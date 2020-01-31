Exxon Mobil: Buy When Everyone's Fearful, There's Plenty To Be Excited About

On top of that, Exxon Mobil has a number of additional long-term catalysts worth looking at, especially in downstream and chemical.

Regardless, there's a significant amount to look forward to in the company's future. Here, I discuss three major catalysts.

A recent note published on Seeking Alpha talked about Exxon Mobil near 10-year lows with nothing to look forward to.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) is the largest publicly traded oil company in the United States with a market capitalization of almost $275 billion. A recent analyst report published on Seeking Alpha, from J.P. Morgan, states that, “Bottom line, we find little to be excited about near-term with the challenging macro backdrop”. However, when everyone is fearful, there’s plenty to be excited about. As we’ll see in this article, Exxon Mobil has three major catalysts worth paying attention to in 2020 that could significantly increase share prices.

(Exxon Mobil Deepwater - Offshore)

Exxon’s three major catalysts to look at are its Guyana upstream assets, Permian Basin growth, and the company’s strong LNG portfolio. These three things are shareholder catalysts in 2020 that should result in significant rewards.

Exxon Mobil Guyana

Exxon Mobil Guyana is arguably the most exciting major petroleum discovery of the century. If you take a quick look of the biggest oil discoveries since 1868, you’ll notice that the largest one since 2000 (8th largest discovery ever) is the Kashagan field with an estimated 30 billion barrels. The 20th largest discovery, i.e., the threshold for the top 20, is the Samotlor Field in Russia, discovered in 1965, with 14 billion barrels.

(Liza Project Growth - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

Exxon Mobil’s 2019 update on the field is visible above, with the 2020 update coming in the next few months. The company increased FPSOs from 3 to 5 and has already started production on Liza Phase 1 ahead of schedule (producing 120 thousand barrels per day). It expects production to ramp up to 320 thousand barrels / day by 2022 from Liza Phase 2.

Going forward, Exxon Mobil’s production remains 4 years ahead of the industry average. Margins remain strong - the company has a >10% return at $40 / barrel. Additionally, the first cargos from the field are trading at several $ / barrel premium over Brent crude. I expect that given the company’s speed and strong returns, Liza Phase 2 could start up early in 2021.

It’s also important to keep in mind how much growth potential Guyana has. Initial estimates were for peak production at 500 thousand barrels / day with ~4 billion barrels of resources. The company expanded this to 750 thousand barrels / day with ~6 billion barrels of resource. Exxon Mobil has recently announced the aggregation of its 2019 discoveries to expand resources to 8 billion barrels from 15 discoveries.

This means a total of just over 500 million barrels / discovery. The company recently announced its first discovery of 2020, the Uaru discovery, that encountered 94 feet of net pay.

(Guyana Potential Growth - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

Going forward, Exxon Mobil has a strong number of potential future developments. The company expects drilled discoveries to grow to roughly 15 - and it has an almost 100% success rate in drilling. Given the company’s almost 30 undrilled prospects, even when we ignore how fast new prospects are being discovered, this indicates total resources approaching 24 billion barrels.

For reference, that would make the discovery one of the 10 largest discoveries of all time. I am forecasting in early March, when Exxon Mobil releases its 2020 forecast, that it plans Guyana production to peak at more than 1 million barrels / day by 2025, and realistically, I could see production growing towards 2 million barrels / day by 2030 as it continues to work through undrilled prospects.

That’s almost 300 thousand barrels / day attributable to Exxon Mobil by 2025. Over the next year to two, this means close to 100 thousand barrels / day being added to its production. Given the margins on this production, this means >$1 billion in annual FCF - which the company can translate to shareholder rewards.

Exxon Mobil Permian Basin

Exxon Mobil’s second, and arguably much more significant, growth catalyst to pay attention to in 2020 is the Permian Basin production and growth. Exxon Mobil first started moving into the Permian Basin after the oil crash started, buying quality assets. The company made one of the few acquisitions it's made since the start of the crash, spending $5.6 billion to double its Permian Basin assets.

(Permian Basin Growth - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

Exxon Mobil’s 2018 Investor Day resulted in the company planning on 600 thousand barrels / day production by 2025. Since then, it’s expanded that significantly to almost 1.3 million barrels / day by 2025. The company expects >1 million barrels / day production by 2024 and it’s on plan for this new growth, with 100% growth from YE17 to YE18.

2020 will be a year of significant growth for Exxon Mobil going into 2021, as we can see from the company’s schedule above. By year-end 2021, production should be approaching 1 million barrels / day. The company expects >10% returns at $35 / barrel - significant growth that will result in billions of additional annual FCF. I recommend paying attention to the company’s scheduled update in its 2020 investor update.

Exxon Mobil has significant acreage that should also lead to additional discoveries. At the time of the 2017 acquisition, the company’s resources more than doubled from 3 to 6 billion barrels. Currently, that’s already at 10 billion barrels (meaning almost 30 years of production at current reserves). The company spent 2018 understanding the acreage, building infrastructure, and lining up laterals. That should support growth.

(Exxon Mobil Permian Basin Unit - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

The company has focused on designing a modular drilling unit that’s visible above (and 10 miles end-to-end). Of course, it needs significant acreage to build this - 10 miles end to end means the company needs 260 acres end to end just to implement this (and the width means blocks in the size of many thousands of acres). Exxon Mobil has been building many of these modular units to expand production.

In the center, the company has the Wink terminal, a central logistics hub that will support capital-efficient field-wide gathering. Additionally, the most important part to pay attention to is that the Permian Basin continues to face takeaway capacity issues - and so, Exxon Mobil owning its own logistics can solve this. The company has expanded from 42 rigs at YE2018 with 11 frac crews to 55 rigs and 16 crews by YE2019.

This expansion can help Exxon Mobil to continue the phase it has just hit where it is working towards near-exponential production growth in the Permian Basin. The company’s estimated earnings show how 2020 is a transition year and a major catalyst. At current crude prices, it expects Permian estimated earnings to grow from $2 billion / year in 2019 to $4 billion / year in 2021.

By 2023, this will be more than $6 billion / year. The growth in the company’s Permian Basin production is another major 2020 catalyst to look towards.

Exxon Mobil LNG Portfolio

The last major catalyst Exxon Mobil has for 2020 that I want to make sure investors know to pay attention to is the company’s impressive LNG portfolio.

(Exxon Mobil LNG Growth - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

Exxon Mobil is rapidly expanding its LNG portfolio to compete with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), the classic major LNG company among the majors (after its acquisition of BG Group). LNG is a popular place to be, and BP plc (BP) has stated that natural gas is expected to be a big part of that. BP expects natural gas to be the fastest-growing fossil fuel from now until 2035.

LNG is expected to be a big part of this with global demand expected to increase by >70% by 2030. Exxon Mobil is flexing its size to be a large part of this - for reference, the size of the investments Chevron had to make to get to its production was more than $80 billion across the Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects alone. At the same time, the few proposed projects point to the need for significant new supply.

Alternatively, with an absence of projects, LNG prices could increase significantly.

(Exxon Mobil Mozambique LNG - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

Offshore Mozambique represents one of the company’s strongest LNG growth projects. The company is forecasting Area 4 potential for >40 million tonnes / annum (for reference that’s >$10 billion in annual cash revenue). It is already focused on starting up the coral floating LNG, which will generate close to $1 billion in annual revenue, and the next stage will double that.

However, the most important thing worth paying attention to is Exxon Mobil’s captured blocks and access to 4 million gross acres with exploration drilling planned in 2020. The company made the FID on 15 mtpa in late 2019 to commence in mid-2025 already. The catalyst I recommend looking for in 2020 here is the results of the exploration along with potentially additional FIDs.

(Exxon Mobil PNG - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

Exxon Mobil also has significant potential LNG production from PNG (Papua New Guinea). The company showed its engineering skills here with outstanding earthquake recovery (2H 2018 reliability of ~99%) and facilities running at ~20% above design capacity. It plans to double capacity to 16 million tonnes / annum here and significantly expanded resources in 2019 / 2020.

The resources here are already valued at almost $50 billion using a $5 / Mmbtu cost we saw above. The company is looking at future exploration here - and I recommend keeping a close eye on discoveries and potential resource growth here in 2020.

(Exxon Mobil Golden Pass Terminal - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

The company’s last LNG portfolio asset is its upstream golden pass terminal, a joint deal with Qatar Petroleum. The FID decision was made here a year ago, with exports expected to commence in 2024. This project will have 16 million tonnes / annum of capacity and is 30% owned by Exxon Mobil. This is more of a longer-term project, but it’s part of an expanded U.S. export facility.

I recommend keeping an eye on the progress of this project though - in a major U.S. basin, it has the potential to generate strong and steady long-term cash flow.

Exxon Mobil Longer-Term Catalysts

Apart from these immediate catalysts to pay attention to in 2020, the company has a number of longer-term catalysts that are worth paying attention to.

(Exxon Mobil Exploration Portfolio - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

Exxon Mobil is planning a rapid exploration and development program with 3 years of exploration focused on the company’s deepwater and LNG platform. As we saw above, in Guyana the company has discovered more than 500 million barrels of resources per well, and I expect that to continue on the deepwater drilling side going forward. The company expects $5 billion in exploration capex from 2020-2021.

Overall, Exxon Mobil has a significant development capital spending program. Its capital spending grew from $26 billion in 2018 to $30 billion in 2019. For the next 5-6 years, that’s expected to average roughly $33-35 billion / year. The company expects this portfolio of opportunities to generate 20% annual returns, and it’s taking advantage of the downcycle to invest heavily. Let’s discuss some opportunities where this will be invested.

(Exxon Mobil Beaumont Refinery - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

One major area of growth opportunities for Exxon Mobil that I want to highlight are the company’s downstream and chemical operations. Regardless of climate change worries and the impact on investors, there will always be significant demand for lubricant, oil, and other petroleum-based products that are essential to how we live our day-to-day lives.

Additionally, new downstream and chemical projects will result in significantly increased margins for the company. It is looking at expanding its Beaumont facility to expand light crude processing and increase margins. Additionally, the expansion here opens up the company to benefit from its growing Permian Basin productions.

Exxon Mobil expects $1.9 billion in investment will result in >$300 million / year in earnings. It is also expanding its Rotterdam hydrocracker to make the refinery one of the most profitable refineries in the world. Here, the company plans to spend $1.2 billion to result in >$300 million / year in earnings. Overall, the company expects downstream earnings to grow by $2 billion by 2025.

Additionally, the company has a number of chemical ventures, such as its Gulf Coast Growth venture that will start up in 2022 and result in $500 million / year in earnings. Across the Gulf Coast, it expects $4 billion in investment to result in >$600 million / year in earnings. In China, a new liquids stream cracker will start up in 2023 to provide >$700 million / year in earnings.

As we can see, the company has significant longer-term downstream and chemical opportunities.

(Exxon Mobil Deepwater Brazil - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

The last major longer-term opportunity I recommend looking at is Exxon Mobil’s Brazil assets, where it has recently acquired several million acres. The company has expanded its acreage by >30% since 2018, and it operates >60% of its acreage position. It’s planning 5 exploration wells in the next year, and the first oil could come in 2023/2024 to produce 220 thousand barrels / day.

The potential returns here are >10% at $40 / barrel, and the company is continuing to invest heavily here. This could, as it expands, come close to the size of the current Guyana project.

Exxon Mobil Risks

Despite all of this growth, there are some risks worth paying attention to for Exxon Mobil. They all fall into the category of either company-wide execution issues or an overall market price slowdown from decreasing long-term demand.

Exxon Mobil has a strong history of project execution and generating strong margins. However, it will also be deploying almost $200 billion in capital from now until year-end 2025. It expects margins of >20%; however, for a $275 billion company, these are significant margins and there’s significant execution risk. If the company fails to execute its projects, that’s a significant amount of wasted capital.

The second potential risk for the company is from an overall oil market slowdown.

(Exxon Mobil Oil and Natural Gas Forecast - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

Exxon Mobil has provided its oil supply and demand along with natural gas supply and demand scenarios. The company expects some growth going forward from 2016 to 2040. However, assuming the market chooses to switch to a scenario where it is trying to limit global warming to 2 degrees celsius, natural gas demand will only increase slightly and oil demand will drop.

That will result in significant price drops if it comes to fruition, and it’s a risk to Exxon Mobil’s earnings profile.

Conclusion

As we can see, despite other analysts saying otherwise, Exxon Mobil has plenty to be excited about, and I recommend buying when everyone is fearful. The three major catalysts I recommend paying attention to in 2020 are the company’s Guyana, Permian, and LNG assets. These assets together should grow significantly in 2020, providing significantly more earnings by 2021.

Past that, Exxon Mobil has a number of longer-term growth potential. There are some risks for the company, however, the net potential catalysts and benefits for shareholders are significant. I recommend investors invest in the company with a >5% market capitalization, which will generate strong shareholder rewards.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you build and generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolio to generate high-yield returns for investors.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.



Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.