Talend: Ready For Takeoff

Source: MarTech

Talend (TLND) is playing in a heavily contested cloud ETL (extract, transform, load) space. It is not going to be a cakewalk transition into a subscription-based billing model. Investors should anticipate more volatility, as revenue collection and modeling will be non-linear. Regardless, Talend will pull through, thereby rewarding investors who can hold on to their position. This is going to be a long-term bet on the growing cloud space. Any attempt to predict short-term price action will be tough due to Talend's volatile DNA. I will prefer to acquire a little position and add on further dips if the opportunity presents itself. Talend's future growth path is compelling, and its valuation at 5x P/S TTM isn't too expensive for a competitive cloud play.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Talend

Talend is an ETL player providing Big Data solutions. It is enjoying double-digit growth in the ETL space. Demand for its products will continue to grow as the company provides more Big Data solutions driven by the global migration of business workloads to cloud platforms. Its recent acquisition of Stitch is an added strength to its competitive positioning when entering RFPs in a space with strong cloud players. Talend is guiding for 21% growth in FY'19. This will be aided by positive secular trends in the cloud space. There is enough tailwind for Talend to beat its near-term growth guidance. As a result, I remain bullish in demand for the company's products in the near term.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Talend will have to keep spending on sales and marketing to convince customers to choose it over products offered by big tech companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), SAP, and Oracle (ORCL). This will continue to impact margins. The company will continue to enjoy strong near-term demand due to the expanding cloud market. However, it needs to keep an eye on its efficiency ratios. Management was upbeat about product demand and revenue growth during the last earnings call. The recent acquisition of Stitch has strengthened its competitive positioning. Its strong partnership with cloud platforms is also attractive, as it helps system integrators do their job better. Talend's continuous transition to a subscription-based billing means gross margin will continue to improve.

My biggest concern is the lack of profitability. Talend has cash of $172 million and debt of $154 million (LT debt of $126 million), which means it can meet its short-term obligations. However, margins have to improve in order to reduce cash burn.

Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Talend's future valuation trajectory will be a sine wave of higher lows and higher highs. This is due to its volatile nature. The company is exposed to currency risks in the eurozone, it is a growth stock without profits, there are multiple players in its ETL niche, and it is making a change to its billing method. This means investors will demand a huge risk premium when discounting their valuation cash flow.

The Street's forward revenue estimate is conservative at 20%. Talend's improving partnerships with platforms like Azure will expand its cloud TAM (total addressable market).

Source: Author

Using a DCF model, we can gauge the probability of multiples expansion. Firstly, we assume revenue expands to an 18% market share in 2022 while growing double digits into 2024, which is a bullish estimate. Assuming gross margin improves to 79% (driven by growth in subscription revenue as a % of overall revenue) and changes in working capital grow to 12% of revenue as deferred revenue ramps, the weight will be on SG&A to drive multiples expansion. Talend has to be approaching profitability this year for its multiples to expand significantly. The alternative route is for growth to exceed 20% (analysts' consensus revenue growth estimate in 2021). The competition in the data ingestion space makes this growth projection a 50/50, though it isn't unlikely. Even if it is exceeded, there is a strong chance it will be a function of opex. Another favorable scenario is for investors to lower their risk premium. This will be driven by strong macro tailwinds in the eurozone. The probability of outperforming is 50/50. However, the payoff will be huge given Talend's subdued valuation.

Talend's forward revenue growth hovers near the 75th percentile of its peer group; however, its TTM P/S ratio (5x) is around the 50th percentile. Alteryx (AYX), a product peer, trades at a market cap of $8 billion+, while Talend barely trades above the $1 billion mark. Though Alteryx offers more use cases beyond ETL, and it is growing faster than Talend at a better profit margin. This means Talend has the potential to be worth more if it efficiently utilizes the recent capital raise from its debt issuance.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Winning in the ETL is not a cakewalk. Gartner doesn't consider Talend a market share leader in the data integration space. Most cloud providers have their ETL solutions. Open source platforms like Talend will have to immensely raise their value proposition to win more market share. They also have to be willing to openly collaborate where necessary. This means their marketing message has to be friendly, with less focus on product superiority and more focus on improving the cloud ecosystem. The overall implication of this is more SG&A spend.

Risks

Given that management is guiding for growth and investment activities to acquire more market share, Talend's risk is more macro and consumer-driven. Unless the company has sufficient competitive moat (superior pricing power, strong partnerships), investor-specific risks (rise in short interest, increase in daily return volatility) will be triggered. From macro volatility in EMEA, inflexible pricing power due to the level of competition in the ETL space, SaaS transition (non-linearity), to cloud stock volatility, investors should see this as a volatile stock. In the annual risk premium analysis conducted by Aswath Damodaran of NYU, the United States has the best total risk premium after normalizing all the 156 countries in the analysis universe. Talend doesn't enjoy this favorable risk premium because it generates a significant percentage of its revenue in the EMEA region.

Though management was positive about the cloud business in Europe during the last earnings call, I find Talend's overall EMEA exposure to be riskier compared to competitors that generate more portion of their revenue in North America. This might force risk-averse value investors to pick the competitors over Talend.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Outperform)

The congested ETL space, coupled with Talend's EMEA exposure, doesn't give investors the confidence to lower their risk premium. The company's forward growth guidance and market share pursuit are attractive. Its SaaS transition (often non-linear) is expected to boost gross margin. However, the level of competition in the ETL space, coupled with the added opex needed to sell its brand, will make the gains flowing to the opex line less pronounced. Regardless, I find the valuation attractive at 5x sales, and I'm guiding for the stock to outperform on strong SaaS revenue growth in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.