FirstCash Doing Pretty Well Through A Challenging Period

FirstCash did a little better than expected, with small beats at the revenue, operating, and net lines and good free cash flow generation for the year.

There was no reason to expect FirstCash’s (FCFS) fourth quarter to be strong, as management had warned investors about the impacts of curtailing the consumer lending business (payday lending) and social programs in Mexico that were impacting pawn loan demand. While I wouldn’t call the results “strong”, I think they do demonstrate that FirstCash management is able to effectively manage the company through both the boom times and the challenging times, neither of which last forever.

FirstCash shares have recovered from their lows but still appear to offer double-digit upside on a long-term discounted cash flow basis. The U.S. operations will be a cash cow, generating cash for dividends and buybacks, while the company continues to reinvest the cash flow generated by the Latin American operations into further store growth across the region. All told, while this is a stock with above-average risk, I think it’s a name worth considering.

A Fair-To-Good Quarter On Balance

FirstCash managed a slightly better than expected quarter amidst challenging conditions in the key Mexican market.

Revenue came in about 2% better than expected, growing a little less than 4% from the year-ago period. Gross margin shrank about 80bp from the prior year, but beat expectations by almost two points. Adjusted EBITDA rose 6% year over year, missing expectations by about 4% Operating income rose less than 5%, coming in just above expectations, with a 10bp improvement in operating margin.

At the bottom line, this was a very slightly better than expected quarter, with some encouraging outperformance in core operations. Debt didn’t change much, free cash flow came in higher than expected, and the company maintained the dividend, while announcing another $100 million buyback (about 2.5% of the shares outstanding at current prices).

Details Show Some Mixed, Including Some Positive, Trends

Core revenue, which FirstCash defines as revenue from retail and pawn operations (excluding payday lending and jewelry scrapping), rose 6% in the quarter and FirstCash beat expectations by about 1%.

Retail revenue rose 7% overall, or 3% on a same-store basis. U.S. retail sales rose 2% (1% on a same-store basis), while Latin American retail sales rose 13% and 5% on a same-store basis. Retail margins were down year over year by 80bp, with U.S. margins up nicely (up 130bp) on the maturation and improvement of the Cash America store base. Latin American retail margin declined almost four points, though, due to the impact of more aggressive industry-wide discounting during what is effectively Mexico’s Black Friday. I would note, too, that the Latin American retail operations were stronger than the fourth quarter same-store sales for WalMex (OTCQX:WMMVY) and the discount retailer segment (as reported by ANTAD).

Pawn loan fees rose 4% overall in the quarter, with flat same-store growth in the U.S. and 3% same-store sales growth in Mexico. Pawn loans outstanding were down 1% on a same-store basis in the U.S. and down 3% in Mexico.

Both results are disappointing, if understandable. In the U.S., employment and wages are high and consumer credit continues to expand as banks and non-bank financial companies try to offset spread pressures with loan growth expansion. In Mexico, a social welfare program that effectively gives low-income citizens $300/year via a debit card is depressing pawn loan demand (average pawn loans in FirstCash’s Mexican operations are around $75, and most customers take out a handful of loans per year).

On a segment income basis, the U.S. operations saw 3% contraction as reported, but almost 3% growth (and 30bp of margin expansion) excluding the impact of the payday lending winddown. Latin American profits rose 1%, but margins decline 260bp, primarily on the hit to retail margins, not certainly not helped by slower volumes in high-margin pawn lending.

The Outlook

Management offered what I’d describe as “prudently cautious” guidance for 2020. By and large, the trends that have impacted the second half of 2019 are going to continue through 2020, including lower year-over-year demand for pawn loans in Mexico before FirstCash annualizes those social program starts and reestablishes a new baseline. The EPS guidance of $4.05 to $4.25 looks bad at first (Bloomberg showed a spread of $4.28 to $4.42 before earnings), but $0.12 of that is forex – not only is management being cautious on forex assumptions, but sell-side analysts don’t always factor that in. Stripping that out, management’s guidance is $0.08 below the midpoint of expectations, or around 2%.

I had already factored in lower expectations in my model. I’ve trimmed a little more out of 2020 just to be more cautious on conditions in Mexico (that’s more on the retail side than pawn loan demand), but I still expect long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 6%, particularly with a lot of room to grow in Colombia (where the company has just 8 stores today) and eventually in markets like Peru. I believe free cash flow margins will trend higher as capex needs become more moderate – there’s not much need to add stores in the U.S. and stores in Latin America don’t cost as much (not to mention, I think store count growth in Mexico slows from here on).

The Bottom Line

Discounting my expected cash flows back, I get an estimated long-term annualized return of about 10% at today’s price. That’s solid in my view. I can appreciate that some investors may want an even higher return to compensate for the risks that go with operating in emerging markets, to say nothing of the risks that go with operating a pawn operation (pawn lending isn’t as reviled as payday lending, but it’s still heavily regulated). Either way, though, I believe FirstCash is still showing itself to be a well-run company, even through this more challenging point in the cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.