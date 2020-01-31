ON Semiconductor: A Value Semi Play

Investment Thesis

ON Semiconductor (ON) is looking like an attractive pick in the semiconductor industry. Critical factors that make it attractive include managements ambition to expand (increasing CAPEX), a significant discount in share price to the S&P and the Semi industry, a focus in high growth areas, a reduction in labor costs yet to come, and the price of chip manufacturing constantly deflating. ON Semiconductor also has an established automotive team. Instead of focusing on autonomous driving, ON is focused on producing high quality sensors that will make a more efficient electric car. As the world continues to adopt and innovate the electric car industry, ON has the potential to consistently grow over the next 5-10 years. With all of that being said, as the semiconductor industry has seen great returns for shareholders, ON has lagged behind. They are currently trading at 12.65x earnings, compared with Microchip Technology (MCHP) at 57.92x, Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) at 20.23x, and Analog Devices (ADI) at 28.98x. ON looks very cheap, especially because they are yet to enter a high growth stage. I will dive into visuals and charts to show you why I think analysts are wrong about the outlook of ON semiconductor.

Macroeconomic Issues for Semiconductors

The Semiconductor industry has seen a decrease in price recently primarily because of halted demand resulting from the US, China trade war. Comps look awful for nearly every semi company. However, this isn’t the entire story. ON Semiconductor has done a great job of scaling down production in order to cut costs until demand is more predictable. Bigger semiconductor companies like Microchip Technology, Maxim Integrated Products, and Analog Devices have also scaled down production. What makes ON more attractive then the three listed competitors is the opportunity for long term growth after they fully take over the East Fishkill plant which they acquired from GlobalFoundaries. There, they will be producing 300mm wafers, which are silicon disks that include chips and are used to build semiconductors. The new 300mm wafers yield higher returns than 200mm. Also, these wafers are essential for chip makers. ON’s expansion into New York will increase the productivity of wafer manufacturing and drive costs lower.

Last year in June, President Trump said he would ease the severity of the ban of Huawei components being bought from American companies. The White House said the ban was implemented because:

Huawei has been involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United Stats. (Source: foreignpolicy.com)

The ban has since been lifted, but there is still uncertainty. Huawei depends on many semiconductors from the US to provide them with essential parts to create technology. An example of a part is those silicon wafers that I mentioned above. The trade war has created a fear within the semiconductor industry. Over the last few years, semiconductor stocks have seen steady gains. This new fear has leveled things off. Investors know the future is impossible to predict. Perhaps, Trump implements another ban and forces China to innovate their technology without America. So, for the time being, semiconductor stocks will most likely trade on headlines. They will be very stable unless material news is released. Because of these macroeconomic issues and stability of semi conductor stocks, I think it is a great time to buy shares of ON, as they have been lagged compared to their peers.

East Fishkill Plant

A major reason why I think ON Semiconductor is very attractive is because of their acquisition from GlobalFoundaries to take over their East Fishkill plant. ON spent $430 million to purchase it and are planning on investing $720 million into the plant. This will be ON’s first operation that is able to produce 300mm silicon wafers to technology firms. Like I mentioned above, these wafers contain chips that help technology firms create products and services. Before this purchase, ON could only make chips using older 200mm wafers, so this purchase is set to increase margins and revenues. During the 1Q 2019 earnings call, a representative for Ari Shusterman from Neeham & Company asked about ON’s plans for the fishkill lab:

Q: Hello, I'm taking the question for Raji Gill. First off, I want to say congratulations on your acquisition of the Fishkill fab. And just like moving forward, what is your strategic vision when it comes to expanding capacity in 300 millimeter, like any further plans there? How should we think about this expansion? Thank you.

Keith D. Jackson CEO of ON:

A: No. That expansion, we're very excited about. It should fuel our growth for many years. We talked about the opportunity of doing well north of $2 billion of revenue there. So we think that covers us, and that's why we believe we will be able to save CapEx going forward. (Source: The Motley Fool)

So, it does not seem like ON is planning on doing anything else with the new plant, but they will be able to massively improve their gross margins. Now, let's take a look at Bloomberg earnings estimates (average of every analyst covering the sector) and see how much analysts are predicting ON to grow earnings compared to their peers.

ON Estimates

(Image's created by author using a Bloomberg Terminal)

EPS Growth to 2022: 94.8%

Change in Gross Margin to 2022E: 2021E = 2.21%

% Sales Change to 2022E: 29.2%

MCHP Estimates

EPS Growth to 2022: 12.7%

Change in Gross Margin to 2022E: 1.28%

% Sales Change to 2022E: 7.7%

ADI Estimates

EPS Growth to 2022: 19.7%

Change in Gross Margin to 2022E: 1.7%

% Sales Change to 2022E: 11.4%

MXIM Estimates

EPS Growth to 2022: 23.1%

Change in Gross Margin to 2022E: .85%

% Sales Change to 2022E: 9.2%

Looking at these growth estimates is very interesting. Why would a stock that is expected to grow EPS by 94.8% be trading at such a discount to its sector? Analysts are on top of the future for ON. They are predicting an increase of 2.21% to their gross margins which is higher than other firms. What really got my attention though was ON’s comparable gross margin. They have the same if not more sales than the other three stocks listed, yet their gross margin is a mere 38% compared to 63%,71%, and 66%. Why is this? Well, I believe their scaling ability has contributed a lot to their deflated gross margin. First of all, ON Semiconductor is paying 36,000 employees, while Microchip is paying 18,286, Maxim Integrated is paying 7,131, and Analog Devices is paying 15,300. ON’s labor costs are through the roof and driving down gross margins. In September of last year, ON conducted a series of layoffs, and people are speculating that they may do another round in 2020. I am optimistic they will do this as their new plant will enable them to work more efficiently with less workers.

The East Fishkill Plant also provides an excellent opportunity to scale production and increase their margins. This is by far the largest manufacturing plant this company has ever seen, and I expect to hear great things about increasing margins in the future.

Valuation and Recommendation

ON MXIM MCHP ADI P/E 12.65 25.52 17.97 23.17 PEG 12FWD 1.64 2.39 1.84 2.01 EPS Growth to 2022E 94.8% 23.1% 12.7% 19.7%

(Table created by author from Nasdaq)

As you can see, while MXIM, MCHP, and ADI are not expanding or growing as rapidly as ON is, you still have to pay more for their growth (PEG) and pay more for shares, even though ON is expected to grow 94.8% to 2022. Usually, if a company is projected to grow their earnings by that much, that stock would have a very high P/E ratio, as people would be willing to pay more times earnings because of higher estimated growth. This is not the case here, and a promising semiconductor industry, I would look into buying shares of ON Semiconductor for the long term while they are still cheap. I believe it is just a matter of time before the market understands that this stock is very cheap, especially when they are planning on expanding their manufacturing process and reducing labor costs.

(Image created by author using a Bloomberg Terminal)

Above, is a chart showing ON’s relative P/E ratio to the S&P (Light Blue), a NTM EPS Estimate (Red) a NTM+1Year EPS Estimate (Orange), and the price of ON (Yellow). Now, before I analyze this, I want to refresh readers that P/E ratios are by no means the only ratio and financial stat that is important when deciding whether or not a stock is cheap or not. P/Es can be deflated and inflated based on the debt structure of a company, which will misdirect investors. There are also hundreds of styles of P/Es. There are forward P/Es, trailing P/Es, etc. I am simply looking at FWD P/E ratio and how, historically, it has reacted compared to the market when EPS is where it is. Another thing I want readers to keep in mind is that bottom line, the most important thing for public companies, is earnings. Earnings is king. And as an investor, I like to know exactly how much people are willing to pay for those earnings per share at that time. Which is the P/E ratio.

So, with that in mind, here is the point from this graph I want you to take away:

Notice the inverse relationship of Rel P/E and Earnings for ON. When EPS was about $.60 during 2012, their P/E was trading at a 7.8% premium to the market. However, their current EPS is 1.625 their relative P/E is a 20% discount. Why? My answer is that the market does not think there is any growth left for this stock. I say this because when the stock had .60 EPS, their future estimates were much higher, so people were therefore willing to pay a premium. I think this P/E ratio should be much higher as I expect much more growth to hit in the future with this new East Fishkill Plant.



I don’t think the market is aware of how much growth could come from this plant. This company is reentering a high growth stage. They are increasing their CAPEX at a much faster rate than any other semiconductor on the market right now, yet they are treated like there is no room left to grow. Their margins are a lousy 33% and they are aware of this opportunity. While analysts are predicting a 2% increase in margin over the next two years, I think they can do much better than that once they develop their East Fishkill plant over the next five years, which is how long management said it will need to fully implement. Buy shares while they are cheap before this next five years. The cherry on top of this investment is that ON has the opportunity to reduce labor costs a ton by conducting another round of layoffs. They are extremely over staffed right now and it seems like management priority is growing profits, not creating jobs. I love the industry, I love their recent acquisitions, I love their current stock price, and because of that, I recommend buying shares of ON for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.