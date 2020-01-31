Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Focus Again On Safer Assets

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

The global concerns about the coronavirus helped the safer assets to increase their prices. Among the winning asset classes were the municipal bonds and the closed-end funds which invest in them. The market participants also expect to understand if there is going to be a change in the interest rate. The forthcoming decision of the central bank of the United States will be announced next Wednesday.

As you are going to see in our article, the sector reported another positive week, and the CEFs from the area continue to be traded at relatively high Z-scores. Therefore, we are not aggressive in our long positions and are very cautious when we try to find opportunities. Some of the interesting candidates for our portfolio you will find discussed in the article.

The Benchmark

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) was left in green territory by $0.50 and finished Friday's session at $115.50 per share. It is very interesting to notice that this is the highest price for the last decade.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Two closed-end funds from the sector announced their dividends:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) - $0.0320 per share

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) - $0.0531 per share

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect

The global concerns in the last several days helped safer assets such as municipal bond closed-end funds to increase their net asset values. Over the past week, all of the munis reported an increase in their NAVs. Looking at the prices, we are going to notice that the BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) managed to increase its price by 3.99%, which was the highest increase of the week. On the other hand, the Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) was left in red territory by 2.53%, although its net asset value went up by 0.39%.

The higher prices in the sector usually mean that we can expect to see higher Z-scores from the closed-end funds. As you know, the Z-score gives you an idea of how far from the mean the current discount/premium is. In other words, it helps us to recognize statistically undervalued or overpriced closed-end funds. Unfortunately, the overall Z-score of the municipal bond CEFs is relatively high and we cannot talk about a statistical edge for buying. Only a few of them continue to be traded at a negative statistical parameter.

Most of the closed-end funds from the above table are PIMCO CEFs. The main reason behind their lower Z-scores is the recent dividend cut. They continue to be traded at high premiums, and I am still cautious with them. The PIMCO CEFs proved their quality in the past, and if we see an attractive valuation from them, we may decide to include some of them to our portfolio.

The CEF which caught my eye is the BlackRock MuniVest Fund (MVF). The current dividend is $0.0335 per common share. The current yield on net asset value is 4.08%, and the current yield on price is 4.34%. As per the latest report from November, earnings per share are $0.0335. The earnings are enough to cover the distribution of the fund, and its earnings coverage ratio is 100%.

Source: CEFData

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect

Yes, maybe the sector will continue its strong uptrend if the interest rate cuts continue, and very soon we may see many of the funds traded at premiums, but my recommendation will be to play this game in a smart way and to re-allocate your money from some funds which pretend to be overpriced based on the Z-score to funds which are undervalued based on the same metric. For me, it is totally clear that I will not take a long position in the funds which are traded at a Z-score above 2.00 points. Currently, we even have CEFs that are traded above 3.00 points.

I have already mentioned BZM and its solid weekly performance. However, based on the statistical indicator Z-score and its premium, this fund is overpriced from my perspective.

Source: CEFData

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.02 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.83 points.

Source: CEFConnect

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

The Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (VMM) is one of the leaders of the ranking, and it has a discount of 10.41%. If you want to extend your investments in Minnesota, then VMM may catch your attention. The current yield of the fund is 3.34%, and the dividend is fully covered by the latest earnings. The credit quality of VMM is more than impressive, as 50.82% of its investments are rated "AAA" and "AA".

Source: CEFData

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect

In the above table, you can find the closed-end funds which are traded at the highest premiums. As we have already discussed, PIMCO continues to be the ones which are leading the ranking, mainly because of the trust in their management team and their solid historical performance. In the last decade, they managed to outperform most of their peers in the sector by return on the net asset value.

The PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) was the muni which I strongly recommended that our subscribers avoid. It has a very high premium and an earnings/coverage ratio which is below the important border of 100%. The logic prevails, and the management team decreased the dividend of the fund. This was a strong foundation to see around a 12% decrease in its premium. However, the price of PCQ continues to be too far from the net asset value, and I am staying away from it.

Source: CEFData

The average discount/premium of the sector is -3.97%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -4.20%.

Source: CEFConnect

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are treated differently. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.70%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on the price is 3.96%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.81%.

My recommendation here is to also check the earnings/coverage ratio and the UNII per share balances of the funds which offer higher yields. I am saying that because if the earnings are not high enough to cover the dividend, it is possible to see a decrease in the distribution which is going to affect the yield of the funds, and it is very likely to see a decrease in the price.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect

The average effective leverage of the sector is 32.7%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on January 26, 2020, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PCQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.