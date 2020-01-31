Analysis On Ethereum As Crypto Gains Early 2020 Momentum

ETH looks bullish in the short-term, potentially continuing to ride this wave with stagnation in the long-term.

ETH optimism has been driven by technical updates as well as macro environmental factors driving interest and volume in crypto.

ETH has gone up over 30% in price in January alone, moving from $130 to over $170, with momentum in crypto overall.

The outbreak of the coronavirus infection, which has spread to several countries, has spooked global stock and commodity markets very badly. Monday January 27, 2020, was a particularly bad day for the stock markets and indices. This has thrown up cryptocurrencies as alternative, "safe-haven" investments, sending the major cryptocurrencies higher. ETH-USD has benefited from this short-term bullishness - up over 30% so far in January alone. We saw some of this coming in our last ETH analysis.

But can it be sustained? We present the outlook for the ETH-USD pair.

Fundamental Analysis

Fundamentally speaking, the only news worthy of note is the ongoing Ethereum 2.0 testnet validation program. Developers who have been testing the new generation Ethereum network have questioned the originality of segments of the new network, with some openly alleging that there were resemblances to Cardano's architecture.

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin has since beaten back on these allegations, and with the coronavirus outbreak continuing to create crypto demand from spooked investors, no one seems to mind at this point.

Technical Analysis

Today's technical analysis of the ETH-USD pair starts with the weekly chart. The weekly chart represents the medium-term outlook for the pair. The question that this chart seeks to address is simple: is the current upside being seen on ETH-USD and other major currencies in the last few days really a sign of a bull market turn, or is it simply a rally within a downtrend? Without equivocation, we can see that the latter is indeed the case.

The long-term and medium-term trend of Ethereum continues to remain a downtrend. Even at current price levels, the price recovery is still far away from attaining the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

ETH-USD Weekly Chart: January 27, 2020

Price action would need to break the channel's upper border with a convincing 3% penetration close for price to start to approach the first retracement level on the Fibonacci tool.

The daily chart paints a clearer picture of the situation and shows the price levels that have formed short-term support and resistance over time. ETH-USD is currently trading at 171.5. Above this level lies the first upside target at 180.75, which is where previous highs of 2 April, 2 May and 30 September are found. This area also served as support in role reversal for a cluster of daily candles in September 2019.

Above this level, another resistance level can be found at 194.00; site of previous highs of the daily candles of 9 October, 28 October and 8 November 2019.

ETH-USD Daily Chart: January 27, 2020

Critical to the attainment of the upside targets mentioned would be the break of the channel's upper border. The time filter requires two successive candles closing above this barrier to confirm the breakout. The channel's upper border intersects a horizontal resistance at 168.62; this is the price to beat for those who want to profit from any upside moves on ETH-USD.

On the flip side, failure to break above the channel could lead to price resuming its push towards the opposing border of the channel. This downside move would require price to push below support targets at 157.64, 144.97 and 135.80. 126.27 and 102.34 are further downside targets that can only be achieved if deceleration of price causes the pair to break below the channel.

Market Sentiment

Long-term: Bearish

Medium-term: Bearish

Short-term: Neutral to bullish

The long-term and medium-term outlook is still bearish as the trend continues to remain a downtrend. The short-term outlook is considered neutral to bullish. This is because the price on the daily chart has the potential to oscillate within the horizontal range that lies between 160.62 and 180.75. ETH-USD also has a good chance of breaking above the channel, which could allow price to go all the way up to 381.90 where the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level lies. Several resistance areas lie along the way, and any of these could arrest the short-term uptrend, allowing traders to sell on these rally points to continue the downtrend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETH-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.