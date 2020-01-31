Turtle Beach: The Wait Is Close To Ending

It has been a pretty terrible year for Turtle Beach's (HEAR) shareholders. After hitting the $30-mark in mid-2018, Turtle Beach has steadily fallen ever since, going below the $8-mark recently. It is currently down 75% from recent highs, but with 2019 behind us, the bull case, which is supported by our recent findings, should finally start playing out.

Turning point

Turtle Beach is reaching a turning point. For the last few quarters, it has been seeing severe revenue and profit declines as the Fortnite phenomenon continues to die down. Combined with the recent acquisition of ROCCAT and other headwinds like trade tensions, results have been disappointing and expectations have been lowered, as you can see below.

However, we believe the company may be at an inflection point. In the next few quarters, investors will finally get to see whether management's projections actually play out.

Management has mentioned multiple times that there would be a step down in purchases of headsets due to the 2-year purchase cycle behavior of gamers. Well, this prediction has proven true so far, with Q2 and Q3 revenues down double-digits vs. last year.

Now, we are finally shifting to the 2nd portion of management's model. Management believes that after 2019, headset sales should not only stabilize but start growing, meaning revenues in 2020 should be higher than revenues in 2019. We expect management to discuss this phenomenon in the Q4 call, but do note that since the demand for headsets was still strong in Q1 2019, actual growth in console headset sales may not occur until Q2 2020.

Improving reputation bodes well for bull case

Another factor that increases our confidence in Turtle Beach's bull case is the fact that its new products seem to be substantially higher quality than its older ones. When we first started looking at Turtle Beach in mid-2018, the company didn't have a great reputation. Its products were mainly cheap plastic headsets that didn’t last very long, so most of its customers were parents who picked the cheapest headsets to try and save money. At one point, Turtle Beach had to issue a recall for moldy headsets.

More recently, we have noticed that the quality of Turtle Beach products has improved substantially. Most of its recently introduced products, including its Atlas line and the Recon 70 headset, have received 4-5 star reviews on Amazon (see for yourself). When we visited its Amazon page a few months ago, it was hard to find anything above 4 stars, but now most of its products seem to be 4 stars and above.

When we read the reviews, we can see why they're so positive. Customers believe they are getting substantial value as well as quality. One reviewer said that as soon as he unboxed the Atlas Aero, he could “feel the quality.” Another reviewer said that it was the “biggest jump in quality in all respects in years.” One reviewer said that the microphone on the $30 Turtle Beach battle buds has a quality that “you would see on 100 dollar plus headsets.”

Why is this significant? Historically, Turtle Beach has been seen as a low-quality headset manufacturer, especially considering it usually leads the lower price point segment of the market. This forces Turtle Beach to compete on price, compressing margins and the premiumization of Turtle Beach’s products allows it to appeal to gamers looking for quality, not just a functional device, allowing Turtle Beach to capture share from premium headset players like Astro and HyperX. Since these devices also usually command higher price points, having a better mix of these devices could help to expand gross margins.

Q4 thoughts and predictions

With results for Q4, the all-important holiday quarter, coming up, we just thought we would give our thoughts and outlook beforehand. Consensus revenue estimates are $106mil, which is pretty much equal to management's guidance. Not much to see here - We pretty much have the same forecasts.

EPS is a more interesting story. Consensus calls for EPS of $0.85, representing around $13.3mil in net income and full-year EPS of $0.74. This is very interesting considering management is only guiding for $0.50-0.60 in EPS for FY 2019. Considering management's 15-quarter streak of beating EPS estimates though, the high estimates may actually be justified.

Valuation

After the recent decline, Turtle Beach is cheaper than ever. The market cap is now around $120mil, or just 5x EV/EBITDA, an incredibly low multiple for a company with strong FCF conversion and revenues guided to increase for the next few years. Of course, this hinges on whether management's predictions can be trusted. However, considering the strong insider buying, including the director that bought soon after our last article, and the continuous quality improvement in its products, we are confident that people will continue to purchase and upgrade their Turtle Beach products and we're confident that the bull case will play out.

Takeaway

Overall, Turtle Beach is still an incredible value in this overheated market. The company trades at less than 10x FCF despite management guiding for 15-30% adjusted EBITDA growth over the next few years. We have analyzed the company's products as well as management's forecasts, and we believe that in the next few months the bull case will play out and the company will return to growth, generating shareholder value in the process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.