Universal Technical Institute: A Solid Quarter And Inflection Point Make The Stock Attractive Still

Despite the subsequent increase in the stock price following the report, UTI is cheaper than when we first wrote about the name, and we remain long.

Recap

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is the nation's leading for-profit, post-secondary trade school specializing in training students to be automotive technicians. We covered the business more in-depth in the article found here, and today we will largely be focused on reviewing recent results and updating our valuation.

The numbers

UTI reported results for Q4 and full-year numbers for FY 2019 that we believe are conducive to our thesis that management now thoroughly has costs under control and the company should maintain profitability even in an economic environment that's punitive to the business model. With a counter-cyclical business model, enduring low rates of unemployment has spelled tough times for UTI. Despite a challenging economic backdrop, management has succeeded in rationalizing their campus footprint and bringing costs down.

Indeed, despite the subsequent 35% upward price action in the stock following our last report, we like the stock even more now, as we view the strength of the thesis has materially improved given the underlying business performance. UTI remains cheap based on today's earnings, along with giving investors exposure to explosive upside if enrollment rates were to pick back up to levels seen a mere 3 years ago.

(Source: UTI)

Moving on to results, for the quarter UTI brought in $87.7 million in revenue, representing a 9% increase year over year. During the same time period, the company reported operating income of $5.4 million (6% margin). This compares to a loss of $16 million in operating income in the year-ago quarter. Importantly, operating expenses were down 10% year over year, and coupled with the 10% improvement in new student starts, led to EBITDA of ~$10 million in the quarter alone. Thus, the positive effects of operating leverage (interested readers curious what negative operating leverage looks like can find it here).

Looking forward, the company expects marginal revenue growth in 2020 (2-4%), with the midpoint of guidance being ~$340 million, while student starts should comp low double digits. They expect operating expenses to come down 4.5% before the inclusion of cost savings reaped from the Norwood rundown. Management is guiding EBITDA to be $28 million and FCF to be $25 million.

Valuation

Note that the company is trading at roughly a 12% FCF yield based on how the business is performing today. The market is pricing in no further growth in student enrollment or any cost savings, as the company continues to wind down larger and unprofitable campuses (most notably Norwood). In our view, the current earnings yield is more than a sufficient margin of safety in order to justify an investment.

Looking to the upside, this is a company which, in the last decade, was able to achieve annual revenue of $450 million. In a scenario where unemployment rolls over and student enrollment levels reach where they were during the last cycle, UTI could at minimum add another $100 million in revenue from where the company is today. With a 65% contribution rate (lower end of management's guidance), it only takes algebraic math to reach the conclusion that free cash flow could double in the next 3-5 years, and we don't believe it takes a heroic assumption to get there.

2020 FCF $25 million Additional revenue $100 million + Contribution margin (65%) $65 million - OpEx, Main-expense, Misc. (50%) $32.5 million + Additional FCF $32.5 million = New total FCF $57.5

That compares to a market cap of $195 million. Clearly, there are probable scenarios where the US doesn't enter into a recession in the next three years and UTI merely grows revenue in the low single digits. But given the improvement in the operations of the business highlighted above, we believe the stock is attractively priced even if the upside projection doesn't pan out. At current levels, UTI gives investors an adequate margin of safety, while providing equity holders exposure to explosive optionality to the upside if student enrollment picks back up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.