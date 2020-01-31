Software AG: 2020 Results Caught The Market By Surprise, Stock Down -14%

Software AG's outlook indicates a substantial margin drop of up to 900bps amid the switch to subs and unexpected additional investments - way ahead of market expectations.

Software AG (OTC: SWDAF) [ETR: SOW] has released its preliminary Q4 financial figures on January 29. The results were roughly in line, however, the hoped-for recovery in IoT didn’t entirely come through, which resulted in significant guidance miss. The biggest surprise came, however, from the updated 2020 guidance with a substantial margin drop, which was beyond our expectations and the market's.

Following the results, the stock slumped by 14% and posted the highest decline since 2014. Even the conference call with very reassuring and optimistic comments from CEO Sanjay Brahmawar didn’t help with the stock closing at -12% that day.

This substantial margin drop of 900bps caught the market by surprise, especially considering the fact that just in Q3 ’19, the CFO was guiding for a 300bps drop in 2020 (up 100bps from their original forecast) given increasing client interest for subscription-based products. In addition, the company has changed its top line guidance, introducing new KPI – bookings and (obviously) expecting double-digit growth, masterfully concealing reported sales dynamics amid the business model switch. The problem with this new KPI is first and foremost that Software AG has never used it (at least publicly) as a reliable financial metric and consequently, no historic track record is available.

We also question the ARR metrics (annual recurring revenue), which the company introduced a couple of years ago with the sole purpose to track the transition to the subscription world. This KPI has already had a couple of years of history and is a widely used and accepted metric by other software peers who are embarking or have successfully completed its sub journey. In the conference call, according to the departing CFO Arnd Zinnhardt, the overall product sales growth (group sales excluding consulting business) in 2020 should be flat compared to its original expectation of sales drop, however, it failed, in our view, to provide any meaningful explanation for it. Such vague and non-transparent communication definitely harms the group’s credibility. However, looking past it and assuming a successful transition in 2-3 years, we see considerable value and looking at the current valuation multiples (20-21 PE c. 16x and EV/EBITDA c.8x), Software AG has a lot of upside for long-term investors. In the mid-short term, however, we would expect elevated stock volatility.

Q4 sales are roughly in line with expectations at -3.6% y/y as (almost) all segments perform in the guided range – IoT below

In line with our expectations, Software AG recorded sluggish Q4 results, with sales declining -3.6% or -5% (fx adj.) which is roughly in line with our expectation of – 2.3% or -4% (fx adj.) and making it the slowest quarter in 2019 (usually Q4 is the strongest quarter). The biggest disappointment came from IoT, which couldn’t entirely recoup its delayed deals and delivered substantially below the guided range, however, way better than the disastrous Q3.

Overall, full-year top line growth amounted to 2.8% or only 1% (fx adj.) vs. the estimated 3.2%, which was largely saved by the extraordinarily strong ("A&N") growth of 4.5% - in line with our estimates, while classic DPB and IoT were soft.

As mentioned above, 2020 guidance was very disappointing and vague, in particular for top line growth. In the conference call, the CFO alluded to flat sales versus the original drop, which we would expect given that 2020 is the first year of transition and should not only hit the bottom line, which they expect but also the top line. However, we emphasize that it’s not their official guidance, implying that they don’t need to publish any profit warning in case of any sales drop. We stick to our original guidance with a decline of -5.4% (product sales -4.3%), as we believe it’s highly unlikely that Software AG will be able to keep its sales flat with such a drastic margin drop. Besides, in the conference call, we have learned that they sell their Spanish consulting business with an expected close mid-2020 and resulting in a sales decline of c. €15m.

Software AG has also published its mid-term guidance (by 2023), expecting DPB (incl. IoT) growth of between 10% to 15% and margin down to 25% to 30% from +30% before. Once the company completes its transition and looking at the past cases, such as Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), we believe the company has the potential to deliver on its mid-term targets.

Chart 1 Q4 was as expected, however, IoT disappointed

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

DBP - this time no surprises

As expected, the DPB segment (excl. IoT) saw its sales declining to -2.1% or -4% fx adj. following an unexpectedly strong Q3 and some major deals have been pushed forward, leaving Q4 rather dry.

Overall, full-year results of -0.5% or -3% fx adj. were in line with the (revised) guidance of -6% to 0% as restructuring in North America is much slower than originally anticipated, as the old sales guys are out and newly hired ones (which firstly takes time to hire) need between 6 to 9 months to generate their first sales.

As mentioned earlier, the newly issued 2020 guidance is very vague, with booking KPI instead of sales (as usual) or ARR, which was introduced for the sole purpose of tracking the started sub-switch. The company guides for 10% to 15% bookings growth, which is defined at the 3-year normalized client's commitments. The issue with this KPI is that it came “out of the blue” with no history provided, making it hard to use an indicator of the group’s transition. We remain very skeptical and expect a sharp license drop of c. 30% in 2020 resulting in a total sales decline in classic DPB of -11.8%, partially offset by flattish maintenance sales. Similar developments were seen at Autodesk and Adobe, that saw its sales drop by -18% and -8% in the first year, respectively. Therefore, we don’t see any plausible reason why it shouldn’t be the case with Software AG.

Chart 2 Flat full-year sales - in line

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

IoT recovery didn't come through as expected

The IoT segment, being the key growth driver, delivered once again rather disappointing results, with sales growth of only +18.9%, showing a slight recovery after a disastrous -5.0% in Q3 and way below its guided range of 75% to 125% for 2019. The reason for that being mainly a delay of a large deal from Schindler, which however has been signed in Q1 ’20. This deal includes, according to the CEO, a connection of 1 million devices with their IoT Cumulocity platform and 1 billion users worldwide.

During the conference call, the management talked in length about new logos and how important they are for the IoT segment, in particular stressing the average deal size which went from five-digit figures to eight-digit figures. This development is also supportive of the new guidance of 40% to 60%, once again in the bookings. Aside from the fact that these metrics provide rather limited information value, we would expect much greater growth for this segment, given that it starts with relatively low sales figures of €42m in 2019. For 2020, we remain positive and expect to see 50% top line growth mainly driven by a sharp increase in sub/SaaS given the business model switch. In particular, the company mentioned a strong IoT pipeline with more than a €100m deal volume.

Chart 3 IoT disappoints - misses the guidance

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

Record year for A&N - not sustainable, however

Following extraordinarily strong Q3 results, Q4 was roughly in line with our expectations sliding to –14.2% or -16% on fx adj. basis and bringing full-year sales growth to +4.5% - the highest growth in the recent history. Last year, the segment benefited from the 2050 program (i.e. company guaranties product maintenance/update till 2050), which boosted A&N sales. However, we emphasize this segment continues to be in a structural decline, as the product portfolio reached its maturity. In fact, for this segment, the company guides for -3% to +3% bookings growth which we use in our estimates and expect flat sales, largely driven by maintenance growth of +2% on the back of higher license growth last year.

Chart 4 Sharp sales decline following abnormal Q3 in Adabas & Natural

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

Q4 in line - 2020 guidance sees drastic decline amid unexpected investments

Profitability was also in line with our and market (company collected) expectations with adj. EBITA margin at 33% vs. us/market 32.1% or 350bps lower than last year. This Q4 margin put the full year at 29.3% or the mid-point of the group’s guidance.

The biggest shock came from the margin guidance, with 20% to 22% and translating into 900bps to 700bps decline, which was way below our and market (company collected) expectations of 26%. In the conference call, we have learned that 350bps is explained by the switch to subs/SaaS – 50bps more than communicated in the Q3 call and explained by the rising share of sub/SaaS bookings from 26% last year to the current 52%. The biggest chunk is related to additional investments of €40m to €50m or a 450bps margin burden into the expansion of sales teams in EMEA, APAC, marketing as well as establishing dedicated teams for their newly-won partnerships with Adobe and Microsoft.

The bulk of these additional investments are recurring and front-loaded with the majority of them occurring in H1’20. In fact, this was a new piece of information, which the company never mentioned that those regions are also in the need for such a heavy investment load. The management remains hopeful, starting next year to see a substantial profitability improvement, once the new sales team across the world starts to bring in new deals.

As a consequence, we revise our adj. EBITA estimates to 21% from 26% in 2020 and reckon no profit warning this year given such a heavy margin drop guidance.

Chart 5 In line delivery meets mid-point of the guidance

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

Conclusion

Overall, in line set of results with the only outlier being IoT, which is the core of the group's strategy explained by project delays and restructuring in North America. The biggest surprise came from the 2020 guidance in particular for profitability, as Software AG substantially raised its margin drop from 300bps (confirmed in Q3 '19) to up to 900bps with the biggest chunk being further investments in sales and marketing. These caught the market and us by surprise because the company failed to mention the need for further investments in sales and marketing in prior periods. In addition, the switch from top line guidance to bookings makes us question its intentions and overall credibility.

Having said that, we still see substantial value to the current valuation levels (20-21 PE c. 16x and EV/EBITDA c.8x) and upside in the long run, once they complete its transition in 2-3 years, with some stock volatility in the short to mid term.

As a reminder, the company hosts its Capital Markets Day on 5th February, providing some more insight into its updated strategy, the need for investments and hopefully failed communication.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.