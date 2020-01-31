Positive Commentary Around China Has Reignited Hope For Accuray

Lack of opportunity has never been Accuray's issue, but its ability to execute on the opportunities has been a significant issue.

If you look at a long-term chart of Accuray (ARAY), you’ll see a few spikes - periods where investors thought that the company had finally gotten its various ducks in a row and was about to start generating real share growth and leverage. There’s a new hope around Accuray again, but it’s up to management to follow up with a sequel more like The Empire Strikes Back than The Holiday Special.

I still want Accuray to succeed, but the reality is that for all of the good things this management team has done, executing on growth opportunities has proven elusive thus far. Maybe the China opportunity will finally unlock the potential that long-suffering long-term investors have held on to, and it’s certainly true that even with this recent spike in the share price, the valuation doesn’t anticipate an especially significant, durable growth ramp. If Accuray can execute (and build) on what management has characterized as a $100 million-plus opportunity in China over the next couple of years, further upside is certainly possible.

Fiscal Second-Quarter Results Were Still Mixed

Accuray’s fiscal second quarter wasn’t perfect, but it was still a good result on balance.

Revenue declined 3% from the prior year (part of the “mixed” I was referring to), though that was still good for a modest 1% beat versus sell-side expectations. Product revenue declined 9%, missing by about 3%. Service revenue rose less than 2%, beating expectations by about 4%.

Total gross margin improved by almost a point from the prior year and came in almost 70bp better than expected. Product gross margin improved 450bp against a sell-side expectation for flat performance, while service margin deteriorated 180bp and missed by over two points. I said in my last article that I wasn’t going to worry too much about the weakness in service margins, and there was sequential improvement, but this is still a “yellow flag” to watch.

Profitability was much better than expected, and I once again want to point out that this management team deserves a lot of credit for the operational improvements at the company - I have my issues with how they’ve executed on growth opportunities, but their performance from an operational/margin standpoint has been quite good. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 73%, more than doubling expectations, and management actually raised its full-year EBITDA guidance. Management also reversed a year-ago operating loss to a profit, beating expectations for a modest loss.

Debt remains basically stable, but it will likely be some time (multiple years) before management will have the free cash flow flexibility to meaningfully pay down the debt - at which point, with a stronger revenue and EBITDA base to work from, there may not be much reason to do so.

Strong Signals In The Order Numbers

Accuray reported a 2% decline in gross orders, but that was more than 10% better than the Street had expected, exceeding management’s own guidance. The company saw good growth in orders in both the Americas and Japan, up 37% and 17% respectively, helping offset some difficult year-ago comps from China. CyberKnife orders were down 29% year over year but up 15% qoq, and represented about one-third of orders.

Accuray’s performance was particularly impressive on the net order line, with 30% growth that far exceeded expectations. The company saw about $10 million less in age-outs than expected and managed to convert six previously aged-out orders to revenue. Improving order conversion (the time between receiving an order and shipping the system) has been a significant item on management’s to-do list, and it looks like they’re making progress.

With the strong order results, backlog improved 12% yoy.

Management Outlines An Attractive Opportunity... But Opportunity Has Never Been The Problem

Accuray shares reacted strongly to management’s presentation earlier this month at the JPMorgan Healthcare conference, where they outlined a significant opportunity for the company in China. Specifically, management pointed to a Type A system backlog worth $115 million in revenue that should begin shipping in the fourth quarter (the June quarter) of this year. Management also introduced a three-year outlook of 8-12% annual revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 driven by that China opportunity.

That’s encouraging, particularly as management has established some credibility with investors. But I have to point out that the problem with/for/at Accuray has never been about a lack of opportunity, it’s been about management’s ability to execute on the opportunities it has had. The U.S. replacement cycle was supposed to be a meaningful revenue driver, but it wasn’t. Given the demonstrated clinical performance of CyberKnife, it should be a significant system, but it isn’t. And so on. I don’t want to belabor the point, but management has to show that they can deliver on some of that potential that we’ve all been talking about for years.

To be clear, China is a significant opportunity. It wasn’t exactly new information, but management once again highlighted that China is significantly under-penetrated in terms of radiation oncology systems (1.4 systems per million people versus 12.4 in the U.S. and a WHO recommendation of at least 2.4). I’d also note that Accuray has been quite successful in terms of its share of Type A licenses, despite the fact that Varian Medical Systems (VAR) and Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY) also need the growth that China can offer. What’s more, the company’s China JV should have a marketable Type B system available within two years or so.

The Outlook

Potential is something that can drive you nuts in the stock market, and Accuray’s long-term chart amply demonstrates that. Still, this management team has done a lot of good things, and they have a significant opportunity to make good on a lot of frustrated expectations if they can deliver meaningful growth in/from China. At the same time, though, the marketing effort needs to be improved - with capabilities like Synchrony now available (an add-on that compensates for tumor motion), Accuray needs to show that it can gain share in the U.S. market.

I’m not giving full credit for management’s FY21-FY23 revenue growth target, but I am lifting my expectations on the basis of that guidance, the Type A licenses received to date, and signs of improvement in order fulfillment. That adds about $80 million to my FY 2023 revenue estimate and boosts my long-term revenue growth rate to 5% (from around 3.5%). I also expect better margin and cash flow leverage on that improved sales base.

Those adjustments to my model lift my DCF-based fair value to around $5.50. The forward EV/revenue approach is harder to adjust at this point, since Accuray still doesn’t score particularly well on the small-/mid-cap med-tech growth/margin chart. Even so, a bump to 1.5x forward revenue pushes the fair value to $6, and if management can deliver on that double-digit growth target, a fair value in the double digits is possible in the foreseeable future.

The Bottom Line

I’m in “trust, but verify” mode with Accuray. I’d love to believe that the company is just about to open the door to significant growth, driven in large part by the China opportunity, but there have been many false starts here before, and there are still fundamental issues with Accuray getting its message across to oncology centers in the U.S. and Europe and getting orders from them. If those fiscal Q4 shipments come through as expected and lead to bigger things, these shares could have a long run ahead of them, but I don’t expect the market to be forgiving of any meaningful stumbles or shortfalls.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.