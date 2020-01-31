RSX: More Pressure On The Russian Market

Since 2018, the growth rate of the mining industry in Russia has been slowing down due to participation in the OPEC+ deal.

Instrument

The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) is a fund that offers exposure to equities from Russia, which include publicly-traded companies that are incorporated in Russia or that are incorporated outside of Russia but have at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Russia.

Source: VanEck

Analysis

According to the latest official data, in December, the Russian retail turnover slowed down to 1.9% YoY:

At the same time, there was a slight decrease in the growth rates of real and nominal wages:

As well, in the fourth quarter of 2019, the real disposable income of Russian citizens grew only by 1.1% YoY after rising by 3.1% YoY in the third quarter:

In my opinion, judging by the general situation, the annual growth rate of the Russian retail turnover at the level of 2% is the upper limit for today. But given that Russian retail companies make up only a small part of the RSX's portfolio, this does not play a significant role in this analysis.

Now let's look at the industrial production of Russia.

In December, the Russian industry grew by 2.1% YoY, with an average growth rate of 2.4% YoY in 2019:

As before, Russia's industrial production is growing mainly due to the mining sector. The dynamics of other components are highly volatile:

On December 6, Russia agreed to further small cuts in oil production. And in January, OPEC and its allies began discussing a further extension of the deal. Therefore, in the coming months, it is not possible to count on any tangible positive dynamics of Russia's industrial production.

Further, over the past twelve months, there has been no real increase in the volume of construction in Russia:

And finally, the key evidence of instability of the current industrial growth is the continuing dynamics of decline of fixed capital investments. This situation indicates a stable unwillingness of Russian companies to make long-term investments in their businesses.

In December, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia PMI remained negative for the eighth consecutive month:

Here is an extract from the comments on this study:

...Firms continued to reduce their workforce numbers and business confidence remained relatively subdued... ...A slump in client demand continued to drive new order volumes down both domestically and globally, with new business from abroad falling for the eighth month running...

To summarize, I think that Russia is still one step away from stagnation. Perhaps the new Russian government will change the situation for the better. But, given that some of the previous ministers remained in the new composition of the government, I do not think that breakthroughs should be expected.

Bottom line

Technically, the RSX is still moving in the ascending channel. But I don’t see any fundamental factors that would allow us to look at the Russian market with great optimism.

In January the price of the fund has found a clear resistance at the level $26.5. And now one should expect the RSX price to decrease to $24.5 in the next two months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.