VYM: No Time For Dividend Stocks, Then Try This Dividend ETF

Introduction

Dividend growth investing takes time. One must conduct at least quarterly reviews of a portfolio to stay up to date of changes to company dividend policies. Some investors review their portfolios even more often. For those that don’t have the time or inclination to invest in stocks there are dividend exchange-traded funds or ‘ETFs’. One of the most popular ones is Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). This is a well-liked choice by many small investors wanting exposure to dividend stocks that have above-average yields. The fund currently has over $39B in assets. Like most ETFs, it has an extremely low expense ratio. In addition, the ETF has had a total annualized return of ~12.9% before taxes over the past decade, performing better than the average large value fund. The fund does have a negative in that it tends to lag when growth stocks outperform. But for those interested in dividend stocks with above-average dividend yields, I view the fund as a buy.

Source: Investor Place

Overview of VYM and Portfolio

VYM tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which is comprised of mostly U.S. stocks that pay dividends. The index is weighted by market capitalization. The stocks in this index are characterized by high dividend yields. Hence, some of the popular mega-cap tech stocks with low yields are not found in the index. Furthermore, stocks that do not pay dividends are not found in the index. There are currently no REITs owned by the fund since the underlying index excludes REITs. The current yield of the fund is ~3.2%, which is better than that of the S&P 500 (SPY) at ~1.8%.

VYM is currently comprised of 400 stocks and two U.S. Treasury Bills. The fund’s individual holdings are weighted by market capitalization and thus the top 10 stocks constitute about 26.6% of assets as of December 31, 2019. The largest holding is currently JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) with about 4.00% weighting. The remaining top nine holdings include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), AT&T Inc. (T), Intel Corp. (INTC), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Chevron Corp. (CVX), and Pfizer Inc. (PFE). The focus on higher-yielding stocks means that there is outsized presence of financials, healthcare, and consumer goods stocks. These three sectors combined make up approximately 46.5% of the portfolio.

VYM’s Performance

Since VYM tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, it should have comparable annualized total returns. The trailing returns will, however, be slightly lower due to fund expenses and tracking errors, which are penalties on investor returns. Over the past decade, VYM had an average annual total return of 12.85%, which is only 0.10% less than the average annual total return of the index. This is very good and indicates that tracking error is very small at ~0.04% since the expense ratio is 0.06%. Since inception, VYM has had only two down years, 2008 and 2018. This sounds good, but this is normal as large-cap value stocks performed poorly in both of those years.

Over time, the fund performs better than most other value funds. If we use the Russell 1000 Value Index as a proxy for value funds, we can see that the average annual total return of VYM is over 1.2% greater than that of the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) with dividends reinvested. The difference is smaller at ~0.9% without dividends reinvested. But still, an approximately 1% better performance leads to several thousand dollars difference over 10 years, assuming $10,000 is initially invested.

Source: Dividend Channel

Interestingly, the chart indicates that a large part of the performance difference occurred over the past few years. This is not surprising as growth stocks have performed much better than value stocks in the past few years. In fact, making a comparison to the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) as a proxy for growth funds, we can see that VYM lagged growth funds by a fairly wide margin with and without dividends reinvested over the past several years. This points to the main risk for VYM, which is the lack of growth stocks in the underlying index, as discussed below.

Source: Dividend Channel

VYM does better in comparison to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). In fact, VYM’s performance almost matches that of the Dow Jones but still falls short by about 0.5% per year in annualized total return. Granted, the total returns with dividends reinvested or not reinvested are similar. However, one still does somewhat better with the Dow Jones partly due to the inclusion of Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), which are not found in VYM. In addition, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined (33.8%) in 2008 and (5.63%) in 2018. VYM’s declines were similar at (32.3%) in 2008 and (5.85%) in 2018. But VYM did better than the Dow Jones in the past decade from this perspective since VYM was slightly up at 0.39% in 2015 while the Dow Jones was down at (2.23%).

Source: Dividend Channel

VYM has also performed decently compared to the S&P 500 (SPY). This is impressive since the latter contains many mega-cap tech stocks that have done extremely well over the past decade. These stocks are not found in the underlying index or VYM since the yields are too low or they don’t pay a dividend. The top stocks by market capitalization in the S&P 500 are Apple, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Facebook, Inc. (FB), and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL). In fact, of the top 10 stocks by market capitalization in the S&P 500 only JPMorgan Chase and Johnson & Johnson overlap with VYM. In any case, the graph below shows that VYM has had a total return of about 241.2% in the trailing 10 years, while the S&P 500 had a total return of ~266.5%. This is a measurable difference but considering that VYM does not own many tech stocks this difference is not bad.

Source: Dividend Channel

VYM’s Main Risk

The fund does face a primary risk beyond the normal risk of investing, which is that it will lag when growth outperforms value. We can see from the above discussion that this is the case in the past decade when compared to the Russell 1000 Growth and S&P 500 indices. Growth and tech stocks have outperformed the market while value stocks have trailed growth stocks putting VYM at a disadvantage. We can see from the above performance comparisons that growth stocks' outperformance compared to value stocks can last several years. This is not a unique phenomenon and one must recall that a similar trend occurred during the dot.com and telecom boom for several years. Hence, VYM could lag the market for extended stretches of time.

Final Thoughts on Using VYM

Since VYM is focused on higher-yielding dividend stocks and it has a concentrated portfolio, it is not an all-in-one option for investors wanting to match the market returns. Hence, it should be used appropriately by small investors. It is possible to use VYM for dividend income alone. But even in that case, the fund would likely work better when paired with other higher-yielding options, such as a REIT ETF since VYM does not contain any REITs. This would provide some diversification and exposure to other sectors.

Similarly, the above discussion points to VYM’s underperformance relative to growth stocks. The number of technology stocks in VYM is relatively low since the yields are relatively low due to the high valuations of this sector. The focus on higher-yielding stocks gives VYM a large value tilt. Hence, pairing VYM with a growth or tech ETF may be an appropriate strategy. With that said, the low expense ratio, decent yield, and diversification in higher-yielding dividend stocks are positive attributes that are likely attractive to those seeking to invest in higher-yielding stocks. When used appropriately, I view VYM as a long-term buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.