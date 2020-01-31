Sherwin-Williams: Long-Term Outlook Still Positive After Earnings Miss

Industrials could drift lower if coronavirus fears persist. Sherwin-Williams is fully valued today, but could be an attractive investment if downward pressure continues.

The company remains a strong cash flow generator and remains poised to issue large dividend increases and buy back shares. Guidance for 2020 is solid with EPS growth of 9% expected.

The Sherwin-Williams Company ended FY2019 with an earnings miss that saw the stock drop. Soft industrial and foreign end markets are combating strength from the company's Americas Group.

Paint and coatings giant Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings on Thursday. The company's results missed analyst estimates, which sent shares sharply lower. While nobody ever wants to see underperformance, the underlying data of the company's landscape is still overwhelmingly positive. Shares have reached the point where a correction would be healthy. We will underscore our bullish outlook on Sherwin-Williams and indicate where shares would begin to make sense for long-term investors.

Fourth-Quarter Overview

Sherwin-Williams missed on both revenues and EPS when it released Q4 earnings on Thursday. Quarterly revenues of $4.11 billion were a 1.2% Y/Y increase, but missed analyst figures by $80 million. EPS for the quarter was $4.27 on an adjusted basis, missing by $0.11. There were a handful of acquisition charges and other adjustments that produced GAAP EPS of $2.66, missing by $1.57.

We have previously outlined how the stock's valuation had been becoming a bit rich, so the immediate drop in shares was not a surprise following the miss.

Source: YCharts

For the full year, revenues increased 2.1% Y/Y to approximately $17.9 billion. Full-year (adjusted) EPS of $21.12 represented 14% earnings growth over 2018.

Source: The Sherwin-Williams Company

The company's operating climate is essentially split into two stories. The Americas Group (which sells paint and coating products through its name branded store network in the US, Canada, Caribbean, and Latin America) continues to realize strong momentum with sales growing 5.7% for the year (4.8% for the fourth quarter). Sales growth has been driven by successful price increases and continued demand from end users (concentrated in a strong US housing market).

The Consumer Brands and Performance Coatings groups deal with international sales outside of the Americas as well as automotive and industrial end markets. These segments are coming up soft for Sherwin-Williams, as well as other industrials (such as 3M (MMM)). Both segments saw sales contract 2.3% for the full year despite a partial offset from price increases. With the coronavirus continuing to cause problems around the world, this could further impact operating results in 2020. This isn't necessarily a reflection on Sherwin-Williams as a business, but a disruption to industrial and commercial end markets could negatively impact operating results in early 2020.

Strong Cash Generation Is Reason For Long-Term Optimism

Despite a quarter that was ultimately a bit soft, there are still positives that can be taken. Sherwin-Williams continues to be a strong cash flow generator that is distributing large amounts of cash to shareholders.

Source: YCharts

Net operating cash of $2.32 billion for the full year is a record for the company. Subtracting full-year capital expenditures of $328.9 million, the company is left with a massive cash flow stream of $1.99 billion (another record). This means that the company converted more than $0.11 of every sales dollar into FCF in 2019. We expect this efficiency to rise as the company works through additional synergies and costs related to its 2017 merger with Valspar.

These cash flow streams are trickling into the pockets of shareholders. The company is a dividend champion with 41 years of consecutive raises. Despite such a long growth streak, management raised the dividend payout a whopping 31% this year. The company's total dividend expenditure of $420 million in 2019 results in a FCF payout ratio of just 21%.

While some of that cash is being used to pay down its debt load (currently at $8.05 billion, a leverage ratio of 2.63X EBITDA), the company is retiring shares to help boost its EPS growth. It retired 1.65 million shares in 2019 (just less than 2% of its float) and has another 8.45 million shares left in its authorized buyback plan.

2020 Will Bring Solid Growth

The company issued guidance that indicated that 2020 should essentially be a continuation of current performance. SHW continues to anticipate housing strength to combat softness in industrial and foreign markets. 2020 revenue growth is projected at 2%-4% for the full year.

For earnings, management is expecting EPS of $19.91-20.71. This includes $2.79 per share in acquisition-related adjustments and other charges. Stripping this out, we get the company's true earnings growth. At an adjusted range of $22.70-23.50, the forecast for 2020 would represent Y/Y earnings growth of 9.3%.

Evaluating Our Approach Towards Shares

Shares took about a 4% loss on the earnings miss, but they continue to trade at the high end of their 52-week range. Even factoring in this post-earnings drop, the stock has still climbed a whopping 41% over the past year alone (versus Sherwin's earnings growth of 14%).

Source: YCharts

With the company's full-year earnings finalized at $21.12, the stock's current earnings multiple of 26.93X still comes in a bit high. This isn't a surprise given how strong shares have come on over the past 12 months. Compared to a 10-year median PE ratio of 24.84X, shares are trading at an 8% premium.

The stock's run has been partially fueled by the market's process of pricing in the added assets of the Valspar deal. With earnings within shouting distance of historical norms, this process appears complete. Sherwin-Williams maintains a wide moat in its industry, and with earnings growth in the 9%-12% range, 25X earnings is something that we can stand behind as "fair value".

If shares continue to see pressure due to rising worries that the coronavirus will impact industrials, investors could get a solid look at shares. We would like to see shares fall into the 23X earnings range ideally, which would price the stock at approximately $485 per share. For the time being, we will maintain a bullish, long-term outlook, but a neutral rating driven by valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.