in an industry were 60% to 80% is the norm. MPLX's DCF efficiency is on par with that of EPD, which was 81% in q3 2019.

17% DCF yield vs about 12% for new projects. Buybacks are now more accretive due to MPLX's undervaluation than all but the most profitable growth projects.

But MPLX is still in the growth business, though it's now prioritizing only the most profitable growth projects, targeting about 15% EBITDA yields (and 12% DCF yields).

(Source: investor presentation)

The L&S part of the business is MPLX's widest moat asset base, including its rapidly-growing oil export capacity and Permian oil and gas pipelines. It also includes all of Marathon Petroleum's (MPC) midstream assets that are needed to let America's biggest independent refiner run its business. 100% of those wide moat cash flows are under long-term contracts with 100% minimum volume commitments from a BBB rated company.

Just 25% of capex in the future is likely to go to the more volatile gas gathering and processing business, which MPLX acquired when it bought MarkeWest in 2015 for $15.6 billion.

That deal made MPLX the No. 1 gas gather and processor in the Marcellus/Utica shale formation. Natural gas prices falling to their lowest level in four years is one of the big reasons MPLX is likely trading at such ridiculously undervalued levels.

(Source: Ycharts)

According to S&P, 50% of US gas production is "associated gas" meaning produced alongside oil in booming shale formations like the Permian and Eagle Ford. Thus oil companies growing Permian production don't care about gas prices and the result is rapid gas growth that is making the supply glut worse.

Here's why MPLX's exposure to falling gas prices is not something I'm overly concerned about.

(Source: investor presentation)

The same supply glut that has the market freaking out still means steady volume growth for MPLX. Currently, this part of the business supplies 33% of cash flow and that's likely to fall to 25% over time.

And here's Stephen Ellis again, explaining why MPLX bought MarkWest in the first place, because of the top quality gathering and processing assets.

We consider MPLX's gathering and processing operations to be moaty, and some of the best G&P assets within our coverage... The assets are extremely well located in the Appalachian region (66% processing market share), where we expect substantial production growth over the coming years. While MPLX does not disclose as much as peers around its contracts, we do know G&P contracts are 87% fee-based, essentially eliminating commodity price exposure... Based on what peers have disclosed, and the fact that G&P contracts tend to be similar on a regional basis, we believe it is likely that MPLX has a number of long-term (around 10 years) firm-fixed fee contracts with reservations fees. This dynamic means MPLX's G&P operations resemble a pipeline versus the typical G&P assets under our coverage that operate with less attractive acreage dedication agreements. We estimate that it costs to 50%-75% more to build a similar-size G&P plant in the Appalachian region than the Permian... We think this level of pricing power speaks to the geographic differences between the two regions, limiting the amount of competition. We also consider the entity’s fractionation position to be moaty, as it operates about 550,000 bpd fractionation capacity in the Appalachian region at the end of 2019. The assets have an attractive 55% market share. With Targa, Energy Transfer Partners (via Lone Star), and Enterprise Product Partners the dominant players at Mont Belvieu, home of an estimated 40% of U.S. fractionation capacity, Marathon has carved out a similarly dominant position in the Northeastern U.S. as it seeks to establish a fully fledged major NGL market hub and control nearly all of the important assets, including somewhat nascent NGL exporting opportunities on the East Coast." - Morningstar

Furthermore, MPLX's biggest investments in the Marcellus/Utica are not for gathering infrastructure but NGL fractionators.

We consider fractionators to be higher-quality assets than natural gas and processing assets because of the more concentrated nature of the market... We estimate that 70%-80% of the fractionation market is concentrated with about seven or eight key players, all integrated midstream firms. " - Morningstar

MPLX, like all the "safe midstream" stocks on the Master List (18) is a diversified operator with nearly 200 counterparties, most of them investment grade.

(Source: investor presentation)

This is why we're not excessively worried about the G&S part of MPLX's business hurting the stability of its cash flow which grew 33% in 2019 and analysts expect to grow 5% in 2020 and 6% in 2021.

What's going to drive that 5% to 6% cash flow growth over the next two years?

(Source: investor presentation)

A steady schedule of highly lucrative project completion this year and the next.

On Jan. 29, MPLX updated some of its important projects including:

Capline, the largest U.S. crude pipeline, which is being reversed so it can transport Canadian and Mid-Continent crude to the St. James, La., market

Wink-to-Webster Permian crude oil project, which MPLX owns 15% of and is on track to be completed in the second half of 2021.

Whistler natural gas pipeline which will supply the Permian (were so much of the associated gas that is crashing gas prices right now is coming from), in on track to be completed in the second half of next year.

Worried that low gas prices might make investments like Whistler "dead money?" 95% of capacity is now under long-term contracts with minimum volume commitments. Worried that those contracts might be violated if a producer goes bankrupt?

Those contracts are with companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) both who are massively expanding Permian crude production and want to capture marginal cash flow from natural gas production growth as well.

(Source: Investor presentation)

MPLX has $4.4 billion in liquidity under its two revolving credit facilities, in addition to $1.2 billion in annual retained cash flow.

That means its growth plans are not at risk from a low stock price or today's low gas prices.

Overseeing this growth plan is CEO Mike Hennigan who has recently replaced Gary Heminger after pressure from Elliott Capital Management.

Hennigan is a highly experienced and trustworthy executive that I feel comfortable entrusting my savings too. I'm not the only one who thinks so.

We see Hennigan as a reasonable choice given his nearly 40 years of industry experience with Energy Transfer, Sunoco, and Sunoco Logistics. We believe Hennigan's focus is likely to be on efficiently and quickly extracting value of the Andeavor Logistics assets and acquiring more fee-based pipelines earnings either from Marathon, third-parties or via organic means." - Morningstar

The bottom line is that, despite what the stock price might indicate:

MPLX is NOT a dying business but a thriving one

Cash flow is expected to grow at 5% to 6% through 2021 and then 4% over the long term

Buybacks have the potential to generate up to 8% cash flow/share growth all on their own if MPLX were to use all retained cash flow for that purpose

So now let's get to the biggest reason we are buying MPLX so aggressive right now.

Reason Three: Anti-Bubble Valuation Means Safe 12% Yield & Excellent Long-Term Return Potential

Yield Current Price 2020 Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Classification 11.7% $23.5 $48 51% 14% to 20% Very Strong Buy

The way we value companies is by using historical multiples of fundamentals (dividends/earnings/cash flows) that real investors have actually paid for them in the past.

Over time, in the words of Ben Graham, the market always correctly "weighs the substance of a company."

Metric Historical Fair Value (6 Year) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 6.57% $42 $46 $48 7-Year Median Yield 5.80% $47 $52 $54 7-Year Average Yield 5.36% $51 $56 $59 Operating Cash Flow 7.9 $43 $46 NA EBITDA 7.5 $52 $55 $57 EBIT 10.8 $54 $57 NA Average $48 $52 $54

Here are MPLX's 2020 consensus fundamental forecasts applied to a period when EBITDA was growing 5%.

Notice that the market doesn't value MPLX at anywhere close to the 15 rule of thumb that Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham considered reasonable for most companies based on 200 years of market return data. But even applying its historical multiples to current consensus estimates shows MPLX is trading at half its fundamental worth.

Those forecasts tend to be relatively reliable, as MPLX's track record on meeting cash flow forecasts is 100% since its IPO, within a reasonable margin of error.

Basically, MPLX's intrinsic value is likely between $42 and $54 with $48 being a reasonable fair value approximation based on the average of all its fundamental estimates.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount 7 (average quality) AT&T (T), IBM Corp. (IBM), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) 20% 30% 40% 8 above-average quality Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health Corp. (CVS), MPLX 15% 25% 35% 9 blue-chip quality Altria (MO), AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol-Myers (BMY) 10% 20% 30% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality PepsiCo (PEP), Dominion Energy (D), Philip Morris International (PM) 5% 15% 25% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M (MMM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (MSFT), Lowe's Companies (LOW) 0% 10% 20%

Based on my quality based valuation classification system that converts into the following prices for 2020.

Classification Margin Of Safety 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $48 Good Buy 15% $41 Strong Buy 25% $36 Very Strong Buy 35% 31% Today 51% $23.56

How good of a deal is MPLX right now? Consider these facts.

The average private equity deal in mid-2019 was for 12.3 times cash flow.

The average Shark Tank deal over 10 seasons has been for 7.0 times cash flow.

MPLX is trading at 3.3 times forward cash flow right now. What does that mean for the reward/risk profile?

According to Goldman Sachs since 2000 the average earnings risk premium (earnings yield - 10-year Treasury yield) for stocks has been 3.7%

MPLX's EBITDA yield is 30.3%

Risk premium on MPLX is 28.7%

MPLX's risk premium is currently 7.8 times that of most US stocks since 2000

MPLX is literally a Shark Tank deal. Actually the valuation is half that of most Shark Tank deals.

The current valuation is implying about -2.6% CAGR long-term growth forever. For an MLP that grew its DCF 33% this year and is expected to grow 5% and 6% in 2020, and 2021 respectively, and has a track record of never missing expectations within a reasonable margin of safety.

MPLX Growth Profile

Factset Research long-term growth consensus: 4.0% CAGR

Factset consensus growth through 2022: 15.3% CAGR (M&A driven)

Reuters' five-year growth consensus: 4.5% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 8.0% CAGR (possible with buybacks)

Historical growth rate: 12.5% CAGR over the last seven years (M&A driven)

Realistic growth range: 3% to 5% CAGR

Historical fair value (for return modeling purposes): 7 to 9 EBITDA

Here's the MLP's growth profile. The Ycharts estimate is not impossible, but unlikely, as it would require MPLX to halt all growth spending and divert all retained cash flow to buybacks. Since those projects are contracted for, MPLX isn't going to cut growth spending to zero.

However, 3% to 5% long-term growth is certainly reasonable, and what we and most analysts expect over time.

Now we should clarify that even though MPLX isn't going to be growing as fast as it has historically, the Graham/Dodd fair value formula (one of three F.A.S.T Graphs uses) says that even a company growing at zero is reasonably priced at 9.2 times EBITDA.

MPLX's 7 to 9 historical EBITDA range thus represents a conservative valuation assumption, given that it's likely to grow at 3% to 5% over time.

Conservative Long-Term Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If MPLX grows at 3% then the Graham/Dodd fair value formula says it's worth 9.2 EBITDA. We model just seven for the conservative end of the fair value range. Yet due to a safe yield of nearly 12% even such paltry growth, 1% slower than the most conservative analyst forecasts, still could deliver over 100% total returns over the next five years.

Upper End Of Long-Term Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If MPLX grows at the upper end of analyst expectations and returns to the high end of historical fair value, then it could nearly triple your investment over five years.

Medium-Term Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's the three-year consensus return potential, applying the 2022 EBITDA/unit forecast to the MLP's historical 7.5 EBITDA multiple. If MPLX grows as expected (strong track record of meeting or beating expectations) and returns to fair value within three years, then it could nearly triple your investment over that time.

Now compare that to the long-term forecasts from leading asset managers, per Morningstar's 2019 long-term forecast survey.

Asset Manager 7 to 15 Year Return Forecasts

Asset Manager Long-Term Stock Forecast Long-Term Bond Forecast 60/40 Portfolio Forecast BlackRock 6.1% 1.7% 4.3% GMO -2.4% -0.1% -1.5% J.P. Morgan 5.6% 3.4% 4.7% Morningstar 1.7% 2.1% 1.9% Research Affiliates 0.3% -0.1% 0.1% Vanguard 4.5% 2.5% 3.7% Average 2.6% 1.6% 2.2%

(Source: Morningstar 2020 Asset Manager Long-Term Forecast Survey)

What does the Gordon Dividend Growth Model say about the long-term future returns of the broader market?

(Source: Ploutos)

Most of those long-term asset manager forecasts are based on the same model we use. Yield + long-term growth + valuation changes are the only three things that determine total returns over time.

The differences between forecasts are driven by different growth forecasts and valuation range estimates.

Here is our model:

Factset long-term S&P EPS growth consensus: 8.5% CAGR

20-year historical EPS growth rate: 6.3% CAGR

Rolling 20-year growth rates: 4.8% to 11.1% CAGR

Historical analyst overestimate for growth (FactSet's John Butters): 1.8% to 3.8%

Realistic EPS growth rate: 4.7% to 6.7%

Like S&P EPS growth range: 4.7% to 8.5%

Historical fair value: 16.5 to 18.0 PE

So let's run the realistic EPS growth range for the broader market multiplied by the historical fair value PE which should be accurate for 5% to 11% growth periods.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

At the low end of growth potential, and a return to the low end of fair value (blended PE of 16), the S&P 500 could be expected to deliver just 17% total returns over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The upper end of the broader market's total return potential range is 8.2% CAGR if earnings grow at 8.5% as expected (they likely won't) and the market trades at the upper end of fair value.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The base case for stocks is 6.3% historical EPS growth X 17.0 long-term historical PE (excluding tech bubble) delivering about 5% CAGR total returns.

In other words, MPLX's conservative return potential is nearly triple that of the broader market and its safe yield alone (not even counting future growth) could double the broader market's returns.

In fact, 14% to 20% CAGR long-term return potential means that MPLX, due to its insanely low valuation, could deliver returns on par with the greatest investors in history.

Not from some risk/high-flying speculative growth stock, but merely from one of the highest quality anti-bubble names you can find today.

But while MPLX is a "very strong buy" and the safest 12% yielding stock on Wall Street, that doesn't mean that there aren't risks to consider before investing.

Risks To Consider

What are the fundamental risks to MPLX?

Like any midstream operator execution risk on projects is a constant. However, management's track record on bringing projects to completion on time and on budget is above average (as seen by the industry-leading ROC).

What if gas prices were to fall below $1.5 and stay there for several years? That's unlikely outside of a recession, but recession risk has been climbing in recent weeks.

The yield curve is now at 1 basis point, which according to the Cleveland Fed/Haver Analytics model indicates the bond market is pricing in about 34% 13-month recession risk.

(Source: Cleveland Federal Reserve)

Our real-time recession risk tracker is based on the Cleveland model and assumes the current yield curve will remain constant for a full month, becoming the new average.

You can think of it like this. The bond market is now indicating a 34% probability of a 2021 recession. If that were to happen then natural gas prices might drop even lower, potentially testing the $1.5 lows seen in March 2009 and early 2016.

MPLX's gas gathering and processing volumes have been growing even with gas prices falling to $1.84 recently. However, at some point gas prices falling low enough could indeed put a lot of highly leveraged gas producers out of business putting at risk some of MPLX's volumed committed contracts.

With a coverage ratio of 1.42, the payout wouldn't be at high risk, since soon 70% of cash flow will be coming from more stable sources not affected by gas prices. However, MPLX's self-funding business model relies on retained cash flow covering its growth plans, which themselves might be paired back as we've seen over the past year.

A few months ago 2020 capex spending plans were $2.6 billion, now just $1.5 billion and $1 billion for 2021. If energy prices were to remain much lower for years, then MPLX's growth prospects would dim, other than buyback potential.

But buybacks have to be funded with retained cash flow which might take a hit if we faced a bigger energy crash than witnessed in 2016.

Valuation risk is very low right now, but volatility risk is never zero for any stock.

According to JPMorgan Asset Management, Bank of America and Princeton, Valuations/fundamentals only explain

10% of forwarding 12-month returns

46% of forward 5-year returns

90% of 10-30 year forward returns

MPLX Peak Declines Since 2013

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = MPLX

In 2015 MPLX was in a bubble, 44% overvalued. It was priced as if nothing would ever go wrong. When something did go wrong the stock crashed 67% in a bear market that continues to this day.

Here's venture capitalist Brent Beshore of adventur.es, a permanent capital VC firm that invests in Buffett style deals with the intention of never selling and making all its profits from earnings yield and future cash flow.

All businesses are loosely functioning disasters, and some are profitable despite it.

At 30,000 feet, the world is beautiful and orderly. On the ground, it’s chaotic and confusing. Nothing ever goes to plan. Surprises lurk around every corner. Things are constantly breaking. Someone is always upset. Mistakes are made daily. Expecting anything less is being out of touch with reality. And remember, just because you’re now aware of it doesn’t change reality. It was that way before, you just didn’t realize it." - Brent Beshore

The market went from ignoring MPLX's risk profile to fixating on it, even when management kept delivering generous, safe and rapidly growing payouts backed up by even faster-growing cash flow.

Today the reward/risk ratio has completely flipped, with MPLX priced for death, when in reality it's growing at a moderate rate and expected to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

That's why we have limits set on MPLX and can keep buying it all the way to my risk limit of 10% of my portfolio (currently 5.6%).

Risk management is paramount, not just to avoid unexpected disasters, but because it helps you sleep well at night and remain calm and disciplined.

Risk management is what keeps you from making mistakes. Mistakes like panic selling when the objective facts indicate the thesis is clearly intact, yet the stock price is falling off a cliff.

For the fundamental and valuation focused long-term investor who understands that cash flow and dividends determine intrinsic value, not sentiment, opportunities like this can create their own luck.

Bottom Line: MPLX Is The Best Ultra-High-Yield Stock You Can Buy Right Now

(Source: quote fancy)

We can't tell you when the market will price MPLX rationally and it will return to fair value. 80% of the time stocks return to fair value within five years. 20% of the time bear markets triggered by bubbles and some external catalysts can last much longer.

We're not market timers, just prudent fundamental/valuation driven analysts. What we can tell you is that MPLX's current valuation offers one of the most favorable reward/risk ratios we've ever seen in six years as analysts.

Safe 12% yield

3% to 5% realistic long-term growth prospects

Steadily improving balance sheet

100% self-funding business model

Very stable cash flow that's growing

3.3 forward EBITDA multiple = depression-era valuation

PEG 0.84 vs 2.2 S&P 500

28% earnings risk premium = almost 8 times the historical market average

For those comfortable with the risk profile, and looking for a safe 12% yield that's likely to grow every quarter like clockwork, MPLX is one of our highest conviction "very strong buys" today.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Turning Up The Heat At iREIT Driven by popular demand, we are launching the all-new "Ultimate High Yield REIT Portfolio". We have hand-picked each company utilizing fundamental research tools and our years of experience analyzing REITs. Keep in mind that you can lock in last year's rates by acting now and subscribing for our 2-week free trial. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (where you can activate your 2-week free trial).



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Sensei owns shares in MPLX.