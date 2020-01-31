2x Leveraged mREIT ETNs Offer Current Yields Above 20%

The elimination of commissions for online trades by many major brokerage firms, may facilitate some strategies that could be useful for investors in MORL, MRRL and REML.

2x Leveraged mREIT ETNs Have Provided Excellent Returns

The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and, later, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) and Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic interest rate outlook that rates would stay lower for longer than many were predicting.

From its inception on October 17, 2012, through to January 24, 2020, MORL has had a total return of 152.45%, assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 13.58% over that 7.27-year period. From its inception on July 13, 2016, through to January 24, 2020, REML has had a total return of 105.64%, assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 22.63% over that 3.53-year period. Over that same period MORL had a total return of 98.20%, assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 21.36%. The S&P 500 (SPY) has had a respectable total return of 63.71%, also assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 14.97% over that 3.53-year period.

MRRL is essentially an identical twin to MORL. REML is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That's the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM). As can be seen in the Tables I and II below, the index that REML is based on is a slightly different index of mREITs than that upon which MRRL and MORL are based, which is the MVIS® US Mortgage REITs Index. Thus, I have used REML as a somewhat interchangeable substitute for MRRL and MORL. I have also engaged in arbitrage between MORL and either MRRL or REML when MORL was trading significantly above its net indicative (asset) value.

I recommended MORL - the only 2x leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - in my first Seeking Alpha article, Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs published June 21, 2013. The reason for my view that interest rates would not increase as much as the consensus was based on the premise that the Federal Reserve was not artificially reducing interest rates, as most believed, but rather keeping rates higher than a free market in risk-free securities would otherwise result in. The $20 trillion of bonds world-wide with negative interest rates, that has come to exist, suggests that my argument then had merit. From June 21, 2013, through to January 24, 2020, MORL has had a total return of 182.24%, assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 17.03% over that 6.6-year period. SPY had a total return of 136.24%, also assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 13.92% over that same 6.6-year period.

As described in my July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, a further macroeconomic rationale for investing in MORL was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class result in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That was another reason I concluded that interest rates would be relatively lower for longer than most market participants were predicting and I focused on securities with significant interest rate risk but not much credit risk.

What to do Now with the 2x Leveraged mREIT ETNs?

Holders and potential buyers of 2x leveraged mREIT ETNs are more interested in what the future performance will be than what the past returns were. Additionally, holders of MORL have do decide what to do with regard to the UBS exchange offer.

There are eight sequential exchange periods, during which one can tender their old Series A notes including MORL and receive the new Series B notes, in this case MRRL, at the end of that exchange period. The final exchange period ends on May 1, 2020. UBS AG had announced on November 11, 2019, that it expects to exercise its contractual call right to redeem in full 13 ETRACS Series A exchange traded notes within a few months following the final expiration of UBS AG's proposed exchange offers.

Regarding the UBS exchange offer, there are various categories of decisions that holders and potential buyers of UBS 2x leveraged mREIT ETNs have to consider. Holders have to decide whether or not to tender their old Series A notes and receive the new Series B notes. If they decide to tender, then when to tender. For me, the most immediate decision is whether to buy old Series A notes or the new Series B notes when adding to my holdings.

The risks of not exchanging now seem fairly small. Liquidity in the old Series A notes might decline. However, since they can always be redeemed, in large amounts, at net indicative (asset) value, and will likely be called at net indicative (asset) value in 2020, the old Series A notes should still trade very close to net indicative (asset) value. For now, my intention is to not make any decision regarding the exchange offer until close to the final expiration of UBS AG's exchange offers. One consideration that should be considered is any fees that will be charged by your broker. Even though they have eliminated commissions on online transactions, Charles Schwab told me that they would charge $39 as a tender fee on the UBS exchange offer.

As to buying additional notes, I would now buy either old Series A notes, MORL or the new Series B notes, MRRL, depending on which is cheaper at the time. The removal of UBS Switzerland AG as a co-obligor does not in my view impair the creditworthiness of the Series B ETRACS ETNs as they are still obligations of the parent UBS AG.

In terms of arbitrage between the old and new series, as described in my article Sell MORL, Buy MRRL, until September 6, 2018, MORL and MRRL usually traded very close to each other and to their net indicative (asset) value, which is identical for both. The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS then announced that it would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. Since MORL began trading then significantly higher than MRRL, I said that those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL. The spread has disappeared now. However, if either MORL or MRRL were to trade higher than the other, arbitrage between the old and new series could make sense. The threshold spread required for such arbitrage is now lower for those accounts with zero commissions. The impact of the zero commissions on the spreads involving 2X Leveraged ETNs was discussed in The Implications Of The Collapse In The MORL-MRRL Spread.

The chart below shows the spread from the period after September 6, 2018, through to January 24, 2020, when the spread closed at a negative .04. The light blue shading shows where zero commissions began and the darker blue shows where the UBS press releases were announced.

MORL-MRRL, Zero Commissions, UBS Press Release

While the saying "never say never" may apply, it looks like the prospect of the old UBS Series A ETRACS will be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value means that the spreads will disappear, as both the old and new UBS Series A and B ETRACS will trade very close to their net indicative (asset) values.

New Strategies involving various 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs in a Zero Commission Environment

The elimination of commissions for online trades by many major brokerage firms, may facilitate some strategies that could be useful for investors in MORL, MRRL and REML. This is in addition to the greater possibility to engage in arbitrage involving various 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, for small accounts where previously commissions would make such transactions uneconomical. As is explained in Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%:

...That the net indicative (asset) value and dividends from a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN should be expected to decline over time can be a cause of concern or even scary. However, understanding that this is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, should alleviate some of the concern. Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

There are those who might want to offset the decline in value that can be expected in the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income. To keep the expected total principal value from declining for a position in a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, an investor could use a portion of the monthly dividend to purchase enough new notes to offset the decline. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

The amount of new notes to purchase to offset the expected decline in principal would be determined by the level of fees and expenses. For MORL and MRRL the annual fees are comprised of is an imputed interest fee, called a financing expense, that is based on 3-month LIBOR, which is now 1.81%. The financing expense is 3-month LIBOR + 0.40%. This is currently 1.81% + 0.4% = 2.21%. To this an annual tracking fee of 0.40% is added. This gives a total of 2.61% of net indicative (asset) value being taken out annually for both the imputed financing cost and the tracking fee.

For MORL and MRRL the amount to buy in order to offset the most recent monthly portion of the annual fees would be 2.21% x $14.59 /12 = $0.0269. Thus, from the $0.5681 dividend paid by MORL and MRRL on January 22, 2020, $0.0269 worth of MORL and MRRL could be purchased for each share held. For example someone who owned 500 shares of MORL or MRRL, and received a $284.05 monthly dividend payment on January 22, 2020, could then buy $13.43 worth of MORL or MRRL out of the $284.05 to offset the decline in value that can be expected in the net indicative (asset) value of MORL or MRRL. With MORL and MRRL trading at $14.57 as of the January 22, 2020 close, that implied buying approximately one share of MORL or MRRL. Buying just one share would make no sense if there was a commission, but is feasible in a zero commission account.

For REML the annual financing expense, that is based on 3-month LIBOR, which is now 1.81% = 1.81% + 0.8% = 2.61%. To this an annual tracking fee of 0.50% is added. This gives a total of 3.11% of net indicative (asset) value being taken out annually. For REML the amount to have bought to offset the last monthly portion of the annual fees would be 3.11% x $ 25.9408 /12 = $0.0672. Thus, from the $1.0085 dividend paid by REML on January 23, 2020, $0.0672 worth of REML could be purchased for each share held. For example someone who owned 500 shares of REML, and received the $504.25 monthly dividend on January 23, 2020, could then buy $33.61 worth of REML out of the $504.25 to offset the decline in value that can be expected in the net indicative (asset) value of REML. With REML trading at $25.93 as of the January 23, 2020 close, that implied buying approximately one share of REML. Buying just one share would make no sense if there was a commission, but is feasible in a zero commission account.

Outlook for the 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs

MORL, MRRL and REML have come off recent highs, along with the equity markets on concerns about the new coronavirus that originated in China. Additionally, MORL, MRRL and REML seem to have been negatively impacted by concerns that the yield curve may be flattening. That could narrow the spreads between what the mREITs earn on their mortgage-backed holdings and what the pay on their borrowing. I think that the fears of the spreads narrowing are overblown. If the world economy staggers because of the new coronavirus, long-term risk free bond yields will fall. I think that the Federal Reserve will do whatever is necessary to prevent an inverted yield curve. That would imply some further reductions in short-term borrowing rates.

I still believe that the macroeconomic conditions still favor mREITs and especially the 2X mREIT Leveraged ETNs. I have written about a portfolio where the most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of short-selling, margin borrowing, most options strategies and futures contracts. Some brokerage firms also impose additional constraints on IRA accounts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or they might possibly benefit from adopting them. There is nothing magic about the 15%+ current yield threshold. Originally, in 2001, it was a 10% current yield threshold. It reached 30% in 2008 and 60% in March 2009.

MORL and later MRRL and REML have been the core instruments in my 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio. These are the only 2x-leveraged mREITs High-Yield ETNs that I am aware of. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, in order to meet the 15%+ constraint, my primary investment focus in the quest for 15%+ current yield has been and is on 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs.

The current economic situation would seem to favor "carry trades" where most of the risk comes from the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards. At this point in time, the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards in the near term is extraordinarily low. Federal Reserve officials have made it clear that it is highly unlikely that they will be raising their target short-term rates anytime soon.

In business cycle terms, even though the expansion is at a record length, current conditions do not favor any tightening by the Federal Reserve. Unemployment is very low, although there is some question about the data. See: Disability Reform And The Labor Force. Real GDP growth is running about 2%. My view is that two opposing forces are contributing to the current economic conditions. First, is the harm to the world economy by the tariffs instigated by Trump. These are making almost everyone in the world poorer on balance. Some countries and some people are impacted more than others. In America, the weakness caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise consumer prices, above what free markets would produce, are offset by the stimulus provided by the trillion dollar Federal Budget deficits and relatively low interest rates.

The recent budget agreement that prevented a federal government shutdown assures that the deficits will exceed the trillion-dollar level in the foreseeable future. The trillion-dollar Federal Budget deficits could be characterized as boosting private sector income and wealth today, possibly at the expense of future generations. Additionally, the rollback of environmental regulations could also be characterized as boosting private sector income and wealth today, also possibly at the expense of future generations. Whatever one's view of the climate change issue, clearly switching away from fossil fuels to alternatives makes almost everyone in the world poorer on balance. An example is coal that provided 27.5% of America's electricity in 2018.

About 60,000 people are employed in coal mining (including both thermal and metallurgical). Wind and solar combined provided 8% of America's electricity in 2018. Some claim that over a million people are now employed in wind and solar combined. Certainly in terms of productivity, output per hours worked, which is the ultimate source of increases in private sector income and wealth, regulations requiring switching from coal to wind and solar reduce efficiency and productivity. Thus, the rollback of those environmental regulations increases efficiency and productivity, at least in the short run.

The negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs and the positive impacts of both fiscal stimulus from the trillion dollar deficits and rollback of environmental regulations impact different segments of the population differently. More important is the fact that different segments of the population are very different in their ability to offset the negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs. This is especially true in the current low interest rate environment.

The segments of the population whose wealth and income are primarily derived from labor are mostly unable to offset the negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs. They generally must pay the higher prices that tariffs cause for all products made from steel and aluminum, and many items that come from China such as bicycles and Christmas tree ornaments. Furthermore, the reductions in productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise input prices reduce the ability of most workers to obtain higher wages from their private sector employers.

For those segments of the population whose wealth and income are primarily derived from investments, it is much easier to offset the reductions in productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise consumer and input prices. For many investors the low interest rates, caused in many cases worldwide by actions of central banks in response to the reductions in economic activity, productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions, boost the value of their fixed-income securities. Lower interest rates also lift equity prices.

One group of investors that particularly benefits by low short-term rates are those engaged in carry trade type strategies. A carry trade is a strategy that involves borrowing at a low interest rate and investing in an asset that provides a higher rate of return. Buying 2X mREIT Leveraged ETNs is a carry trade that does not entail the risk of negative equity, as is the case when someone explicitly borrows money for the purpose of buying an investment asset with borrowed proceeds. In a margin account, the asset could decline so much and so fast that the value of the investment asset is less than the amount owed, thus the investor may have to come up with additional funds to repay the amount borrowed.

With ETNs not financed with borrowed funds, the worst that could happen is they go to zero, but they cannot create a liability for the investor. While 2X mREIT Leveraged ETNs have some advantages over buying fixed-income securities with borrowed funds, including no possibility of the position having negative equity, there are some other things to consider.

One consideration is that, in contrast to many fixed-income securities, it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date. That is not as scary as it might sound.

As was discussed in Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, a French court ordered Switzerland's largest bank, UBS, to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. Also relevant is that UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes and thus obligations of UBS.

Even without any enforcement action, UBS could suffer such credit losses in a severe economic downturn, so as to impair their ability to pay their obligations to the holders of 2X leveraged ETNs. Another concern relating to UBS is the negative interest rates in Europe. UBS is the world's largest asset manager. The negative interest rates have caused UBS to charge large clients a fee to keep cash in their accounts. Some such investors have already taken their cash out of UBS and have literally put pallets filled with 500 euro notes into vaults.

Analysis of the February 2020 MORL and MRRL Dividend Projection

My projected February 2020 MORL and MRRL monthly dividend of $0.0334 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL and MRRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the projected $0.0334 MORL and MRRL dividend paid in February 2020 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in Table I at the end of the article, only three of the MORL and MRRL components - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) - now pay dividends monthly. None of the other components will contribute to the February 2020 dividend. The calendar factors usually make the February monthly dividend one of the lowest of the year for the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs.

The Table I below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the MORL and MRRL components that will contribute to the February 2020 dividend. The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL or MRRL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Analysis of the February 2020 REML Dividend Projection

My projected February 2020 REML monthly dividend of $0.0656 is a function of the calendar. As is the case with MORL and MRRL, most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.0656 REML dividend paid in February 2020 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in Table II at the end of the article, only four of the REML components - AGNC, ARR, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. None of the other components will contribute to the dividend. Table II shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the February 2020 dividend.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is a fund based on the same index as REML, rather than a note and does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions And Recommendations

Investors are in a much better position than non-investors to offset the reduction in wealth and income resulting from the tariffs and trade restrictions enacted so far. Carry trades such as those involving 2x Leveraged High-Yield mREIT-based ETNs seem a good way to offset such reductions in income. There is some risk that trade restrictions could dramatically increase and cause much more harm than has taken place. Trump has threatened a major increase in tariffs for European automobiles, and various other goods and services. The initial agreement with China is a hopeful sign, as is the passage of the new NAFTA, which is not materially inferior than the old NAFTA.

On balance, I still tend to believe that the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an over-investment cycle with a recession, and that should ultimately be very good for the mREITs and 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs. Some market participants recently seem not to believe that a possible recession will necessarily be good for mREITs.

I believe that this misperception by the markets and the fear of the yield curve flattening, mostly present a buying opportunity, and I am adding to my holdings of MORL, MRRL and REML, depending on which is cheaper at any point in time. However, there are some real reasons why some market participants might be correct in their pessimistic perception of how mREITs will behave in a recession. This suggests diversification may be even more important than usual. In any case, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

The phenomena of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN trading significantly above its net indicative (asset) value after new sales are suspended while the new one trades very close to its net indicative (asset) value appears to be ending, as UBS redeems the old ETNs at net asset value. However, there could be some possible reasons that causes arbitrage opportunities to reappear. If so the new zero commission policy at many major brokerage firms could make it easier for smaller investors to take advantage of such opportunities.

Table I: MORL and MRRL Components and Contributions to the Dividend Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY 12.95 12/30/2019 0.25 q American Capital Agency Corp AGNC 9.07 18.35 1/30/2020 0.16 m 0.0225 Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD 6.89 12/30/2019 0.48 q New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 6.38 12/30/2019 0.5 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT 5.02 12/30/2019 0.62 q Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO 4.97 12/30/2019 0.4 q Chimera Investment Corp CIM 4.95 12/30/2019 0.5 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 4.52 12/26/2019 0.5 q MFA Financial Inc MFA 4.43 12/27/2019 0.2 q Apollo Commercial Real Estat ARI 4.42 12/30/2019 0.46 q Ladder Capital Corp LADR 4.11 12/9/2019 0.34 q New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT 4.01 12/19/2019 0.2 q Pennymac Portgage Investment PMT 3.96 12/30/2019 0.47 q Arbor Realty Trust Inc ABR 3.91 11/14/2019 0.3 q Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc HASI 3.73 12/24/2019 0.335 q Redwood Trust Inc RWT 2.71 12/13/2019 0.3 q Colony Credit Real Estate Inc - A CLNC 2.55 12.86 01/30/2020 0.1 m 0.0056 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc ARR 2.05 18.95 1/14/2020 0.17 m 0.0052 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc GPMT 1.87 12/30/2019 0.42 q Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc TRTX 1.69 12/26/2019 0.43 q Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO 1.29 12/30/2019 0.15 q Ready Capital Corp RC 1.2 12/30/2019 0.4 q Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC 1.19 12/27/2019 0.31 q Kkr Real Estate Finance Trus KREF 1.1 12/30/2019 0.43 q AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT 1.04 12/30/2019 0.45 q

Table II: REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 16.65% 12/30/2019 0.25 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 11.83% 18.35 1/30/2020 0.16 m 0.0530 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 8.37% 12/30/2019 0.48 q NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 8.26% 12/30/2019 0.5 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.52% 12/30/2019 0.62 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.48% 12/30/2019 0.5 q MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.46% 12/27/2019 0.2 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.45% 12/30/2019 0.4 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 3.99% 12/30/2019 0.46 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.38% 12/26/2019 0.5 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 2.88% 12/24/2019 0.335 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.83% 12/30/2019 0.47 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.63% 12/9/2019 0.34 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.62% 12/13/2019 0.3 q NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 2.32% 12/19/2019 0.2 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 1.73% 11/14/2019 0.3 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.49% 18.95 1/14/2020 0.17 m 0.0069 TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 1.42% 12/26/2019 0.43 q GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 1.41% 12/30/2019 0.42 q STAR iStar Inc 1.22% 11/15/2019 0.1 q CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.05% 12/30/2019 0.15 q EFC Ellington Financial Inc 0.79% 12/30/2019 0.14 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.76% 12/27/2019 0.31 q KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.73% 12/30/2019 0.43 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.71% 12/30/2019 0.45 q RC Ready Capital Corp 0.69% 12/30/2019 0.4 q ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.60% 12/27/2019 0.33 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.58% 12/31/2019 0.35 q DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.54% 17.81 1/23/2020 0.15 m 0.0023 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.52% 6.2 1/30/2020 0.08 m 0.0034 XAN Exantas Capital Corp 0.51% 12/30/2019 0.275 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.49% 12/30/2019 0.09 q AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.36% 11/14/2019 0.32 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.32% 12/30/2019 0.4 q AI Arlington Asset Investment Corp 0.28% 12/30/2019 0.225 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.14% 12/30/2019 0.28 q

