IPO Update: Professional Holding Corp. Proposes IPO Terms

PFHD appears to be well managed, growing quickly, and the IPO has reasonable pricing expectations.

The bank operates a network of bank branches in southern Florida and seeks to merge with another community bank after the IPO.

Professional Holding Corp. (OTCPK:PFHD) has filed to raise $62 million from the sale of its Class A stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company operates a network of community bank branches in South Florida and is seeking to merge with another community bank after the IPO.

PFHD has managed its strong growth exceptionally well and has growth prospects ahead in a booming region; the IPO appears reasonably priced.

Company & Technology

Coral Gables, Florida-based Professional was founded to provide a wide range of commercial and individual banking and lending services in the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach region of southern Florida.

Management is headed by Daniel Sheehan, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously a real estate investment banker at Walker Dunlop and, prior to that, at Cohen Financial.

Earlier in 2019, the firm agreed to acquire and merge with Marquis Bancorp, another Florida Bank with operations in the same Miami-Dade MSA.

The combined entity will become the 12th largest independent community bank in Florida and would add three more branches to Professional's existing five branches and four loan production offices network.

The new company is expected to have $1.6 billion in total assets and has received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve and the Florida Office of Financial Regulation for the merger.

Management believes that the significant consolidation of community banks specializing in providing local, premium service has created an opportunity for the firm to step into the gap and operate a growing and profitable business.

The chart below shows the sharp drop in the number of community banks in Florida, from approximately 300 in 2005 to 109 in late 2019:

Professional has received at least $76.7 million from investors, including BayBoston Capital, EJF Capital, Emerald Advisers, RMB Capital Management, and Stephens Professional Holding.

Market & Growth Plans

The combined entity will seek to grow organically through established marketing efforts as well as through inorganic and opportunistic acquisitions. Professional has opened branches and loan production offices at a faster rate since early 2016. The table below shows Professional bank's growth history in terms of office/branch openings and deposit growth:

Financial Performance

Professional's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing total interest income

Higher net interest income after provision for loan losses

Variable but slightly downward trending net interest margin

No or negative net charge-offs to average loan ratio

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 52,917,000 32.7% 2018 $ 55,990,000 39.4% 2017 $ 40,160,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 36,129,000 21.8% 2018 $ 40,781,000 30.0% 2017 $ 31,368,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 3.46% 2018 3.60% 2017 3.66% Net Charge-offs To Average Loans Period Net Charge-offs To Average Loans Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 -0.01% 2018 0.00% 2017 0.00%

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the pro forma combined entity had $185 million in cash and $80 million in borrowings.

IPO Details

PFHD intends to sell 3.1 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $62.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share. There is no information on a different voting structure for Class B shareholders as of the current filing.

Management has not paid a dividend and does not expect to pay a dividend in the foreseeable future. It is precluded from doing so until its proposed merger is complete.

A number of community banks that have floated their shares in recent years have paid a dividend upon IPO in the range of 1.5% to 2% per year.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $59 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 37.73%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to support our continued growth, including organic growth and potential future acquisitions, repay all or a portion of the outstanding principal and accrued interest under our secured revolving line of credit with Valley National Bank, N.A., and for general corporate purposes. The proceeds from the revolving line of credit with Valley National Bank, N.A. were primarily used to provide additional capital to Professional Bank to support continued growth and also to cover expenses incurred in connection with entering into the line of credit...We may also use a portion of the proceeds to cover cash expenditures in connection with our pending acquisition of MBI (which could include change in control and other employment-related payments and contract termination fees), [...]. We may also use the proceeds from this offering to fund acquisitions of other institutions or branches or other assets of other institutions, although we do not have any present plans to make any acquisitions other than our pending acquisition of MBI.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Stephens, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Hovde Group.

Commentary

PFHD is seeking public capital to fund its growth plans, primarily its merger with another Florida community bank.

Community banking in the U.S. has been undergoing rapid consolidation in the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008/2009, and among the community banks that have gone public, many have sought to take advantage of the combination opportunities.

PFHD's financials show a firm that is growing quickly with a reasonably high net interest margin and non-existent loan charge-offs, which indicates management is executing well while retaining effective underwriting controls.

The one caveat to the bank is the extremely low interest rate environment, which tends to put downward pressure on net interest margins.

The market opportunity for providing business and individual banking in southern Florida is significant, as the region is growing markedly in population and economic activity.

As a comparable-based valuation to MetroCity Bankshares (OTC:MCBS), another south and eastern U.S. community bank, PFHD has significantly better valuation metrics, although lower earnings per share.

Given the firm's management of its loan book, its growth potential and reasonable IPO valuation expectations, I'm in favor of the IPO within the current proposed price range.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 6, 2020.

