2 Defensive High Yielders, 5%-Plus To 6%, Outperforming During Pullbacks, No K-1s

These are not energy stocks - there's no K-1.

Both have outperformed the market during the most recent pullbacks.

It has been a bit of a bumpy ride in these early days of 2020, with the market gyrating to the tunes of crude oil, impeachment drama, and the corona virus outbreak:

This kind of environment can inspire investors to seek a hideout from market fallout, but safe havens with attractive dividend yields can be hard to find.

Two high yield income vehicles which have outperformed during the most recent market pullbacks are a Healthcare REIT, the Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE), and a Closed-End Fund (CEF), the Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ).

Profiles

GMRE has an attractive healthcare asset mix, with its two largest segments being a ~55% concentration in Medical Office Buildings (MOBs) and 28% in In-Patient Rehab facilities (IRFs).

Texas is its biggest geographical concentration at 18.3%, followed by Ohio at 11.1%, and Pennsylvania at 9.6%, with the remaining top 10 states running from California at 3.2% to Arizona at 8.9%.

Its largest tenant is Encompass (EHC) with 10.9% of annualized base rent, followed by Memorial Health at 8.3% and Kindred Health at 7.6%.

(Source: GMRE site)

PGZ's top allocation is in Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities, 63.87%, followed by International Real Estate Securities, 18.85%, and US Real Estate Securities, 16.98%:

Its top holdings include major US banks, such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs, and account for ~30% of its total portfolio:

(Source: PGZ website)

PGZ has a net expense ratio of 2.62%, with leverage of 27.86% and 138 holdings. Its weighted average debt security duration was 4.51 years as of 11/30/19.

Performance

GMRE has had the best performance by far in these time periods, but PGZ has also outperformed the Dow and the S&P 500.

Although both of them declined in price during the big 20% Q4 '18 pullback, GMRE only fell -9.27% and PGZ fell -12.33%, and they've outperformed the market since then, with GMRE up ~55% and PGZ up ~21%, vs. ~7% for the Dow and ~11% for the S&P.

During the May 2019 pullback, GMRE actually gained 2.9% and PGZ was roughly flat, while the market fell ~-6%. GMRE is up ~43% and PGZ is up ~11% since the July '19 market highs, vs. 5.67% for the Dow and 8.23% for the S&P:

So far in 2020, GMRE has continued its outperformance, gaining 11.5% YTD, while PGZ is up a modest .24%. Looking back a bit further, they've both outperformed the S&P over the past month, while only GMRE has done so in the past quarter. Over the past year, GMRE is up ~53%, while PGZ is up ~23%.

Dividends

That's pretty good pullback protection performance, but it doesn't include the attractive distributions that both of these income vehicles paid through these periods.

GMRE pays $.20 quarterly in a March/June/Sept./Dec. schedule with pay dates in the following months. It switched from a monthly to a quarterly schedule in 2016. It should go ex-dividend next in late March. It yields 5.42%, with an FFO Payout Ratio of 106.67%, which is much higher than its sector median payout ratio of 67.84%.

PGZ yields 6.24%, paying $.11/month, and management usually pre-announces the current quarter's monthly ex-dividend and pay dates. It will go ex-dividend on 2/13/20 with a 2/28/20 pay date.

PGZ's 91.68% payout ratio is based upon Net Investment Income (NII) and Realized Capital Gains. Looking strictly at NII gives it a much higher 118.28% payout ratio:

Taxes

GMRE issues a 1099 at tax time. As a REIT, its distributions don't qualify for the 15-20% preferential tax treatment.

PGZ also issues a 1099. For its fiscal year ending 10/31/19, its distributions included no Return of Capital:

(Source: PGZ annual report)

Earnings

GMRE had major growth in Revenue, up 29.52%, FFO, up 48%, and Net Income, up 248%, during Q1-3 2019, due to a string of acquisitions by its management.

However, that growth came at a cost - the unit count swelled by ~53%, which caused the FFO/unit to decline slightly, by -3.57%.

Q1 -3 2019 has been GMRE's biggest period for acquisitions since 2017, with its asset base growing by $239 million:

(Source: GMRE site)

PGZ grew its FY 2019 NII by ~3.7%, while its net realized gains rose by 4.9%:

(Source: PGZ annual report)

Looking back at PGZ's NAV returns as of 12/31/19 shows a 1-year NAV return of 25.25%, vs. the Bloomberg Barclay's Bond Index's 8.72% return and the MSCI World Index's return of 27.67%.

PGZ has outperformed both of those indexes on a 3- and 5-year basis:

(Source: PGZ website)

A $10K investment in PGZ since 2013 would have grown to $18.56K, vs. $18.37K for the MSCI and $12.469K for the Bloomberg Barclay's Bond Index, as of 11/30/19:

(Source: PGZ website)

Valuations

Predictably, after its fabulous run over the past year, GMRE doesn't look cheap - other than Price/Book, its valuations are all a bit higher than its sector median values.

PGZ's current -7.72% illustrates a quirky property of CEFs. When you first see that a CEF is trading at a -7.72% discount, your initial reaction may be to pounce, but here's what to look for - compare its current discount to past 1-5 year discounts to see if it's a deeper or shallower discount than those historical figures.

Since CEF discounts tend to work on mean reversion, if you can buy one at a deeper-than-normal discount, you may have a better chance of attaining a price gain, in addition to earning an attractive yield.

Although PGZ's -7.72% NAV discount looks juicy, it's not as juicy as its 1-, 3-, 5-year NAV discounts, which have run from -10.13% to -10.86%:

Analysts' Price Target - GMRE

After its big price gains, GMRE is now ~1.4% above analysts' average $14.54 price target.

Financials

What stands out here is GMRE's Net Debt/EBITDA leverage - at 8.45X, it looks high. Although we don't have sector medians for this metric, other Healthcare REITs with a high concentration of MOBs have Net Debt/EBITDA ratios more in the 6.2X-6.4X range.

As of 9/30/19, GMRE had total liquidity of $136 million, including $133 million of availability on its Credit Facility.

GMRE has a preferred A series, but it is currently priced at $26.80, with a $25 call value and a call date of 9/15/22. It pays $1.88/year, so it would take you just about a year of payouts to get back to a $25.00 breakeven.

(Source: GMRE website)

Summary

At their current prices, these two defensive stocks are good candidates for a watch list. Look for a discount closer to ~-10% for PGZ. Meanwhile, GMRE should report its Q4 '19 earnings on 2/5/20. We like the MOB/IFR asset mix, but better distribution coverage and lower leverage would be welcome.

