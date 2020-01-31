Danaher Corp.: Positive Outlook Balanced By Valuation Headwinds

We highlight valuation metrics that appear pricey in the context of more modest revenue and earnings growth expected in 2020.

Steady growth and the impact of acquisitions, along with firming operating margins, are driving profitability and an overall positive outlook.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR), with a market cap of $115 billion, is a global leader in scientific instrumentation and equipment with business diversified across life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. The stock is one of the best-performing large-cap industrial names over the past year, up over 55% supported by steady growth and accelerating earnings. The company just reported its latest quarterly results that beat expectations, though we take a cautious view on shares, highlighting some valuation concerns. We think the recent rally has priced in much of the positive outlook, limiting further upside in the stock price over the near term.

(Source: Finviz)

DHR Q4 Earnings Recap

Danaher Corp. reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings on January 30th with non-GAAP EPS of $1.28, which was $0.03 ahead of estimates. Revenue in the quarter at $4.87 billion, up 5.9% year over year, was slightly ahead of the estimate by $70 million. The adjusted EPS for the full year 2019 increased by 9% to $4.42.

(Source: Danaher Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Presentation)

The company presented a quarterly y/y revenue growth of 7% in both the Life Sciences and Diagnostics segments, while growth in the Environmental & Applied Solutions was more moderate at 2%. More impressive has been the trend of firming operating margins, which have climbed across the three main operating segments over the past year.

(Source: Company IR / author annotation)

Firm-wide operating margin in Q4 reached 19.8%, up 100 basis points compared to Q4 2018. For the full year, the operating margin at 18.3% compares to 17.9% for 2018 and 16.5% in 2017. This quarter, the largest segment of Life Sciences, which represents 39% of total revenues, saw operating margins expand by 150 basis points in the quarter compared to the period last year and reached 20.2% for the full year 2019.

(Source: Danaher Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Presentation)

Management highlighted these trends in the press release as supporting a positive outlook.

Our fourth quarter results wrapped up a tremendous 2019 for Danaher. For the full year, we achieved 6.0% core revenue growth with solid margin expansion and cash flow. We continued to capture market share in many of our businesses through new product innovation and enhanced commercial execution. Through a combination of organic and inorganic initiatives, we have transformed Danaher into a higher growth, higher margin and higher recurring revenue company with leading positions in attractive end-markets. Our portfolio today - combined with the power of the Danaher Business System - positions us well to continue to deliver long-term shareholder value.

DHR 2020 Guidance

For the full year 2020, the management is targeting non-GAAP adjusted EPS in a range of $4.80-4.90, which, if confirmed at the midpoint, represents a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. This would be driven by an estimated 5% core revenue growth and implied continued margin expansion.

For the full year 2020, the Company anticipates that diluted net earnings per share will be in the range of $3.96 to $4.06 and non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per share will be $4.80 to $4.90, which assumes non-GAAP core revenue growth of approximately 5.0%.

On the other hand, we highlight how these estimates are below the 2020 consensus expectations heading into the report that had been looking for stronger EPS growth to $5.38 per share. The divergence here is likely related to different estimates in related restructuring and the pending charges of the GE Biopharma acquisition that is expected to close this still during Q1 this year. Overall, the outlook is positive, even if the new 2020 guidance requires some adjustments to the market year ahead estimates.

(Source: Company IR)

DHR Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Recognizing the steady growth and firming profitability, our concerns here come down to valuation, as the stock appears pricey based on several valuation multiples. In some ways, it's justifiable to observe a trend of multiples expansion that is accompanied by a positive outlook, accelerating earnings and firming margins. That being said, we question how much of the upside is already priced in.

DHR is now trading at a new all-time high and an implied forward P/E of 34.2x based on management's 2020 EPS guidance. We highlight that other measures like price-to-sales, price-to-free cash flow and EV-to-EBITDA have all trended higher over the past decade. The company generated $3 billion in free cash flow during 2019, which represents a price-to-free cash flow multiple of 38.6x, which is objectively expensive, in our opinion.

(Source: Data by YCharts / table by author)

These numbers are in the context of core revenue growth for the year ahead estimated at 5% according to management guidance. As it relates to the business outlook, there's a possibility that the operating margin gains that have driven profitability over the past year will be more limited going forward, potentially reaching a structural plateau.

During the Q4 conference call, management noted that the China region is a "high-growth market," which is concerning in the context of the current coronavirus situation in the country. It remains to be seen as to how severe the impact is on the operating environment in the region. We're not suggesting the stock needs to sell off significantly, just that it's too pricey to chase the shares at current levels.

Dividend Outlook 2020

As a dividend payer, DHR has an inconsistent history, increasing the quarterly rate in each of the last two years, but notably cutting the dividend back in 2016. At the time, the move was related to cash pressures given its large acquisition of Cepheid Corp. that year. We think that this year, in consideration of the acquisitions and elevated leverage level, the company could hold off on an increase and simply leave the dividend rate flat. The other possibility is another one-cent increase to a new quarterly rate of $0.18 per share.

DHR is not typically seen as a dividend growth stock considering the current yield at just 0.41%, so by this measure, postponing a dividend increase should not be seen as a negative given the company's focus on acquisition-driven growth strategy. For reference, a one-cent increase to the quarterly rate would represent an incremental cash expense of around $28 million, while the current dividend represents an annual payout of $500 million.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

There's a lot to like about Danaher Corp., which is consolidating its market leadership position and continues to present steady growth. Still, we take a cautious view on shares of DHR with a Hold rating based on valuation concerns and more difficult comps in the year ahead. To the downside, beyond the risk of a global recessionary environment, monitoring points include the evolution of operating margins as a key metric and early indications of momentum in the company's GE Biopharma acquisition through the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.