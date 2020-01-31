Acadia Pharmaceuticals: Undervalued And Ripe For A Major Run-Up

Acadia will likely experience a substantial run-up in share price in 2020 through several catalysts and potentially a buy-out.

Additionally, the potential approval and future sales from MDD, schizophrenia, and trofinetide are not reflected in the share price today.

The market is significantly discounting the likelihood that pimavanserin will be approved for DRP, as well as the potential future revenues that can be generated from this indication.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) (NASDAQ:ACAD) had a great run in 2019. After hitting a 52-week low in January 2019 of $15.72, the stock rose over 240% to reach an all-time high of $53.70 in early December. Recently the stock price has corrected a bit, on no significant news, settling in the $40 range.

Despite Acadia’s run-up over the past year, I feel strongly that the shares remain significantly undervalued. Below, I break down each indication for its leading drug NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) including my estimates for future revenue potential, and I discuss why I believe Acadia's shares have such substantial upside.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, whose primary drug, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is aimed at treating various CNS-related disorders.

In April 2016, pimavanserin was approved as the first treatment for Parkinson’s disease associated hallucinations and delusions (“PDP”). Pimavanserin is also being tested for three additional indications: Dementia-Related Psychosis (“DRP”), Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”), and Schizophrenia Negative Symptoms.

In addition to pimavanserin, Acadia’s drug Trofinetide is currently being tested as a treatment for Rhett syndrome in North America.

Source: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia currently pegs the market potential for each indication as follows:

Source: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Approved Indication – Parkinson's Disease Psychosis

Currently, pimavanserin is approved to treat Parkinson’s Disease Psychosis, which the FDA granted in April 2016. Pimavanserin sales have been rapidly increasing each year since hitting the market in 2016, and are expected to hit ~$340MM in 2019. This represents substantial 50% YOY growth:

Source: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Pimavanserin has achieved sales growth every quarter dating back to 2016 when it first hit the market. However, as illustrated in the chart below, growth slowed in 2018 due to headwinds from a negative CNN article that also sparked a major downward move in Acadia’s stock price.

Source: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

After the FDA refuted CNN's claims in September 2018 and squashed any worries about safety risks related to pimavanserin, sales growth picked up again, growing rapidly from $58MM in 3Q18 to $94.6MM in 3Q19.

Acadia pegs the addressable market opportunity for Parkinson’s Disease Psychosis at 125K patients and claims the company will exit 2019 with a high-teens market penetration. It is clear that Pimavanserin has significant room to continue running and increasing its patient base. Analysts echo the same sentiment, as consensus peak sales estimates range from $800 to $860MM by 2021.

Dementia-Related Psychosis

On September 9, 2019, Acadia’s stock rocketed upwards nearly 70% due to successful results in its Phase 3 dementia-related psychosis clinical trial, HARMONY. HARMONY evaluated pimavanserin’s efficacy in treating DRP; results showed pimavanserin met its primary endpoint and achieved substantial statistical superiority over the placebo.

In fact, the results were so robust that Acadia announced the trial would be stopped early based on pre-specified stopping criteria requiring one-sided p-value less than 0.0033 on the study’s primary endpoint. The study's one-sided p-value of 0.0023 handily beat the required threshold and correlated to a 2.8 fold reduced risk of relapse by psychosis. Additionally, Acadia reported tremendous safety and tolerability results over a 9-month period: no worsening of cognition and no worsening of motor function in any of the patients.

Source: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Obviously, this is great news for the company and investors, as it strongly tilts the scales in favor of an FDA approval for the DRP indication. Acadia estimates the potential market opportunity for DRP as 10X that of PDP, or 1.2M patients, and there is currently no approved treatment on the market for DRP. Acadia is likely to grow DRP sales much quicker than PDP due to the overlap between the diseases and the fact that Acadia has made inroads with many doctors and specialists. Acadia has already submitted a pre-sNDA meeting request, and plans on submitting an sNDA seeking approval for the DRP indication in the Summer of 2020.

Applying the 10X factor to PDP peak sales estimates, along with a conservative discount of 50% (to account for miscalculations in terms of market size, extra discounts, changes in price, etc), gives peak DRP sales estimate of $4B.

Major Depressive Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD") is currently Pimavanserin’s largest market opportunity, with an addressable market over 20X the size of PDP’s, or a 2.5M base versus 125K. Pimavanserin is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 CLARITY study as an adjunctive therapy for patients with MDD who do not respond to their initial antidepressant therapy (such as Prozac).

Acadia’s Phase 2 CLARITY study showcased tremendous results, meeting both the primary endpoint (p-value of 0.039 on the HAMD scale) and the secondary endpoint (p-value of 0.004 on the SDS disability scale).

Additionally, it is noteworthy to point out the abundant list of positive secondary outcome findings:

Source: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

These secondary outcome measures relied upon heavily by doctors and positive outcomes are rare among existing treatments; the tremendous results showcased by pimavanserin in nearly every category strongly supports the reasoning that NUPLAZID is positioned to be the drug of choice by physicians for adjunctive MDD therapy. Especially when compared to the negative side effects associated with existing adjunctive therapies for MDD:

Source: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Following the positive Phase 2 results, Acadia initiated the CLARITY-2 trial, the first of two Phase 3 MDD clinical trials, on April 25, 2019. The second Phase 3 trial, CLARITY-3, will be initiated in the coming months. This is a parallel design study, where both studies will be run simultaneously; only one positive study result is necessary to submit an sNDA.

During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference earlier this month, Acadia reported results are ahead of schedule and enrollment is running ahead of plan. A readout on the study’s results is expected in 4Q2020.

In order to estimate future sales for the MDD indication, I apply the 20X factor along with a 70% discount factor (higher than DRP due to no first-to-market advantage). This computes a $4.8B peak sales estimate for MDD.

Schizophrenia

Pimavanserin's final indication is treatment for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. In July 2019, Acadia released the results of its Phase 3 ENHANCE study, evaluating pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia. Despite exhibiting a consistent trend in improvement of psychotic symptoms, the results missed the primary endpoint; the total score of p=0.0940 on the Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) was not deemed statistically significant. Despite the failure, pimavanserin showcased positive results in two categories measuring negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

Acadia’s current Phase 2 trial, ADVANCE, evaluates pimavanserin for the treatment of negative symptoms related to schizophrenia. On November 25, 2019, Acadia announced positive top-line results from its ADVANCE study, where pimavanserin met the primary endpoint - measuring change from baseline to week 26 on the NSA-16 total score. However, the drug did not separate from placebo in the Personal and Social Performance scale, a key secondary endpoint.

The failure to separate from placebo is likely due to the fact that patients were given a range of pimavanserin doses, including 34 mg, 20 mg, or 10 mg. The 34 mg saw the most robust results, including separation from placebo, and Acadia is set to commence a second study with only the 34 mg dose in Summer 2020.

While the market opportunity is not as large as DRP or MDD, it is still 5X the size of the market for PDP. Additionally, like DRP and PDP, there is no FDA-approved treatment for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Peak revenue estimate, using the 5X factor at a 50% discount, is calculated at $2B.

Trofinetide – Partnership With Neuren Pharma

In addition to NUPLAZID, Acadia announced in August 2018 that it entered into an exclusive license agreement with Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:NURPF) to develop and commercialize the drug, trofinetide, in North America. Acadia is currently running their ongoing LAVENDER Phase 3 trial, evaluating trofinetide’s efficacy in treating Rett syndrome.

There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for Rett syndrome. If approved, Acadia has estimated the peak annual sales potential for trofinetide in North America as over $500MM.

Putting It All Together – Acadia Is Substantially Undervalued

There are three scenarios under which it is most appropriate to value Acadia: a conservative valuation, a best-case-scenario valuation, and a worst-case-scenario valuation.

While I am bullish on primavanerin's potential to achieve between $850M and $1B in peak sales for its PDP indication, I used $800M in the calculations below to remain conservative. Additionally, I use a further discount factor of 20% to account for any miscalculations potentially not captured by the model, and I use a 4X sales multiple.

Measure 1 – Conservative Valuation

My conservative valuation assumes the following:

pimavanserin peaks at $800MM in revenues for the PDP indication

pimavanserin is approved for the DRP indication

pimavanserin is rejected for all other indications, and trofinetide is also rejected.

Source: Eugene Capital Advisors

Under this scenario, Acadia has 150% upside from today's price level of $40.

Measure 2 – ‘Best-Case Scenario’ Valuation

The second valuation measure is a best case, all-the-stars-align type valuation. This model assumes that pimavanserin is approved as a treatment for all indications, and trofinetide is approved in North America. My valuation under this model looks as follows:

Source: Eugene Capital Advisors

Under a best-case scenario, Acadia has 527% upside from today's share price.

Measure 3 – ‘Worst-Case Scenario’ Valuation

Under a worst-case scenario valuation for Acadia, all indications for pimavanserin would be rejected by the FDA. Additionally, trofinetide would be rejected. Assuming pimavanserin were still to peak at $800M in revenue, Acadia's market value and share price would be cut in half from today's level of ~$40:

Source: Eugene Capital Advisors

Under a worst-case scenario, Acadia has 50% downside risk from today's share price.

Risks and Financials

Risks

The biggest risk facing Acadia is illustrated in the worst-case scenario situation above, whereby the FDA rejects pimavanserin for any or all of the indications it is currently being tested. Any news associated with subpar trial results would hit Acadia's stock price hard. Additionally, Acadia faces the risk that the FDA rejects pimavanserin's sNDA for DRP or forces another trial.

However, due to the Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted for pimavanserin's DRP indication, the FDA has worked closely with Acadia throughout the HARMONY trial. It is highly unlikely that Acadia would have stopped the trial early unless it was extremely confident its sNDA would be approved. Yet, the market is still pricing the stock as if the odds are tilted in the other direction.

Pimavanserin's safety profile was a risk early on, and unfavorable news in the future regarding safety would likely cause another tailspin like the CNN article. However, recent trials and studies, along with the FDA's own independent research, have concluded that safety is not a concern at this time.

Financials

Acadia ended Q32019 with $683MM in cash and cash equivalents, on the heels of a $250MM stock offering on September 7, 2019.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Between this recent cash infusion, along with a steadily increasing revenue stream from pimavanserin that is projected to hit $340MM for the year, Acadia enters 2020 in a strong financial position. Furthermore, the company no longer needs to burn cash on the HARMONY trial which it ended prematurely. Accordingly, I do not foresee the need for a capital raise over the next 12-months.

2020: Several Significant Catalysts Upcoming

Acadia heads into 2020 with several major catalysts that could cause a sharp spike in share price:

FDA ruling on NUPLAZID's sNDA for the DRP indication in Summer 2020 CLARITY-2 Results read-out in 4Q2020 Potential buy-out Continued sales growth of NUPLAZID for the PDP indication that beats estimates

Furthermore, Acadia's largest shareholder is the Baker Brothers, one of the savviest and well-respected investor groups in the biotech sphere. On top of owning nearly 30% of Acadia's outstanding shares, the Bakers' $1.4B stake in Acadia constitutes a 10% weight in their overall portfolio and is their third-largest holding. Two out of seven board seats are filled by Baker Bros members, including Julian Baker himself. Most recently, the Bakers purchased 1,562,500 shares at $40/shr. through the share offering in September.

Any investor would be wise to take notice of the Bakers' significant involvement with Acadia. They initiated their stake in 2016 and have steadily increased their position since then. They obviously realize the major blockbuster potential of NUPLAZID and feel the shares remain undervalued, as evidenced by their recent share purchases. Additionally, the Bakers' involvement increases the likelihood of a buyout, although they seem content to hold onto the stock.

Conclusion

Acadia’s share price is clearly substantially undervalued at ~$40 per share and represents a tremendous buying opportunity. Even a conservative analysis computes a fair value of $100 per share, or 150% upside.

Furthermore, under a best-case scenario, Acadia’s shares could reflect a price of up to $251 per share or 527% upside to today’s price.

My fair value estimates use heavy discounting in order to account for factors such as errors in Acadia's market assessments, downward changes in price, and other unanticipated events. This means that Acadia's share price could run even higher than the prices reflected in my models above. Also, if Acadia were to be bought out, the sales multiple used could be higher than 4x.

While the upside is substantial, investors certainly run the risk of the FDA rejecting pimavanserin for some or all of its remaining indications. Additional risks include pimavanserin failing to reach peak sales estimates or new safety worries. However, based on the stellar trial results so far, along with the steadily increasing acceptance of pimavanserin by physicians as evidenced by the sharply increasing sales, I find these scenarios highly unlikely.

Acadia is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.