4 Reasons AG Mortgage Investment Trust Remains A Buy

We are reiterating our buy rating on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT). We went into great depth in a public article on 12/2/2019. We still view MITT as a buy.

There are multiple things to like about MITT.

The 1st factor

The first appealing factor is that most mortgage REITs should be reporting a fairly solid fourth quarter. As projections are coming together, it looks like a good quarter for the mortgage REITs. One of the positive factors we have seen is a steepening of the yield curve. If the yield curve remains at the steeper levels, it could improve the net interest spread over the coming years.

The 2-10 Treasury yield curve was inverted during part of the summer. However, that situation has completely reversed itself, and we now have a moderate amount of steepness in the yield curve.

The 2nd factor

The next positive factor is MITT contains some exposure to non-Agency mortgages.

Most mortgage REITs focused on residential credit (the green section) still own a material allocation to agency MBS (the blue section). Overall, this portfolio isn't very unique. That's important. If it were unique, there could be an argument for it trading at a much weaker price. Because it's similar to peers, it should be priced similarly.

Many mortgage REITs with heavy allocations to credit risk are commanding much higher price-to-book ratios than mortgage REITs focused on agency MBS. Real estate values have been moving higher while interest rates declined. Over the last few months, we have seen a moderate increase in interest rates. Up until then, we had seen interest rates fall for almost a year.

Defaults are quite low. It's been a good time to have credit risk in mortgages. You collect a solid level of interest, and few homeowners defaulted. That's precisely what the REIT wants. Yet, if you're reading through MITT's presentations or watching its stock price, you wouldn't know it was a great time for non-agency mortgage REITs.

On average, mortgage REITs containing non-Agency mortgages are trading at higher price-to-book value ratios than mortgage REITs with a greater emphasis on Agency mortgages. Consequently, we believe MITT is more likely to see an increase in its price-to-book value ratio unless the ratios for peers decline materially. We are quite comfortable with that proposition. The market could either be wrong on MITT or it could be wrong on the vast majority of MITT’s peers. It makes more sense to believe that the market is wrong on one smaller mortgage REIT as opposed to overvaluing all of its peers.

The 3rd factor

The next positive factor is the expected increase in the net interest margin available from changing its hedging techniques. As we discussed in a prior article on MITT (linked at the start of the article), we believe MITT can materially improve its net interest margin by changing the type of hedging instruments it is using. We believe this is a very viable technique because AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is already doing it. Since AGNC is the second largest mortgage REIT and is already using this technique, we are quite confident that it works. The results were evident when AGNC reported its Q3 earnings. If MITT adopts a similar hedging technique, we would expect it to also see an improvement in its net interest margins which would enhance core earnings.

Note: In our previous public article, we broke down the hedging strategy and what changes it could make.

The 4th factor

The next reason to be positive on MITT is its removal of the rental home portfolio. Over a year ago, MITT made a poor investment choice. It bought a portfolio of rental homes and had the portfolio managed externally. It produced absolutely dreadful results. After accounting for the full cost of financing that portfolio with a combination of debt and preferred equity, the net returns to shareholders were negative. Clearly, when MITT reinvests the proceeds from that sale, it should be able to achieve a return that is greater than 0%.

Risk factors

There are still a few risk factors for MITT.

Even though the sale of the rental home portfolio is already under contract, it could still fall through. That would be negative because we would like to see this rental housing portfolio jettisoned as quickly as possible. MITT has not demonstrated the expertise to successfully manage a rental home portfolio.

If the housing market were to completely collapse in a manner comparable to the Great Recession, that would be a problem for its non-Agency securities. We do not believe that we are entering a second Great Recession. Even if a recession were to occur, we do not believe housing prices would fall by nearly the level witnessed in the Great Recession. Therefore, we are not overly concerned about credit exposure.

The next risk factor is the volatility in interest rates. If long-term interest rates plunged, such as the 10-year Treasury and the 30-year mortgage rate, it would be negative for MITT’s future earnings potential. Alternatively, if short-term interest rates sky-rocketed higher, that would also be negative.

The belief that MITT is undervalued due to a large discount to book value and expected improvement in its core EPS over the next year is hinged on interest rates being at least moderately stable in the near term. Anything less than major volatility would be considered a win. A small amount of volatility is okay. No volatility would be incredible. It is only with high volatility that our thesis would start to break apart. Even in that scenario, MITT has a larger margin of safety than almost any of its peers, due to the lower price-to-book ratio.

Consequently, even in that scenario, we would expect any loss to be smaller than the loss for peers. If we get the much more likely scenario where volatility is not extreme, then we would expect MITT to benefit from an increasing price-to-book ratio. That would suggest gains in the share price which would give us an opportunity to capture a profit on this trade.

Final thoughts

We view MITT as a buy and believe our thesis still stands. There are risk factors, but we don’t believe there is a material chance they occur. Therefore, we are staying invested in MITT and believe shares will rally. Thus far, Q4 2019 is looking like a good quarter for mortgage REITs. If shares don’t rally right away, we believe Q4 2019 sector earnings could be a catalyst for a price jump for many mortgage REITs. On average, mortgage REITs containing non-Agency mortgages (like MITT) are trading at higher price-to-book value ratios than mortgage REITs with a greater emphasis on Agency mortgages. Consequently, we believe MITT is more likely to see an increase in its price-to-book value ratio unless the ratios for peers decline materially.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MITT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.