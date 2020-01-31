Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund's 19.4% Yield Is Not That Great A Deal

Those are the cons. The pros are the fact that it invests in long-term value stocks. That gives the fund a chance of having outsized returns that can overcome the declining dividend effect on the stock price.

Moreover, most of the dividend is a return of capital payment. It does not reflect net income earnings of the company. So, your cost basis falls when you receive it.

But you can also expect this CEF to cut the dividend next year, as it does every year. This will be announced in November 2020.

You can probably expect Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund to continue to $0.1853 per month to the end of the year. That gives the closed-end fund a 19.4% dividend yield.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund - Some Thoughts

At first glance, you might think the 19.4% dividend yield of the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM) might make it worth investing.

After all, this closed-end fund ("CEF") more or less will likely continue paying out monthly dividends at the $0.1853 per month rate. This has been CLM's custom for the past many years.

Declining Annual Dividends - A Major Con for CLM

But every November CLM sets the new rate for the upcoming year. Dividends paid have always been lower, except for one year in the past 10 years.

You can more or less expect to make 10% less in dividends each year:

(Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA)

(Source: Mark R. Hake)

So, in other words, the stock price or NAV has to rise at least 10-12% per year on average to allow your investment to come out breakeven.

Other Pros and Cons of CLM

There are other issues. Like the fact that most of the distributions are return of capital. You can read about those issues in some other really good articles on CLM, such as the ones by BOOX Research, Douglas Albo, and Derek Heckman. I don't need to reformulate or copy any of their excellent research on this CEF. But where I think I can add some value is to give some perspective on this fund.

One thing that I find interesting is that the CEF is composed of high-quality value stocks. This gives the fund a fighting chance of recouping the implied negative returns for investors from 10% falling dividends each year. In other words, it is not composed of fixed-income securities or even variable-income securities like many high-yield closed-end funds that essentially use leverage to produce a spread income for investors.

Many of those kinds of high-yield funds also payout return of capital. I have written some articles about some of these kinds of funds, whose dividends I find illusory. One reason is that they often dilute their shareholders by issuing large amounts of new stock.

(CLM has had rights issues in the past. This is not exactly the same thing. You have the right to protect your investment from dilution by participating in the rights offering. But it still dilutes shareholders. And it is a meaningless exercise. The company pays out return of capital and then turns around and gets some of it back in a rights issue.)

By contrast, there is often no inherent upside in the underlying securities that those leveraged spread funds invest in. There is with CLM. The investments in long-term value stocks, which also increase their dividends, have an upside effect on CLM's NAV.

For example, CLM stock is up 4.6% since its October 2019 lows. But over the past year, investors have lost 6.4% in the stock price. But they picked up 19-20% in "yield." Again, most of that yield is a return of capital, so it really only acts to lower the cost basis of your holding in the stock.

Conclusion - Is It Worth It?

Maybe. If you hold the investment for a long time, you won't make any money. It is almost impossible. The simple reason is the stock market averages about a 10% return on capital over a 10-20 year period. I have shown that the dividend distributions decline 10-12% on average over that period. So, it will be a wash.

But I suppose if you want to time the investment in CLM, and would like to strictly only buy it when there is a market break or correction and hold for a restricted period, you can make a good return, plus some income.

(Source: Hake)

Total Yield Value Guide Extensive financial analysis of high total yield and deep value stocks The Total Yield Value Guide follows high dividend yield, and high buyback stocks (total yield) and stocks with abundant net cash, cash flow, and catalysts. Our focus on high buyback yield stocks (buybacks/market price) plus high dividend yield is unique. These stocks tend to perform well over time. Subscribers receive exclusive articles, model spreadsheets on stocks published both here and on other sites, access to my historical articles and a chat room. Subscribers also receive a free two-week trial to review the service. Here is the link to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.