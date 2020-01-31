Enerplus Corporation: A High-Quality Energy Company At A Fire-Sale Price

If anything, the Coronavirus has created a significant buying opportunity for energy producers due to fading growth in U.S. Shale.

ERF is currently trading at a TTM "EV/EBITDA" of 2.2X while its closest peer is at 3.5X.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is one of Canada's largest oil and gas producers with oil operations in the waterfloods, U.S. Bakken, and gas operations in the U.S. Marcellus. In my opinion, the company is one of the best producers investors can find on the market today.

As you likely know, the fossil fuel production sector has been in a seemingly endless economic depression for about six years as crude oil and natural gas prices continue to trade at half or less of their 2000s levels. This has drastically driven down profits and has pushed many E&Ps into bankruptcy.

In my opinion, the sector today looks a lot like financials in 2009. Collapses were occurring right and left and investors assumed that all banks were equal in risk. While they were all going through hard times, the crash caused many high-quality banks to trade at less than a year's worth of their earnings. That is what I believe is occurring in the energy space today and Enerplus Corporation is perhaps one of the most mispriced producers.

While many producers continue to borrow money to try to expand operations (with marginally declining return on capital), Enerplus has sold off non-core assets to raise capital to reduce debt and thereby increase both gross margins and net income margins (due to lower interest costs).

Instead of trying to fight the cycle, Enerplus is rolling with the waves and thereby increasing long-term shareholder value. When the next energy bull-market returns, which I suspect will occur over the coming years, Enerplus will have a significant advantage in achieving lower-cost financing and will be a very strong buyout target.

The Hidden Value of Tactical Retreat

Since oil first crashed in 2014, Enerplus has been divesting and has reduced total assets by about 50% since its peak. The company is not selling assets simply to reduce debt, it is tactfully selling its smaller lower-margin assets and increasing investment in those with high margins that are expected to drive long-term growth.

That said, the most important component of ERF's asset sale is its drastic reduction in debt that has reduced its bankruptcy risk drastically:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Enerplus' asset sales have reduced leverage, increased times interest earned, and now has a far lower financial debt to EBITDA than most oil producers. This is illustrated below in a basket of ERF's peers:

Data by YCharts

Peers: Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET), Crescent Point Energy (CPG), Oasis Petroleum (OAS), Marathon Oil (MRO), and WPX Energy (WPX).

As you can see, ERF has by far the lowest leverage ratio compared to its peers. Furthermore, the strategic retreat from low-margin assets and the company's reduction in interest costs have enabled in significantly higher profit margins than all but one of its peers, WPX Energy:

Data by YCharts

In general, ERF's margin is around 10% better than that of its peer group. This means that, if oil crashes again (which it is doing so today), the company will have a far lower bankruptcy chance than its peers. Based on the company's findings, for them to achieve a 10% IRR they require WTI crude to be above $38/bbl and natural gas at $2.4/MCF ($2.33/MMBTU).

Despite the recent 15% decline due to the Coronavirus, crude remains at $52 well above ERF's needs. That said, due to the warm winter (and, in my opinion, speculative trading action) natural gas is back near its 2016 lows at $1.8. Since the company predominately produces oil, it will still likely generate positive cash flow with these depressed prices.

While earnings will likely be low, I do not believe the crash in commodity futures warrants ERF's recent 30% three-week sell-off. Unlike most producers, ERF will likely remain profitable and, because it has such low leverage, there is a very minimal chance of the company going under.

Comparative Value of ERF

Short-term declines may continue for ERF, but essentially all valuation metrics point to a major fire-sale opportunity. First, take a look at the TTM "EV/EBITDA" figures for ERF and its peers:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, ERF has the lowest multiple of all of its peers. In fact, WPX which has a similarly strong financial position is trading at an "EV/EBITDA" 54% higher than ERF. It should be noted that now that ERF's debt has been reduced to a minimum, the company has been buying back shares. Looking at its current valuation, it seems like they'll get a far better return in repurchases than in expansion.

Enerplus also ranks toward the bottom of the group on its "P/CF" valuation which does not account for leverage impacts:

Data by YCharts

It should be noted that the three companies that rank below Enerplus, Oasis, Baytex (NYSE:BTE), and Crescent Point all have significantly higher leverage than Enerplus. That said, the valuations for all of the producers are phenomenally low and highlight how undervalued the sector is as a whole.

The Bottom Line

My investing approach is to look for the most undervalued companies within the most undervalued industries which are at the cusp of a turnaround. By most metrics, Enerplus is one of the cheapest companies out there, particularly considering its wide moat and roughly 10 years of proven reserves.

Indeed, the U.S. Shale Boom that has been effectively capping energy commodity prices is finally slowing. As U.S. production growth slows while demand rises, the energy market's glut will turn into a shortage. There is a large stock of oil today, but it can quickly fade which will likely bring back concerns regarding peak oil.

Many, including myself, believed the market was just about to realize this earlier in January, but the rapidly spreading Coronavirus was a black-swan that has pushed oil prices, and energy producers far lower.

It seems that the market may be reacting slightly incorrectly to the Coronavirus. On one hand, the virus is likely to significantly impact the demand for oil as it is limiting ground and air travel. That said, it is also causing many to not come to work and could limit production. As discussed in "TIP: As Coronavirus Spreads, Investors Would Be Smart To Buy Inflation-Hedged Bonds", small outbreaks are deflationary while large outbreaks can be highly inflationary.

Even more, the virus has caused E&P companies to trade at fire-sale prices. Based on ERF's value compared to its peers (most notably WPX), it should trade at least 50% higher to around $7.60. However, the entire sector is heavily discounted and most E&Ps trade at TTM "P/E" ratios around 5X. Earnings will likely be depressed this quarter due to the drop in both gas and crude, but if prices return even to 2018 levels the fair-value of most companies will double (based on prices and valuations in 2018).

I believe that will occur by the end of the year and thus expect ERF to rise between 50% to 200% to a price range of $7.5-$15. This is a large range due to high commodity volatility, but ERF has bounced from $3 to $14 and back to $5 over the past four years so I believe the upper-target is feasible. For long-term investors who are willing to handle (substantial) volatility, I believe ERF is a solid buy today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.