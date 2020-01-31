The Financial Noose Tightens At Denbury Resources

Earlier this year Denbury Resources (DNR) management initiated yet another debt swap that resulted in about $245 million of convertible notes issued. These notes are initially convertible into 370 shares per note with a provision that the board of directors can increase that conversion ratio if the board feels this is in the best interest of the company to do so. Currently the potential dilution is approximately 90 million shares and mandatory conversion can be triggered of the stock price trades for more than $2.43 in any 10 day period of fifteen consecutive trading days. Clearly some financial issues are coming to the fore when a clause like that is part of the convertible bond issue.

All of the debt exchanges, including the ones that resulted in the issuance of second lien notes cost the company about $125 million. But cash flow from operating activities was down to $344 million from $394 million at the end of the third quarter reporting period. The single largest reason for this appears to be an unfavorable $60 million swing from the previous year in accrued accounts payable and other current liabilities.

However, this management still reports a total principal debt balance of $2.436 billion. While that is lower than the previous year, the working capital deficit expanded to offset a fair amount of the long-term debt decreases. Clearly, the cash flow is not available to pay down the debt. Therefore, shareholders can look forward to more dilution as equity is exchanged periodically to bring the debt levels to a more manageable amount.

On December 23, 2019, the company announced that it had sold a 50% working interest in some properties for $50 million and a carried interest in 10 new wells. This will cost the company (initially) about 500 BOED (mostly oil). Furthermore, the company should only receive about a 6.25% royalty interest from the 10 new wells initially until payout. The interest would revert to a 50% interest after payout.

In addition the company had earlier announced a voluntary separation plan that will result in a $17 million charge. The company estimates a short payback time for the separation plan. Labor savings can be substantial as long as they do not impair operating activities of the company.

Still, all of this taken together points to a company that is increasingly desperate to decrease its debt load. If the company now has cash flow of only $344 million from operating activities at the current time, then there is not much flexibility for lower oil prices in this financial structure.

Most lenders want to see cash flow of at least one-third of debt and probably closer to one-half of debt in the current environment. This management will probably report cash flow from operating activities of less than $500 million for the current fiscal year. That is very roughly one-fifth of the reported debt principal amount. Such a situation would make access to debt markets for refinancing extremely expensive at some point in the future. Mr. Market currently looks askance at very large debt loads.

Comparison To Chesapeake Energy

Part of the problem is that management is moving far too slowly to resolve this issue. Compare the transactions above to Chesapeake Energy (CHK) which did a debt for equity swap earlier this year and just announced the completion of another debt swap. Together, these two transactions have removed about $1.5 billion in debt from the balance sheet in the last half of the fiscal year.

These moves were made in addition to the merger resulting in the acquisition of the production of WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) company in a mostly stock merger (plus the assumption of debt) that resulted in a substantial equity infusion. The proceeds from the sale of the Utica Shale interests were used to keep debt level despite the assumption of WildHorse Resource Development debt.

In the same time that Denbury Resources has decreased debt by possibly 20% (depending upon how it's measured), Chesapeake Energy not only decreased its debt within that same range, but traded mostly gas production for more oil production and received a roughly $2 billion equity increase.

The result is that Chesapeake Energy has materially improved its speculative outlook while Denbury Resources continues to struggle. There appears to be a pathway for Chesapeake Energy to grow cash flow enough to properly service the debt. Should the current industry environment improve, Chesapeake Energy management could also elect to sell some properties for cash to decrease debt at a faster pace.

Denbury Resources has a lot of high cost production. The interests in that production are not worth much when oil prices appear to be stuck in the current range. Even a short lived rally will not help the current situation much. If management is agile enough and the stock rallies enough, maybe a debt swap at the right time would minimize dilution and materially improve company prospects.

The Future

In the meantime, this company appears to be stuck in a never ending cycle of debt swaps. The joint venture that has been announced is not material enough to alter future company prospects.

The layoffs and debt swaps signal that management may finally realize what actions need to be taken to avoid a much worse future prospect. However, as the Chesapeake Energy example shows, several substantial actions need to be taken at one time to materially alter the future prospects of Denbury Resources.

Management should not make another offer to acquire a company as they did with Penn Virginia (OTC:PVAC) back in 2018. That offer backfired because it was very complicated and would have resulted in a combined highly leveraged company. Mr. Market wants to make material leverage reductions at the current time. Therefore, this management needs to make a stock offer to acquire a company for the cash flow and equity injection.

Until that happens, this common stock is best suited for traders that can handle a highly leveraged company such as Denbury Resources. It is probably not a good idea for the average investor. The high production costs and considerable interest expense are significant competitive disadvantages that more than offset the higher oil margin generated. The low cash flow essentially proves that too much capital and debt is behind each barrel of oil produced. There is not a good long-term future here for investors unless an environment of sustained (far) higher oil prices can be envisioned.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Denbury Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.



I may buy PVAC at any time without further notice.