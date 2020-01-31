S&P 500: Why Stocks Are Likely Headed Lower From Here

I'm not buying the recent rebound, SPY and stocks in general need to correct, as I see more downside risk than upside potential in equities right now.

Numerous fundamental indicators are suggesting that the economy is likely to slow further, and 2020-2021 growth and earnings estimates are likely too optimistic.

The leaders in the recent melt-up that elevated SPY by about 45% over the last 13 months are likely to lead the market substantially lower when the meltdown occurs.

Almost 60% of SPY and the S&P 500 is composed of just 3 sectors, technology, financials, and healthcare.

The S&P 500, SPY, Nasdaq 100, as well as other major stock market indexes put in a textbook blow-off top a few trading sessions ago.

Blow-Off Top Could Send Stocks Lower From Here

The S&P 500 (SP500), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and other stock market indexes and major averages are coming off extremely strong gains achieved throughout 2019. S&P 500/SPY gained roughly 30% in 2019 alone. In addition, the S&P 500/SPX was up by roughly 3.5% in the first several weeks of 2020 alone, before the recent correction began.

S&P 500 1-Year

Generally, stocks have done extremely well over the past year or so. Since our 2018 December 26th “Watch List” or buy list article was released, some of the names on the list have appreciated dramatically over the last 13 months or so.

For reference, since the December 26th call:

Apple (AAPL) has surged by 117%

(AAPL) has surged by 117% Tesla (TSLA) is up by 90%

(TSLA) is up by 90% Nvidia (NVDA) has gained roughly 90%

(NVDA) has gained roughly 90% Facebook (FB) is up by about 75%

(FB) is up by about 75% Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are each up by around 50%

Financials, including Goldman Sachs (GS.PK), JPMorgan (JPM), Citi (C.PK), and KeyCorp (KEY) are all up between about 38% and 56% over the last 13 months.

Also, if we look at major stock market indexes/averages since the December 2018 bottom (trough to peak):

S&P 500/SPY : were up by about 43-45%

: were up by about 43-45% DJIA : was up by 35.5%

: was up by 35.5% Nasdaq 100 (QQQ): has surged by 59%

(QQQ): has surged by 59% Russell 200 (IWM): gained 37%

The Takeaway

So, we’ve seen extraordinary gains recently. Nearly a 60% rise in the Nasdaq 100 in a little over 1 year is a brilliant showing by any measure. Also, moves of around 43% in the SPX and 45% in the SPY ETF are also quite remarkable.

Nevertheless, and despite such stellar performances of late, it appears likely that the recent blow-off top in key companies, indexes, and major market averages could lead to a much deeper move lower from here.

Equities have become relatively expensive again. Corporate profits and revenue growth are largely dependent on continuous U.S. and global expansion. Yet, Wall St. is likely about to see corporate profits decline for a fourth straight quarter.

With earnings in recession, other segments of the economy are also showing substantial signs of weakness. The Fed does not appear as accommodative as some market participants perceive it to be. There are numerous existential threats to global economic growth as well. Furthermore, signs of a possible recession in the near to intermediate term are materializing on the horizon.

Therefore, the multiple expansion that we’ve witnessed in many U.S. equities over the past year or so may not be justified. The U.S. as well as the global economy may be confronted with serious growth issues this year. Thus, this growth problem makes many equities, indexes, and major market averages appear overvalued right now.

Furthermore, the recent blow-off top in the SPX/SPY, Nasdaq 100, and many other companies, as well as major market averages, is likely illustrating the beginning stages of a longer-term correction process that could potentially drag SPX/SPY, and stocks in general substantially lower from here.

About SPY

SPY is the first major and most popular ETF in the world. It's designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY index fund has roughly $307 billion in net assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of the holdings.

SPY provides investors with exposure to the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as the most significant stock market average for U.S. equities.

Since SPY essentially tracks the exact movements of the S&P 500, I will use SPY and the S&P 500/SPX interchangeably throughout this article.

We can see that SPY's and the S&P 500's performances have been essentially identical over the last 3 years. The same applies to other time intervals as well.

Here's the Problem with SPY

The problem with SPY is much like that of the S&P 500. SPY is extremely heavily weighted in just a few sectors. In a recently published article, I noted that SPY has become extremely heavily weighted in technology as the five biggest holdings in SPY are all tech companies with a combined weight of nearly 18% of the entire index.

However, it is not just technology. In fact, the 3 largest sectors in SPY account for nearly 60% of the weight (roughly the same is true for the S&P 500). So, we have just 5 tech titans accounting for about 18%, the overall tech sector is about 28.2%, financials account for nearly 16%, and Healthcare is responsible for about 14 of the index’s weight. Thus, about 58% of SPY, and 59% of the S&P 500 are dependent on the performance of these 3 sectors alone. The other 7 major sectors of the economy account for only 40% of the indexes’ weight.

In a correction, most stocks are likely to decline. However, the stocks that are likeliest to lead the way down are the ones that lead the way up. Many of the strongest outperformers over the last year have been technology and financial names. Thus, when a technology lead correction ensues, financials as well as the broader market are likely to follow. The extremely high weight the technology and financial sectors have in the S&P 500/SPY will likely have an exacerbating effect on overall stock market averages, especially the SPX and the Nasdaq.

The Blow-Off Top

Before diving into the fundamentals, let’s take a closer look at some blow-off tops SPY and other major market ETFs/indexes had in recent days.

SPY Chart

Here we see the SPY chart from around its late 2018 bottom. We see that after some mid-year choppiness, the market took off, essentially going vertical from October to late January. SPY's appreciation in fewer than 4 months was roughly 18% from trough to peak.

Finally, two days after the ominous upside down black hammer candle top, we witnessed an open near all-time highs, and then a substantial move lower throughout the trading session. In fact, the long red candle registered a few days ago illustrates a close bellow all closing or intraday lows for the entire prior week.

This is essentially the blow-off top that was followed by a sharp gap lower the subsequent trading session. From peak to trough, SPY declined by roughly 3%, which is likely just the start of the current correction process.

S&P 500/SPX

We can essentially see a mirror image in SPX’s chart as well. Moreover, both charts illustrate that during this latest melt-up the RSI hit around the 80 level on several occasions (extremely high, signaling abnormal overbought technical conditions).

Also, the 50-day moving average MA, went substantially above the 200-day MA, the RSI signaled overbought conditions, and the full stochastic finally made a move lower in recent days, implying that momentum may be shifting to the downside here.

Nasdaq 100

The Nasdaq 100 also had a clear blow-off top, as the QQQ ETF hit an all-time high of $225.88, before hitting a low $217.18 the following session, a give back of nearly 4% in just two trading sessions.

Now, we see the bounce back, and the gap fill as dip buyers come in to support the market. However, I can’t say that I am buying this rally. Disregarding the fundamentals for now, and operating strictly based on a technical point of view, the QQQ, SPY, and many other charts appear extremely risky right now. There is likely much more downside risk potential than upside reward going forward in my view.

Furthermore, stocks need to correct to alleviate the grossly overbought technical conditions, and bring valuations back down to more reasonable levels to better reflect future growth and earnings prospects of U.S. corporations.

Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus is not a joke, it’s here, it’s deadly, and it is likely to affect business all over the world. Just today several major airlines slashed or suspended their flights to China. No one knows exactly how long this outbreak is going to last or how bad it will get eventually.

However, what is clear is that the deadly virus scare is beginning to affect business. Fewer people are traveling to and from China. We can also presume that fewer people will be out shopping or visiting heavily populated areas. This phenomenon could cause corporate sales to slump in the region as well as across other parts of the globe.

A growing engine of the global consumer growth market has been China and other expanding Asian nations. The coronavirus outbreak will very likely effect overall consumer spending in China for an unpredictable/undetermined period of time. China’s overall slowdown could lead to a slowing economy around the globe, and this type of meltdown in spending will very likely impact many American corporations as well.

Are Corporate Profits Topping?

Even without the effects of the deadly coronavirus, corporate earnings appear to be topping, and the corporate earnings recession could intensify in the U.S. Corporate earnings declined on a YoY basis in Q3 2019, and Q4 2019 earnings are projected to decline by about 2% over Q4 2018. This is much different from the projected 2.5% increase analysts were looking for on September 30th as the quarter was getting set to begin.

I recently wrote a detailed article about why I am increasingly skeptical regarding substantial corporate earnings growth in 2020. S&P 500 corporate EPS growth is expected to increase by roughly 10% this year, and then by another 10-11% in 2021.

I find this difficult to believe considering that 2019’s corporate sales are likely to decline YoY, consumer spending appears to be worsening, the coronavirus outbreak is running wild, and there are numerous other threats to U.S. and global growth.

Therefore, many analysts may be projecting a 10% rise in earnings this year, but I expect corporate growth to be well below the advertised figures. Based on the numerous variables U.S. corporate revenues could continue to stagnate throughout the year and EPS growth could come in at under 5%, rather than the projected 10% or so.

Worsening Economic Indicators Stagnating

Even without the impact of the coronavirus, various economic indicators in the U.S. are already suggestive of a slowdown.

Consumer Sentiment is Declining

One of the most crucial and closely watched forward-looking economic indicators is consumer sentiment. Consumer spending is enormously important for the American economy as consumer spending accounts for roughly 70% of U.S. GDP.

The recent Michigan consumer sentiment figures came in at 99.1, lower than the expected 99.3, and lower than November’s 99.3 figure. This is troubling as it appears to show a slowdown in spending in the most important month of the year, December.

Moreover, it appears plausible that this trend of lower consumer spending could continue into Q1 as fears over the coronavirus and other factors cause consumers to cut back on some of their spending habits. It is also important to mention that much of the U.S. S&P 500 companies' corporate sales come from abroad, including from China.

Manufacturing is in a Clear Recession

ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.2 for December, signaling that the recession in manufacturing is deepening. Housing numbers also missed recently, with new home sales dropping by 0.4% MoM instead of the anticipated 1.5% rise.

Unemployment is nearing a Bottom

When something is at its bottom, it is likely to go only higher from here, and unemployment is likely to rise going forward.

The current “official” unemployment rate is around 3.5%. America essentially has one of the best economies in the history of the world right now. Nevertheless, cracks are now forming beneath its foundation.

One of the most trusted and back tested counter indicators to predicting future slowdowns and corrections is the U.S. unemployment rate which always seems to bottom right before a recession begins.

We can see it rather clearly here. The grey bars are times of recessions and we can see that in every case, right before a recession begins the unemployment rate hits a bottom. Right now, we are at about 3.5%, a level not seen since the late 1960s.

The Fed Connection

The Fed is not likely to lower rates in the next 1-2 quarters, but it could drop rates substantially going into 2021.

We will likely see more and more necessity for a lower rate environment to stimulate growth going forward, to absorb any negative impact from the shocks a recession will bring, and to stimulate the economy out of a recession after it occurs.

Thus, if we look farther out, we see higher probabilities for lower rates. It is very likely that the Fed will begin to lower rates again by the end of this year. However, this would likely require a substantial market slowdown coupled with a mild to a severe correction of around 12-15%. Therefore, the funds rate market is essentially telling us that a slowdown coupled with a serious correction is likely to materialize, possibly relatively soon.

Crushing Debt Load: Another Problem

All types of consumer, government, and corporate debt appear to be at all-time highs. While a low rate environment is enabling the current debt bubble to inflate to unprecedented levels, it does not mean that this “new normal” can be expanded and sustained indefinitely. A time will come when deleveraging will become a necessity for consumers as well as for businesses, and this time could arrive relatively soon, sometime in 2020-2021.

For a comprehensive take about America's Impending Debt Crisis, I encourage people to read this article here.

Rate Inversion Continues

One factor that I have not mentioned lately is the continued rate flattening and inversion. Let’s look at some key rates:

We see that the 3-month is yielding more than the 1-year, 2, and 5-year T-Note. Also, the spread between the 5-, 10-, and 30-year is quite narrow. In fact, the 30-year is yielding only 2%, and the 10-year is yielding only 1.62%. This is remarkable, as the most recent CPI reading was at 2.3%, its highest point in roughly two years.

This essentially means that any investments in U.S. treasuries provide a negative inflation-adjusted yield. Yet, we see that demand for longer-term treasuries is rising as yields head lower. They sometimes say that “bond investors are smarter than sock investors.” I understand that, as the stock market is about rampant greed and FOMO at times, while the bond market is more about hedging, safe-haven allocation, etc.

Thus, I am not encouraged when I see the stock market continuously melt up higher while longer term rates decline amid a rate flattening and inversion phenomenon. Furthermore, this is occurring in a negatively inflation-adjusted return environment.

This tells me that investors are expecting the Fed to step in and lower rates relatively soon (6-12 months most likely). And why would the Fed resume its rate cutting program? Most likely due to an economic slowdown that may lead the U.S. and many other global markets to a substantial slowdown or a possible recession relatively soon.

Valuations: Sky High

Valuations are relatively high right now. Just look at the Shiller P/E ratio for the S&P 500 which is at 31, one of its highest readings in history, and roughly double its historic median reading of 15.76.

The current S&P 500 P/E ratio is also quite high and is at about 24.5 right now, substantially higher than the median 14.8 mark. Perhaps one of the most troubling readings can be observed in the S&P 500’s price to sales ratio, 2.35, which appears to be at about its highest point ever.

The problem with the remarkably high price to sales multiple implies that stock prices are appreciating at record levels relative to their revenue growth.

The S&P 500 has never traded at 2.35 times sales, not even in the dotcom days. Yes, companies have become more mature, efficient, and more profitable, but that does not mean that productivity can continue to increase perpetually, and that stocks are not overpriced right now.

In fact, if stocks were to adjust to their median price to sales ratio of around 1.47, the S&P 500 would need to correct by roughly 38% from current levels.

A “correction” of this magnitude would bring the SPX down to roughly the 2,000 level. Likewise, if we were to apply the Shiller P/E ratio and adjust it back down to its median, we would be looking at a decline of roughly 50% in the S&P 500, a meltdown that would bring prices all the way down to around the 1,650-1,800. In SPY terms, this would mean a substantial retracement to around the $200, and possibly all the way down to the $165-180 point.

However, this scenario is only likely in a recessionary bear market. Unless a recession unexpectedly materializes, we are not likely to see declines of this magnitude in the short to intermediate term (next 6-12 months). Nevertheless, this scenario starts to appear likelier going into the end of 2020 and into 2021.

Bottom Line: Economic Slowdown and Correction Likely

The sky-high valuations, inverting interest rates, the likelihood of further Fed easing, rock bottom unemployment, worsening economic indicators, weakness in consumer spending, stagnating corporate profits, potential impacts from the coronavirus, a blow-off technical top, and numerous other factors are implying that all is far from well with the U.S. stock market.

In fact, a correction appears likely, and may have already begun. We've seen a 3% pullback in SPX/SPY. However, this is likely only the beginning. The upcoming correction could take weeks or possibly months even to work its way through markets. In this time we could see a mild to a more serious meltdown of roughly 8-15%.

A pullback of this magnitude would bring the SPX down to around the 2,800-3,000 level, and would drop SPY down to roughly $280-300 per share. Once stocks revert to this range there should be a lot of compelling deals and buying opportunities in many equities across various sectors.

