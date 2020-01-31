Royal Dutch Shell: Black Swan Event Is Often An Opportunity To Buy

Royal Dutch Shell is one of my long-term stocks, and I am using this slide as an opportunity to add.

The company is slowing down the share buyback after full-year 2019 earnings slid by 23% to $16.462 billion this year.

The fourth-quarter profit plunged by 48%, and despite warning about a sizeable non-cash impairment in December, the company surprised the market by the underlying weakness.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell

Investment Thesis

The Hague, Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is incorporated in the United Kingdom. Shell is one of the largest oil and gas integrated (Upstream, downstream, Integrated gas, etc.) companies in the world. It is considered the bellwether of the oil industry and is widely owned.

Shell has been one of the preferred oil supermajors that I have recommended here on Seeking Alpha, and I continue to believe that it is one of the first "oil" stocks to be held in your long-term investment portfolio. Even if the industry is experiencing some selling pressure as I speak.

However, to profit with shell, it is crucial to adopt a tailored investment strategy that should combine a long-term position with a minimum one-third dedicated to short-term trading to take advantage of the volatility in this sector. The coronavirus in China is an excellent example of that unpredictable volatility.

For instance, if we look at the performance of RDS.B and the S&P index for the past five years, we can see that the company has largely underperformed the market.

Data by YCharts The only solution is to trade short term a significant part of your position to profit fully from the cyclicity and volatility of the oil sector. I believe trading short term about 30% is a minimum that will allow you to double your return on investment. The company is one of my "six oil majors" group, which includes Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), BP Plc (NYSE:BP), Equinor (EQNR), TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I covered on Seeking Alpha regularly. I have also added ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) that I consider somewhat equivalent.

Royal Dutch Shell is by far the biggest of the five oil supermajors in terms of revenues, but it is second to Exxon Mobil in terms of Market Capitalization. Below, I have indicated the 4Q'19 Market Capitalization and the dividend yield of the seven oil majors for you to compare.

The Anglo-Dutch integrated oil company is paying a high secure dividend as well. The company has never missed one single dividend payment since the end of World War II and has been considered a preferred stock for various institutional investors for many decades. The dividend for the RDS.B is paid 100% to the U.S. investors, which is another bonus.

Royal Dutch Shell - Financial Table 4Q'19, the raw numbers (per ADS)

Important Note: Each American Depositary Share [ADS] represents two Royal Dutch Shell plc ordinary shares.

Royal Dutch Shell 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 89.24 96.77 100.15 102.23 83.74 90.54 86.59 84.01 Total Revenues in $ Billion 91.11 99.27 101.55 104.63 85.66 91.84 89.54 85.07 Net income in $ Billion 5.90 6.02 5.84 5.59 6.00 3.00 5.88 0.97 EBITDA $ Billion 14.64 15.90 15.84 15.12 16.52 12.87 16.35 13.15 EPS diluted in $/share 1.40 1.44 1.40 1.34 1.46 0.74 1.46 0.24 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 9.43 9.50 12.09 22.02 8.63 11.03 12.25 10.27 CapEx in $ Billion 4.79 5.28 5.80 7.15 5.12 5.15 5.99 6.71 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 4.64 4.23 6.29 14.87 3.51 5.88 6.26 3.56 Total Cash $ Billion 21.93 19.47 19.11 26.74 21.47 18.47 15.42 18.05 (non-current and current) Debt in $ Billion 88.02 80.47 78.38 76.82 92.54 92.65 88.92 96.42 Dividend per share [ADS] in $/share 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion [ADS=1/2] 4.19 4.19 4.150 4.145 4.105 4.077 4.034 3.98 Oil Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d (including Integrated gas) 3,839 3,442 3,596 3,788 3,752 3,583 3,563 3,763 Integrated gas K Boep/d - 682 631 884 887 851 957 950 North America Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 681 697 825 826 844 846 836 836 Global liquid price ($/b) 60.74 66.24 68.21 59.89 57.42 61.26 55.99 56.60 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 4.95 4.86 4.92 5.75 5.37 4.21 4.19 4.42

Sources: Royal Dutch Shell filings and Morningstar.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil & Gas Production Upstream, Downstream.

1 - Revenues and other income were $85.07 Billion in 4Q'19.

Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues and other income for the 2019 fourth quarter of $85.07 billion, down 18.7% year over year and down 5% sequentially.

Royal Dutch Shell is the first of "Big Oil" to report Q4'19, and full-year 2019 and the results delivered are not encouraging for the rest of the group.

Full-year 2019 earnings slid by 23% to $16.462 billion this year. The company said that the lower incomes are due to:

challenging macroeconomic conditions in refining and chemicals, as well as lower oil and gas prices.

The fourth-quarter profit plunged by 48%, and despite warning about a sizeable non-cash impairment in December, the company surprised the market by the underlying weakness. The company booked a non-cash charge of $1.647 billion related to impairments, principally in unconventional gas assets in the U.S.A., that I have commented here.

The current cost of supplies earnings or C.C.S. attributable to shareholders and excluding individual items dropped to $2.9 billion in Q4'19 from $4.8 billion in the same period last year.

Lower realized oil, gas, and liquefied natural gas prices and weaker achieved refining, and chemical margins were to blame for these poor results.

Below is a results snapshot from the presentation.

Below is the chart breaking down the earnings per segment from 2Q'17 to 4Q'19. Upstream in red was the most affected.

This quarter saw a slight increase in the prices of oil and gas sequentially but was lower from the same quarter last year. The global liquid price of oil was $56.60 compared to $59.89 in 4Q'18.

The trend in natural gas is worse from $5.75 to now $4.42. This situation will probably worsen next quarter - below historic prices oil and gas.

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at $3.56 billion in 4Q'19

Free cash flow is now $19.21 billion yearly and $3.56 billion in 4Q'19, determined by Fun Trading.

Shell concentrates on cash generation as a central component of business growth, forecasting free cash flow of $25-30 billion a year between 2019 and 2021 and around $35 billion by 2025. However, this line of reasoning is taking some dangerous water, and the results are not what we expected.

The question is that with those results and oil prices that continue to weaken, the company cannot pay such a high dividend and also implement a massive share buyback, especially with reserves going down year over year, as I will show later.

The dividend yield is now 6.68% and is quite large. Shell will have to make a choice soon. Already, the company indicated that the buyback program would continue but at a slower pace, from up to $2.75 billion to now $1 billion.

Warning about dividend payment: U.S. investors may receive less depending on their specific situation (Please contact your broker). In general, RDS.B is more appropriate for U.S. investors because B shares have no withholding tax applied.

In Shell's case, the company's 'A' shares (LON:RDSA) are listed on the AEX/Euronext in the Netherlands, and the 'B' shares (LON:RDSB) are listed on the London Stock Exchange in the UK. London-listed 'B' shares have no withholding tax applied to the dividend payout thereby putting the full dividend amount (by shares held) into the holder's coffers.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other

Upstream production was 3,763 K Boep/d in the fourth quarter (including 950K Boep/d of Integrated gas), down slightly compared to a year ago and up 5.6% sequentially (please look at the chart above).

North American Production is 836 K Boep/d in 4Q'19, same as the 3Q'19.

Key Projects, 2019:

From Presentation

4 - Net debt and Cash (effect of accounting-rule changes IFRS 16)

The net debt increased to $79.1 billion at the end of December 2019 compared with about $49.5 billion a year earlier.

Net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is now 1.21x, which represents the number of years Shell needs to pay off the debt theoretically. It is an excellent ratio that went up recently due to new accounting requirements (IFRS 16). Gearing is now 29.3% Pre-IFRS 16.

As I said earlier, Shell should focus on reducing the debt as a priority. I do not think the share buyback program is the best solution for the company. I know many investors like it.

On a side note: One alternative that should be investigated for Shell investors is Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX), with a dividend yield of 8.62%.

5 - Outlook 2020 and Reserves

From Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The fourth quarter was challenging for the oil supermajors group. Crude and gas prices are falling over apprehensions about the coronavirus in China. We are facing a rare and unusual situation that has severe consequences for the oil industry in particular. It is called a Black Swan event.

Oil spiraled toward its worst monthly performance since May on growing alarm that China's viral outbreak is crippling fuel demand, prompting OPEC to consider an emergency meeting. wrote Bloomberg.

As always, the market tends to over-react, and what we experienced Thursday is precisely that.

It is an act of despair by investors who are following the narrative of the day. I have seen it playing so many times before that I tend to stay unshaken by the news. Yes, it will be interruptions and more for a while, but it will pass. My reaction is to use these specific times to buy at the bargain basement. Is it safe? Of course not, but with patience, I am sure that the ones who bought today will not regret it.

Technical analysis - short-term and midterm.

RDS.B experienced a support breakout a week ago at $59.8 and fell searching for new support. Assuming a fresh descending channel, I have pinpointed support around $53-54, which has been reached today. I believe it is an excellent time to accumulate now with a potential rebound to $60, which is the old support of the previous ascending channel.

The midterm target is now $62-63.

We are facing a black swan event, which is hard to predict with enough accuracy using T.A. However, accumulating at those prices makes sense, especially with such a high dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also trade about 30-40% of my position regularly.