22 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Intel

An average increase of 6.06%, median increase of 4.88%, and four with an increase of at least 10%.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America.

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 6 Challenger 14

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Westlake Chemical Partners LP Common Units (WLKP) 6 8.01 31-Jan-20 1.29% Challenger MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner I (MPLX) 7 11.67 3-Feb-20 1.47% Challenger Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Common Units (DKL) 7 10.95 3-Feb-20 0.57% Challenger Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) 7 4.53 4-Feb-20 8.33% Challenger FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 7 1.42 4-Feb-20 5.00% Challenger Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 6 3.68 4-Feb-20 11.11% Challenger CNX Midstream Partners LP Common Units representing (CNXM) 5 11.16 4-Feb-20 3.50% Challenger Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 27 1.04 5-Feb-20 6.90% Champion Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 21 2.92 5-Feb-20 3.92% Contender Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 10 4.89 5-Feb-20 5.56% Contender Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 6 1.75 5-Feb-20 12.00% Challenger NextEra Energy Partners, LP Common Units representing (NEP) 6 3.82 5-Feb-20 3.48% Challenger Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 19 6.43 6-Feb-20 0.78% Contender J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 16 0.96 6-Feb-20 3.85% Contender Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 15 2.06 6-Feb-20 9.52% Contender CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 13 2.42 6-Feb-20 6.54% Contender Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 9 2.56 6-Feb-20 4.76% Challenger South State Corporation (SSB) 8 2.46 6-Feb-20 2.17% Challenger Intel Corporation (INTC) 5 1.99 6-Feb-20 4.76% Challenger Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 25 2.16 7-Feb-20 9.38% Champion Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 8 2.87 7-Feb-20 16.70% Challenger German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 7 2.17 7-Feb-20 11.76% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent WLKP 0.4646 0.471 1.29% MPLX 0.6775 0.688 1.47% DKL 0.88 0.885 0.57% HTBK 0.12 0.13 8.33% FSBW 0.2 0.21 5.00% IBCP 0.18 0.2 11.11% CNXM 0.4001 0.414 3.50% FELE 0.145 0.155 6.90% CATC 0.51 0.53 3.92% NWBI 0.18 0.19 5.56% WTFC 0.25 0.28 12.00% NEP 0.5175 0.535 3.48% MMP 1.02 1.028 0.78% JBHT 0.26 0.27 3.85% BMRC 0.21 0.23 9.52% CMS 0.3825 0.407 6.54% WAFD 0.21 0.22 4.76% SSB 0.46 0.47 2.17% INTC 0.32 0.33 4.76% EBTC 0.16 0.175 9.38% CLDB 0.12 0.14 16.70% GABC 0.17 0.19 11.76%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High WLKP 23.61 20.95 26.48 14.58 13% Off Low 10% Off High MPLX 23.56 22.6 35.85 10.7 3% Off Low 31% Off High DKL 32.32 27.76 34.12 11.97 16% Off Low 5% Off High HTBK 11.47 10.95 14.61 14.18 5% Off Low 20% Off High FSBW 59.08 46.04 64.41 9.36 26% Off Low 6% Off High IBCP 21.72 18.94 23.93 11.05 15% Off Low 8% Off High CNXM 14.87 12.95 17.54 6.74 14% Off Low 14% Off High FELE 59.52 42.87 60.85 27.02 38% Off Low 1% Off High CATC 72.54 71.24 86.2 13.85 2% Off Low 14% Off High NWBI 15.55 15.46 18.81 15.55 0% Off Low 16% Off High WTFC 63.82 59.34 78.25 10.63 7% Off Low 16% Off High NEP 56.04 39.51 56.92 0 41% Off Low 1% Off High MMP 63.96 56.75 67.74 13.96 12% Off Low 5% Off High JBHT 111.95 83.64 122.29 24.34 34% Off Low 7% Off High BMRC 44.6 38.74 47.77 17.8 15% Off Low 5% Off High CMS 67.28 50.08 67.96 30.86 33% Off Low 1% Off High WAFD 34.42 27.82 38.26 12.53 24% Off Low 8% Off High SSB 76.45 63.91 88.1 15.96 20% Off Low 12% Off High INTC 66.34 42.86 69.29 14.55 54% Off Low 2% Off High EBTC 32.42 26.85 34.75 11.13 21% Off Low 5% Off High CLDB 19.52 18.63 28.68 11.79 5% Off Low 29% Off High GABC 34.98 27.59 36.17 16.35 26% Off Low 1% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule MPLX 11.67 6.4 9.3 14.6 24.7 CNXM 11.16 15 15 DKL 10.95 10.7 10.6 13.2 23.9 WLKP 8.01 11.6 11.9 60.2 67.7 MMP 6.43 6.4 7.5 10 11 16.3 NWBI 4.89 5.9 6.3 6.7 6.3 11.1 HTBK 4.53 9.1 10.1 21.7 37.4 25.6 NEP 3.82 14.9 14.9 60 63.8 IBCP 3.68 20 28.4 32 33.5 35.2 CATC 2.92 4.1 3.5 4 4.3 6.7 CLDB 2.87 2.3 17.1 20.1 22.4 WAFD 2.56 17.1 13.6 14.3 15.2 16.7 SSB 2.46 21 11.3 15.3 9.4 17.4 CMS 2.42 7.1 7.3 7.2 11.8 9.6 GABC 2.17 13.3 12.3 9.8 6.2 11.7 EBTC 2.16 10.3 7.2 5.9 5.4 7.9 BMRC 2.06 26 16.2 14.9 10.9 16.8 INTC 1.99 5 6.6 7 8.4 9.1 WTFC 1.75 31.6 27.7 20.1 14 21.6 FSBW 1.42 22.6 20.7 23.1 24.4 FELE 1.04 24.1 13.4 10.8 8.8 11.8 JBHT 0.96 8.3 5.7 5.4 9 6.3

Bonus

I'll cover Intel this week as they are the biggest fish in the pond of dividend increases for next week. Intel has had an interesting and checkered dividend history. They have paid uninterrupted dividends for over 20 years but they don't always increase it every calendar year.

The massive chipmaker reported a great quarter and full year recently. Check out the slide presentation here.

Highlights include:

8%+ revenue growth

$16.9B of FCF generated during the year

Data center revenue growth of 19% year over year

The opportunity here is the continued growth in data center and mobile chips. The traditional laptop/PC segment has slowed although it did show positive growth.

Even with the great stock performance over the past year, the stock still looks attractive from an overall valuation perspective. The blended P/E is still in the 13 range after spending much of 2019 in the 10x range. Over the past decade-plus, however, shares have not garnered much of a premium, so be aware of that. Even with the current P/E in the 13 range, that could be at the upper end of a fair valuation. The yield only sits at around 2% which may be a non-starter for many investors.

They do sport a great A+ credit rating and based on best estimates are still expected to grow in the low single-digits for the next few years.

From the new and improved Simply Safe Dividends site, here are the high level stats.

Management did just announce a 4.8% dividend increase with the Q4 announcement. That's been about in line with the recent growth. The recent share price increase has also driven that yield down to a 5-year low.

I mentioned earlier they've had a bit of a spotty record of actually and reliably increasing the dividend each year. They had a bit of a freeze over the 2012-2014 time frame. It actually isn't entirely surprising when looking at the payout ratio over time.

You can see how it spiked in 2013 and remained elevated around the 40% range for a few years. They've managed to bring it down to about the 26% level and that seems to be where management wants to keep the dividend for now. If that holds true, expect future increases to be on the scale of whatever earnings growth looks like. Again - based on best estimates of low single-digit earnings growth, dividend increases may remain muted for some time. Again - a 2% yield coupled with a low to mid-single-digit yearly increase may be a non-starter for retirees.

One other data point is a larger visual of the yield over time from YCharts. There was a brief stint in 2014 when the yield was over 4% and for a large amount of the time, the yield was at least about 3%. Again, it's up to investors to decide if the current yield is too low for them or not.

The other data point to show is the shares outstanding over time. There is a bit of a buyback story going on here as well with the share count down about 20% over the past decade. This gives shareholders a larger slice of the earnings pie over time. Long-time holders may have a very nice "yield on cost" if they've been holding for 5+ years.

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing INTC to the S&P since this time in 2010. Intel actually bested the S&P by about 60% total return over the time frame. That was a little surprising for me but the proof is in the pudding. And even with the spotty dividend increase history, total dividends were about 50% higher than what was offered by the S&P.

Here's the look at the investments over time:

INTC is the blue line.

SPY is the black line

The black line of the S&P was a steady grower over time while Intel bounced around more. This corresponds perfectly with the beta of Intel being 1.21. At the moment, Intel is currently on a high swing in relation to the growth of the S&P.

(Source: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.