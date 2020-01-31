Top 5 Reasons To Own Ally Financial

(The McLaren 650S Spider - Image Source)

This beautiful image from Ally Financial (ALLY) web site initially referred to Ally and McLaren announcing their financing relationship, but perhaps it can also symbolize exciting opportunities with ALLY stock.

Introduction

A month ago, in the article "Ally Financial: Pro et Contra" (referred to as Part 1 from now on), I reviewed opportunities and risks for ALLY stock. Below are the main conclusions of that article:

In the bull-case scenario (that is without a major economic downturn and/or significant credit deterioration), ALLY is expected to generate about 18% annual return in the mid-term. In the bear-case scenario, risks for the stock can be estimated using auto finance performance during the financial crisis. Based on possible charge-offs analysis and comparison with Synchrony (SYN), the market seems to overestimate risks to ALLY.

Since Part 1 publication, the company increased its dividend, disclosed full 2019 results, provided its 2020 forecast, and this post updates the positive investment case for ALLY in the form of 5 top reasons to own the stock.

Reason 1: ALLY is cheap

In Part 1, I explained why it is better to use adjusted rather than GAAP numbers for valuing ALLY: adjustments are conservative, small, common-sense and not used to paint a rosy picture. Currently, at $32.14, ALLY trades at an adjusted P/E of 8.6 and P/Adj. TBVPS of 0.9. This is cheap for an investment grade growing financial company with ROTCE of 12%. For example, a quick estimate of ALLY stock at 1.2 Adj. TBVPS in line with ROTCE produces $42.12, or about 30% higher value.

Reason 2: ALLY earnings are growing

The company forecasted 10-15% of adjusted earnings growth for 2020. In the bull-case scenario (i.e., short of a major recession and/or credit deterioration), this number should be easily achieved because of the two predictable items:

Replacement of costly legacy unsecured debt with low-cost deposits. Here is a quick estimate: in 2020, three issues of unsecured bonds mature with coupon rates of 8% (March), 4.13% (March), and 7.50% (September). They will be replaced with deposits at about 1.6% yield (the current savings rates for Ally Bank). This alone will generate close to $110 million pretax income for the full year, or about 6% of pretax earnings (while ALLY will realize only part of it in 2020, we need to account for some replacements that happened in 2019 as well).

In 2019, ALLY repurchased about 7.5% of its shares. And unless shares jump, we can count on something similar in 2020.

Crude estimates of 13% growth above do not account for other promising, but not easily predictable, levers of retail auto yield growth (based on 2019 origination yields) and asset expansions in all segments, including Mortgage Finance via Ally Home that showed promise at the end of 2019. Non-interest expenses may weigh on 2020 results, as the company will keep investing in its growing nascent services - Ally Home, Ally Invest, Ally Lending - but these expenses are largely within the management control. In fact, for the last several years, Adj. EPS has been growing at 17% CAGR, and even this elevated number is achievable provided credit metrics perform as expected.

Reason 3: ALLY deposit franchise is unmatched

One cannot explain the ALLY success story without emphasizing Ally Bank's online deposit franchise. We need to be reasonably certain that the deposit growth will continue to support our positive investment thesis.

In Part 1, I argued that online banking is less commoditized than it seems at first. Success in online banking is dependent on 3 separate components: yield, marketing, and convenience (broadly understood as a powerful app, reliable customer support 24x7, availability of a broad selection of products). In terms of marketing and convenience, ALLY is second to none today. In terms of yield, it easily beats traditional banks and is at par with other online banks.

It is not easy to replicate all 3 components: American Express (AXP) tried to create something similar with its SERVE offer several years ago, but eventually dropped the service. Certainly, it is possible that some competitors will match ALLY's offering sooner or later. However, with its current lead and strong customer retention rate (96%), and the secular trend of the switch to online banking, ALLY is very likely to keep growing its deposit franchise in line with its historical pace (14% in 2019).

Reason 4: ALLY returns a lot of capital

In early 2020, ALLY raised its quarterly dividend to 19 cents from 17 cents per share with the current yield of 2.4%. This dividend raise continues the trend since the company went public. At 10% growth in 2020, ALLY’s adjusted EPS are expected to be $4.09 and its payout ratio will be only 19%. Needless to say, we can expect substantial dividend growth to be continued.

ALLY’s buybacks are much bigger than dividend payments. In 2019, the company returned $1.3 billion in combined buybacks and dividends, close to 9% of its market cap at the end of the year. ALLY’s CEO Jeffrey Brown currently holds a more than $30 million equity position (including the yet non-vested part), and his annual compensation consists of $1 million salary and $3 million bonus. Thus, Mr. Brown’s interests are aligned with other shareholders’, and ALLY is likely to return the capital in the most efficient way. At the current share price below book value (and even tangible book value), buybacks serve just this purpose.

Reason 5: ALLY risks are limited

With all these positives, why is the stock so cheap? Arguably, there are two reasons. Firstly, ALLY has been a public company only since 2014 and was initially quite distorted, carrying birthmarks of its former parent (General Motors (GM)), the bankruptcy of its mortgage subsidiary, government intervention, and private equity ownership. It took about 2 years for the company to more or less normalize its financial statements and get rid of most of these birthmarks. Only since about 2016, ALLY's financial statements have become consistent and comparable to each other that made them better suited for financial analysis. Provided the company keeps progressing, time will gradually improve investors' attitude towards it.

The second reason that keeps the shares from appreciating is the fear of credit deterioration in auto finance. Traditionally, auto finance is considered risky. Some risks are related to funding auto loans through securitization. When credit deteriorates, this funding source becomes unreliable, or even non-existent. However, this is not an issue for ALLY, since deposits have long become its primary funding vehicle. And this allows us to isolate and estimate the remaining risks of credit losses.

In Part 1, based on the Financial Crisis data, I estimated a possible financial hit to the Tangible Book Value under an extraordinary downturn at an incremental 1% of all loans and leases. The idea is that the Tangible Book Value after this hit can be deemed as a Liquidation Value Proxy. I will refer readers to Part 1 for details and present only the updated table here.

Table 1: Liquidation Value Proxy Calculation

Sources: Documents on Ally Financial site (10-Ks, earning presentations, proxy statements), Yahoo Finance, Interactive Brokers, and author’s calculations

The Liquidation Value Proxy is expected to provide support level to ALLY shares. In case of a financial downturn and panic, shares can go below this value (and they did at the end of 2018) but are expected to recover to at least this value (and they quickly did in early 2019). Comparing the current share price with the Liquidation Value Proxy shows that the risks of owning ALLY are limited.

Perhaps the market’s overestimation of ALLY’s risks is the single-most important reason why this opportunity exists. In Part 1, I tried to compare risks that the market ascribes to ALLY and SYN. While not a perfect comp, SYN still features certain similarities with ALLY. I concluded that the market seems to consider SYN’s risks being lower than ALLY’s, while in reality, the opposite is true (this conclusion was confirmed in early 2020 - some of SYN’s risks materialized and the stock dropped).

Based on the last proxy statement, ALLY boasts only one significant institutional holder (besides omnipresent Vanguard and BlackRock). SYN has several institutional holders, with influential Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) being one of them (though likely not Buffett himself). If ALLY’s risks become rerated to be at least similar to SYN’s, more institutions may follow into the stock with subsequent share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.